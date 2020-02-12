Waterloo Brews Up Two New Spring/Summer Radlers

"After the success we've had with our now-legendary Waterloo Grapefruit Radler and last year's hit, Raspberry Radler, we immediately started experimenting with new flavours that would blossom in the Radler style, and after doing a small batch brew last summer we knew Pineapple was a sure winner," says Kim Mannerow, Sr. Marketing Manager. "The great thing is, Waterloo Radlers are also just 2.5% alcohol-by-volume, which makes them a lighter, perfectly sessionable refresher for those days when you just want to have fun outside or soak up the sun with family and friends."

Waterloo Pineapple Radler will be available this spring at the LCBO and select grocery stores across Ontario in single-serve 473mL cans for $2.85. In addition Waterloo Brewing will be launching an exclusive secondary new flavour this season, Waterloo Strawberry Rhubarb Radler, only available at the Waterloo Brewing Taphouse and Beer Store.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: Jim Manz, VP Sales & Key Accounts, 519-742-2732 x163, [email protected]

