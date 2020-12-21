Waveland Canada Presents: A Virtual Concert Series for Seniors and Long-term Care Homes Across Canada

FUNDED BY THE CANADIAN RED CROSS

DECEMBER 30, 2020 – FEBRUARY 3, 2021, 2PM EST

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Funded by the Canadian Red Cross and presented by Waveland Canada, a virtual concert series is officially kicking off for seniors, long-term care homes, and their families across Canada. Songs for Seniors will feature performances from rising Canadian artists over a 6-week period starting December 30th, 2021 - February 3rd, 2021. This free, virtual experience will take place every Monday and Wednesday from 2pm-3:30pm EST, and can be accessed via zoom.

Songs for Seniors hopes to bring our seniors communities and their families together in a virtual space no matter where they are located across Canada.

"With Songs for Seniors, we want to harness the power of digital technologies in order to provide social support and a sense of belonging for these isolated communities." says Del Mahabadi, founder at Waveland, "Live virtual music will enhance mental health and well-being in our seniors, and ensure they continue to feel connected to their communities throughout the pandemic. Families of seniors can also join in and watch the live performances alongside their loved ones who may be living in retirement homes or long-term care."

This concert series will provide paid performance opportunities for practicing artists in the Canadian music industry that have been impacted due to the pandemic. Some notable rising Canadian artists who will be performing at Songs for Seniors are Joyia, Aphrose, Chris Oday, Alex Bird, Kubla, Eunice Keitan, and many more. The 1.5 hour concert experience will feature two 30-minute performances from each artist, followed by a Q&A session, where participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the Canadian musician performing. The live chat component of the experience will also allow participants to speak to one another, their loved ones, and the artists after their performance.

Join & share the event every Monday and Wednesday starting December 30th, 2020 - February 3rd, 2021:

EST: 2:00pm-3:30pm

PST: 11:00am-12:30pm

MST: 12:00pm-1:30pm

CST: 1:00pm-2:30pm

AST: 3:00pm-4:30pm

NST: 3:30pm-5:00pm

https://waveland.ca/songs-for-seniors-canadian-virtual-concerts

For press images, click here.

About Waveland

Waveland is a Canadian nonprofit music organization committed to celebrating and empowering the Canadian music scene. We believe that experiencing and engaging with Canadian music is a major contributing factor to sustaining social bonds among the people within our communities. Our mission is to help make Canada the incubator for musical talent and contribute towards building more vibrant, positive, and inclusive communities. We aim to use the instrument of Canadian music as a way of drawing attention to important topics that impact Canadians directly such as; mental health, education, and equality.

For all ongoing information visit, waveland.ca

SOURCE Waveland

For further information: Delaram Mahabadi, [email protected]