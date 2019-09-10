Waterloo Salted Caramel Porter. Return of a Seasonal Brewing Tradition.

"As the nights get longer, we look forward to time with friends and family, and some rich-tasting dark beers," said Russell Tabata, Chief Operating Officer, Waterloo Brewing. "And we are experts when it comes to dark beer. Waterloo Dark put us on the craft beer map, and it remains the most popular dark beer in Ontario. Since then we've made several seasonal dark craft beers from Spiced Dunkel and Brune to Doppelbock and Vanilla Porter. But Waterloo Salted Caramel Porter has become an especially popular seasonal tradition."

"Dark beer allows the craft and artistry of brewing to really shine," continued Tabata. "The roasted malt richness of dark beer combines brilliantly with sweet notes and spicy undertones. With Waterloo Salted Caramel Porter the full-flavour of dark-roasted malt and 6% ABV are a deep flavour base to carry the smooth sweetness of caramel and a subtle sea salt finish. When nights turn a little darker, you look for a beer to match the season."

Waterloo Salted Caramel is available starting September 15th The Beer Store, LCBO and select grocery stores and the Waterloo Brewing Retail Store.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984 as Brick Brewing Co., the company was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: Name: George Croft, Title: President and CEO, 519-742-2732 x147, georgec@waterloobrewing.com

Related Links

www.waterloobrewing.com

