Waterloo Brewing Third Quarter EBITDA grows +7.4% to $4.3M

Third Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue increased 17.8% to $26.9 million , up from $22.8 million in the prior year.

, up from in the prior year. Gross margin of 22.2% was slightly better than the prior year; incremental co-manufacturing in the period helped to improve performance.

Selling, Marketing and Administration expenses were $3.4 million , up from $2.6 million in the prior year.

, up from in the prior year. EBITDA* increased 7.4% to $4.3 million , compared to $4.0 million in the prior year.

, compared to in the prior year. The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend, $0.0304 /share, an increase of 10%, payable January 28, 2022 , to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022 . The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.

Year-to-Date Highlights:

Net revenue increased 34.3% to $83.6 million , up from $62.2 million in the prior year.

, up from in the prior year. Gross Margin of 26.5 % was slightly improved versus 26.1% in the prior year.

Selling, Marketing, and Administration expenses were $11.9 million , up from $8.9 million in the prior year.

, up from in the prior year. EBITDA* increased 30.4% to $15.6 million , compared to $11.9 million in the prior year.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's first craft brewery, announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 which ended on October 31, 2021. Waterloo Brewing reported EBITDA* of $4.3 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 7.4% over the prior year, on net revenue of $26.9 million. Net revenue increased by $4.1 million or 17.8% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

"I am encouraged with our third quarter results. Despite industry-wide beer category softness, supply chain challenges and inflationary cost pressures, we continue to deliver top line growth to the business. Our co-manufacturing business continues to exhibit healthy growth and we are expecting to close the year off on a strong note," said George Croft, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterloo Brewing.

The total volume of the Company's owner brand products was flat versus the year prior compared to an industry volume decline of 4.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. LandShark® continues to perform exceedingly well with growth of 49% during the third quarter. In-case promotions are attracting new consumers to the premium brand and fueling the growth of the new LandShark® Seltzer brands, which were introduced in the first quarter of fiscal 2022

The Company faced inflationary cost pressures on key input materials and supply chain challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic but was still able to maintain a 22% gross margin in the third quarter and grow overall production volume.

"In order to minimize our supply chain risk, our team has been proactively securing supply of critical materials as well as locking in pricing on key contracts in anticipation of rising input costs in the coming year," said Russell Tabata, Chief Operating Officer at Waterloo Brewing.

Waterloo Brewing's board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend at $0.0304/share; an increase of 10% from last quarter. The dividend is payable on January 28, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA*





Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended (in thousands of dollars) October 31, 2021 October 25, 2020 October 31, 2021 October 25, 2020









Net income $ 738 $ 965 $ 4,792 $ 2,891









Add (deduct):







Income tax expense 268 432 1,681 1,258 Gain on misappropriated funds



(900) - Depreciation and amortization 2,491 1,963 7,475 5,587 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant & equipment and right-of-use assets (15) 6 (37) 221 Share-based payments 275 203 685 568 Finance costs 577 466 1,885 1,420









Subtotal 3,596 3,070 10,789 9,054









EBITDA * 4,334 4,035 15,581 11,945

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021

(Not audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditor)



October 31, 2021 January 31, 2021





ASSETS



Current assets



Accounts receivable $ 8,461,797 $ 9,871,061 Inventories 20,752,375 14,344,496 Prepaid expenses 974,847 729,260

30,189,019 24,944,817 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 51,057,843 46,630,107 Right-of-use assets 30,643,401 26,936,861 Intangible assets 14,892,935 15,002,826 Construction deposits 679,973 1,949,074

97,274,152 90,518,868 TOTAL ASSETS 127,463,171 115,463,685





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 9,768,417 3,366,489 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 18,503,458 21,341,335 Current portion of lease liabilities 7,260,426 3,282,080 Non-revolving demand loans - 25,896,379 Current portion of long-term debt 5,282,206 510,275

40,814,507 54,396,558 Non-current liabilities



Provisions 1,066,421 1,019,962 Lease liabilities 20,946,616 21,522,379 Long-term debt 23,163,237 1,367,930 Deferred income tax liability 5,143,600 3,462,495

