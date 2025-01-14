LUND, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Watersprint AB, a leading provider of cutting-edge UVC LED water disinfection technology, is pleased to announce the acquisition of all assets of Acuva Technologies, including intellectual property, following the recent bankruptcy of Acuva. Acuva Technologies, a Canadian company known for the patented IntenseBeam™ Technology, is recognized globally for its advanced, energy-efficient UVC LED water purification systems.

Acuva by Watersprint Logo (PRNewsfoto/Watersprint AB)

This strategic acquisition will allow Watersprint to continue producing the innovative water treatment products that Acuva's customers have come to rely on.

"This acquisition strengthens Watersprint's position in the global water treatment market. By incorporating Acuva's technology into our portfolio, we are better equipped to meet the diverse needs of our customers in the global residential point of use and point of entry markets as well as many OEM applications such as bottle filling, water dispenser, and recreational vehicle (RV) markets", says André Carlsson, CEO of Watersprint.

Continuing Customer Support

Watersprint recognizes the importance of maintaining the trust and loyalty of Acuva's customers and is committed to ensuring a seamless transition. The goal is to continue the production and supply of the products needed.

"I am thrilled to join the Watersprint team and continue advancing the innovative solutions that Acuva has been known for," says Babak Adeli, former VP of Research & Development at Acuva. "Seeing Acuva's achievements live on within Watersprint is incredibly gratifying."

A Future of Innovation and Growth

As a company that prides itself on pioneering UVC LED water disinfection technology, Sweden-based Watersprint will leverage this acquisition to further expand across Europe and North America.

"We are excited to continue the legacy of Acuva's innovations and integrate their offerings into our broader portfolio," says Tove Janzon, Chair of the Board. "This acquisition not only broadens Watersprint's product portfolio but also brings in advanced and complementary technology along with a new customer base. Moreover, we are thrilled to have experienced staff from Acuva join our qualified team at Watersprint."

For more information, visit our website at www.watersprint.com or contact:

CEO André Carlsson

Mobile: + 46 726 010301

Email: [email protected]

About Watersprint

Watersprint is a pioneer in high-quality UVC LED water disinfection systems. Founded in 2013 in Lund, Sweden, the company is driven by the belief that everyone should have access to safe water. Today, Watersprint is an innovative technology company that is revolutionizing the world with state-of-the-art UVC LED technology.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595588/Watersprint_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595589/5110262/Acuva_by_Watersprint_Logo.jpg

