WaterWipes™ and Baby Love Partner to Bring Premium Wipes to Toronto Families in Need

Strategic Partnership Removes Healthcare Barriers and Supports Family Wellbeing Across the City

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - WaterWipes™, the world's purest wipes for sensitive skin*, today announced a partnership with Baby Love, a Toronto-based charity committed to supporting low-income families with essential baby care supplies. The partnership will enable Baby Love to distribute premium wipes at no cost to the families they serve throughout Toronto.

Mother and baby using WaterWipes, provided by Baby Love (CNW Group/WaterWipes) Baby Love Logo (CNW Group/WaterWipes)

Made with just two ingredients – 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract – WaterWipes™ are specifically formulated for sensitive skin and the first wipes as 'Microbiome Friendly' by MyMicrobiome. The newly upgraded WaterWipes™ are now twice as strong†, softer, and gentler on skin than ever before.

Since launching in 2022, Baby Love has delivered over 3 million diapers and critical essentials to more than 10,000 families across Toronto. The organization was founded by two moms who recognized a critical gap in support for families facing financial barriers to accessing basic baby care products. Research shows that removing roadblocks to diapers and wipes promotes infant physical health, supports positive parental mental health, unlocks access to childcare so parents can work, and allows families to reinvest their budget in other essentials like food and housing.

"Every baby deserves access to gentle, trusted baby care products, regardless of their family's circumstances," said Jennifer Foley, President of the Americas. "Baby Love's mission to support families in need aligns perfectly with our commitment to making pure, quality wipes accessible to all parents. This partnership allows us to put our products into the hands of families who need them most."

Baby Love works directly with Toronto families to provide essential supplies, community support, and resources that make a meaningful difference in their lives. This partnership expands their comprehensive support offerings to include premium wipes specifically formulated for delicate, sensitive baby skin.

"Finding a partner who shares our commitment to community and giving back has been invaluable," said Rachel Truant, Executive Director at Baby Love. "WaterWipes™' dedication to making quality products accessible aligns with our core values. This partnership allows us to expand our mission and ensure that families in our community have access to the best baby care products, not just any products."

The newly renovated WaterWipes™ feature enhanced durability and a gentler feel driven by new, softer and finer fibers, along with an embossed WaterWipes™ pattern to promote additional cleaning efficacy. Made in Ireland, WaterWipes™ remain a gentleand trusted choice for parents seeking effective baby care without harsh ingredients.

For more information about Baby Love and their programs, visit babylovebeginnings.com.

About WaterWipes™

WaterWipes™ are the world's purest wipes for sensitive skin*, made with just two ingredients: 99.9% purified water and a drop of fruit extract. Founded by Edward McCloskey in response to his daughter's sensitive skin needs, WaterWipes™ have become the trusted choice for parents globally who prioritize gentle, effective baby care. WaterWipes™ are made in Ireland and are available in multiple formulations for different usage occasions. For more information, visit waterwipes.com.

About Baby Love

Baby Love is Canada's largest diaper donor, providing over 100,000 free diapers each month to families facing financial hardship. Working with 14 trusted community partners, Baby Love ensures its diapers are paired with wraparound supports like housing, mental health, and food security. Since 2022, Baby Love has delivered over 3 million diapers to more than 10,000 families across Toronto. Learn more at babylovebeginnings.com.

*Visit waterwipes.com/claims-verification for claims comparison verification

†material than previous WaterWipes™

SOURCE WaterWipes

Media Contact: Kelly O'Brien, [email protected]