50,319,874 27,372,766 TOTAL LIABILITIES 91,134,381 81,769,324 Equity



Share capital 40,300,067 39,546,216 Share-based payments reserves 2,290,613 2,245,415 Deficit (6,261,890) (8,097,270) TOTAL EQUITY 36,328,790 33,694,361





TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 127,463,171 $ 115,463,685

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the quarters and fiscal year-to date periods ended October 31, 2021 and October 25, 2020

(Not audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditor)



Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended

October 31, 2021 October 25, 2020 October 31, 2021 October 25, 2020









Revenue $ 26,878,165 $ 22,824,769 $ 83,564,020 $ 62,240,746 Cost of sales 20,918,137 17,836,211 61,448,475 45,969,697 Gross profit 5,960,028 4,988,558 22,115,545 16,271,049









Selling, marketing and administration expenses 3,363,501 2,609,776 11,897,668 8,871,482 Other expenses 1,028,806 510,195 2,796,730 1,609,892 Finance costs 576,828 465,720 1,884,712 1,420,140 Gain on misappropriated funds, net - - (899,647) - Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment,







and right-of-use assets (14,902) 6,128 (37,389) 220,533 Income before tax 1,005,795 1,396,739 6,473,471 4,149,002









Income tax expense 267,649 431,634 1,681,105 1,258,119 Net income and comprehensive















income $ 738,146 $ 965,105 $ 4,792,366 $ 2,890,883



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.13 $ 0.08

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the quarters and fiscal year-to-date periods ended October 31, 2021 and October 25, 2020

(Not audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditor)



Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended

October 31, 2021 October 25, 2020 October 31, 2021 October 25, 2020









Operating activities







Net income $ 738,146 $ 965,105 $ 4,792,366 $ 2,890,883 Adjustments for:







Income tax expense 267,649 431,634 1,681,105 1,258,119 Finance costs 576,828 465,720 1,884,712 1,420,140 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and







equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles 2,490,806 1,963,432 7,475,000 5,587,401 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment and







right-of-use assets (14,902) 6,128 (37,389) 220,533 Share-based payments 275,228 202,792 684,616 567,976 Change in non-cash working capital related to operations (1,754,639) (13,003,152) (8,019,483) 332,173 Less:







Interest paid (577,315) (440,933) (1,897,011) (1,319,741) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,001,801 (9,409,274) 6,563,916 10,957,484









Investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,056,111) (3,765,744) (9,943,507) (10,836,188) Construction deposit paid (448,737) (1,171,450) (679,973) (2,452,930) Proceeds from sale of right-of-use assets, net 15,090 - 38,989 2,538 Purchase of intangible assets (1,313) (2,045) (46,777) (25,145) Cash used in investing activities (2,491,071) (4,939,239) (10,631,268) (13,311,725)









Financing activities







Increase in bank indebtedness 881,037 2,113,211 6,401,928 1,330,134 Issuance of long-term debt, net of fees - 5,000,000 4,536,234 7,041,549 Increase to obligation under finance lease 2,656,846 - 2,656,846 - Repayment of long-term debt (1,231,564) (778,999) (3,869,213) (1,886,520) Repayment of obligation under finance lease (829,864) (552,267) (2,815,891) (1,985,534) Dividends paid (987,186) - (2,956,986) (1,846,271) Issuance of shares, net of fees - - 115,943 - Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees - (36,664) - (377,057) Stock option costs - - (10,809) - Proceeds from stock option exercise - - 9,299 77,940 Cash generated from financing activities 489,270 5,745,281 4,067,352 2,354,241









Net increase in cash - (8,603,232) - -









Cash, beginning of period - 8,603,232 - - Cash, end of period $ - $ - $ - $ -









Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Acquisition of assets under lease $ 3,991,554 $ 88,557 $ 6,268,994 $ 321,900

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts, including but not limited to the anticipated quarterly dividend payment date of January 28, 2022, constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets, gain on misappropriated funds, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.

