Watier Champions Confidence and Opportunity for Canadian Women

$5 from every Love My Lips Caring Lip Oil sold in August and September to support the Lise Watier Foundation

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian beauty brand, Watier Cosmetics proudly announces a national initiative that celebrates confidence, individuality, and opportunity for Canadian women. In August and September, for every purchase of Watier's bestselling Love My Lips Caring Lip Oil, $5 will be donated to the Lise Watier Foundation to fund programs that help women build stronger, more independent futures.

Confidence Starts with Self-Expression – and a Swipe of Lip Oil

Love My Lips Caring Lip Oil (CNW Group/Watier)

According to a recent survey* by Watier, most Canadian women (94 per cent) believe that feeling confident in their appearance positively impacts their lives. Among those who agree, 74 per cent say it improves their self-image and self-talk.

Makeup continues to be a tool for self-expression:

59 per cent of women who wear makeup say it helps boost their confidence.

55 per cent wear it to look and feel more polished and professional.

Lip products lead the way – 55 per cent reach for lipstick or gloss to feel more confident.

But Canadian women also recognize that real confidence is tied to financial freedom:

94 per cent say financial independence is essential to feeling empowered.

69 per cent are more likely to support brands that invest in women's economic advancement.

90 per cent agree that gender-based wage gaps limit women's financial progress.

71 per cent believe free financial tools or mentorship programs would help improve their financial skillsets.

This initiative aims to support both forms of confidence – how women feel, and how they thrive.

Beauty with a Purpose

Watier's Love My Lips Caring Lip Oil is more than an award-winning beauty product. Infused with nourishing ingredients and a glossy, non-sticky finish, it offers a feel-good swipe of self-care – while helping fund critical programs for women in need.

"At Watier, we believe that beauty is more than skin deep, and should be a force for good," says Julia Geissen, Vice President, Marketing at Watier Cosmetics. "Through this initiative, we're inviting Canadians to take part in something bigger – a campaign that fuels confidence, celebrates individuality, and creates lasting impact."

Supporting the Futures of Women Across Canada

The Lise Watier Foundation is dedicated to encouraging and supporting the professional development and financial independence of Canadian women by providing them with the means to realize their full potential. Through the Let's Start Up Pathway – a unique program combining training, personalized coaching, financial assistance, and a powerful network of support – the Foundation guides more than 300 women each year as they launch their own businesses, pursue post-secondary education, or secure meaningful employment.

"Partnerships, like this one with Watier, enable us to expand our reach and impact more lives," says Marie-Lise Andrade, President and Co-Founder, Lise Watier Foundation. "Together with the support of Watier, we're creating pathways for women to take back their power – financially, personally, and professionally."

Canadians can participate in this initiative starting August 28 by purchasing Watier Love My Lips Caring Lip Oil ($28) online at www.watier.com, or at major Canadian retailers:

Major Quebec retailers: August 28 to September 24

retailers: Shoppers Drug Mart: August 31 to September 27

*These findings are from a survey conducted by Canadian beauty brand, Watier Cosmetics from April 14 to April 16, 2025, among a representative sample of 769 online self-identifying Canadian women who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Watier

Based in Montreal, Watier has been a leading Canadian prestige beauty brand for over 45 years, dedicated to quality, innovation, and celebrating the individuality of every woman. Committed to empowering women, Watier creates high-quality products that inspire confidence and self-expression. For more information, visit https://watier.com/.

About Groupe Marcelle Inc.

Groupe Marcelle Inc. is a Canadian company whose head office is located in Montreal, Quebec. Its more than 400 employees work in the research, development, production, and marketing of more than 1,600 Marcelle, Watier, Annabelle, and CW Beggs and Sons products distributed in more than 3,500 stores across Canada. For more information, visit https://groupemarcelle.com/.

About Lise Watier Foundation

Established in 2009, the Lise Watier Foundation is committed to supporting and encouraging the professional development and financial independence of women. Through programs like the Let's Start Up Pathway, the Foundation provides women with the tools and support needed to realize their full potential. For more information, visit https://fondationlisewatier.com/en/.

SOURCE Watier

For further information, contact: Katherine Blaszczak, Strategic Objectives, [email protected]