Waterloo Brewing Third Quarter EBITDA grows +7.4% to $4.3M

Dec 09, 2021, 06:35 ET
KITCHENER, ON, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -
Third Quarter Highlights:
- Net revenue increased 17.8% to $26.9 million, up from $22.8 million in the prior year.
- Gross margin of 22.2% was slightly better than the prior year; incremental co-manufacturing in the period helped to improve performance.
- Selling, Marketing and Administration expenses were $3.4 million, up from $2.6 million in the prior year.
- EBITDA* increased 7.4% to $4.3 million, compared to $4.0 million in the prior year.
- The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend, $0.0304/share, an increase of 10%, payable January 28, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022. The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.
Year-to-Date Highlights:
- Net revenue increased 34.3% to $83.6 million, up from $62.2 million in the prior year.
- Gross Margin of 26.5 % was slightly improved versus 26.1% in the prior year.
- Selling, Marketing, and Administration expenses were $11.9 million, up from $8.9 million in the prior year.
- EBITDA* increased 30.4% to $15.6 million, compared to $11.9 million in the prior year.
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's first craft brewery, announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 which ended on October 31, 2021. Waterloo Brewing reported EBITDA* of $4.3 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 7.4% over the prior year, on net revenue of $26.9 million. Net revenue increased by $4.1 million or 17.8% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
"I am encouraged with our third quarter results. Despite industry-wide beer category softness, supply chain challenges and inflationary cost pressures, we continue to deliver top line growth to the business. Our co-manufacturing business continues to exhibit healthy growth and we are expecting to close the year off on a strong note," said George Croft, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterloo Brewing.
The total volume of the Company's owner brand products was flat versus the year prior compared to an industry volume decline of 4.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. LandShark® continues to perform exceedingly well with growth of 49% during the third quarter. In-case promotions are attracting new consumers to the premium brand and fueling the growth of the new LandShark® Seltzer brands, which were introduced in the first quarter of fiscal 2022
The Company faced inflationary cost pressures on key input materials and supply chain challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic but was still able to maintain a 22% gross margin in the third quarter and grow overall production volume.
"In order to minimize our supply chain risk, our team has been proactively securing supply of critical materials as well as locking in pricing on key contracts in anticipation of rising input costs in the coming year," said Russell Tabata, Chief Operating Officer at Waterloo Brewing.
Waterloo Brewing's board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend at $0.0304/share; an increase of 10% from last quarter. The dividend is payable on January 28, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022.
The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements of the Company prepared under IFRS for the year ended January 31, 2021.
|
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA*
|
Quarter ended
|
Fiscal year-to-date ended
|
(in thousands of dollars)
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 25, 2020
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 25, 2020
|
Net income
|
$
|
738
|
$
|
965
|
$
|
4,792
|
$
|
2,891
|
Add (deduct):
|
Income tax expense
|
268
|
432
|
1,681
|
1,258
|
Gain on misappropriated funds
|
(900)
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,491
|
1,963
|
7,475
|
5,587
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant & equipment and right-of-use assets
|
(15)
|
6
|
(37)
|
221
|
Share-based payments
|
275
|
203
|
685
|
568
|
Finance costs
|
577
|
466
|
1,885
|
1,420
|
Subtotal
|
3,596
|
3,070
|
10,789
|
9,054
|
EBITDA *
|
4,334
|
4,035
|
15,581
|
11,945
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at October 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021
(Not audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditor)
|
October 31, 2021
|
January 31, 2021
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Accounts receivable
|
$
|
8,461,797
|
$
|
9,871,061
|
Inventories
|
20,752,375
|
14,344,496
|
Prepaid expenses
|
974,847
|
729,260
|
30,189,019
|
24,944,817
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
51,057,843
|
46,630,107
|
Right-of-use assets
|
30,643,401
|
26,936,861
|
Intangible assets
|
14,892,935
|
15,002,826
|
Construction deposits
|
679,973
|
1,949,074
|
97,274,152
|
90,518,868
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
127,463,171
|
115,463,685
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Bank indebtedness
|
9,768,417
|
3,366,489
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
18,503,458
|
21,341,335
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
7,260,426
|
3,282,080
|
Non-revolving demand loans
|
-
|
25,896,379
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
5,282,206
|
510,275
|
40,814,507
|
54,396,558
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Provisions
|
1,066,421
|
1,019,962
|
Lease liabilities
|
20,946,616
|
21,522,379
|
Long-term debt
|
23,163,237
|
1,367,930
|
Deferred income tax liability
|
5,143,600
|
3,462,495
|
50,319,874
|
27,372,766
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
91,134,381
|
81,769,324
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
40,300,067
|
39,546,216
|
Share-based payments reserves
|
2,290,613
|
2,245,415
|
Deficit
|
(6,261,890)
|
(8,097,270)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
36,328,790
|
33,694,361
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$
|
127,463,171
|
$
|
115,463,685
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the quarters and fiscal year-to date periods ended October 31, 2021 and October 25, 2020
(Not audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditor)
|
Quarter ended
|
Fiscal year-to-date ended
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 25, 2020
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 25, 2020
|
Revenue
|
$
|
26,878,165
|
$
|
22,824,769
|
$
|
83,564,020
|
$
|
62,240,746
|
Cost of sales
|
20,918,137
|
17,836,211
|
61,448,475
|
45,969,697
|
Gross profit
|
5,960,028
|
4,988,558
|
22,115,545
|
16,271,049
|
Selling, marketing and administration expenses
|
3,363,501
|
2,609,776
|
11,897,668
|
8,871,482
|
Other expenses
|
1,028,806
|
510,195
|
2,796,730
|
1,609,892
|
Finance costs
|
576,828
|
465,720
|
1,884,712
|
1,420,140
|
Gain on misappropriated funds, net
|
-
|
-
|
(899,647)
|
-
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment,
|
and right-of-use assets
|
(14,902)
|
6,128
|
(37,389)
|
220,533
|
Income before tax
|
1,005,795
|
1,396,739
|
6,473,471
|
4,149,002
|
Income tax expense
|
267,649
|
431,634
|
1,681,105
|
1,258,119
|
Net income and comprehensive
|
income
|
$
|
738,146
|
$
|
965,105
|
$
|
4,792,366
|
$
|
2,890,883
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.08
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.08
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the quarters and fiscal year-to-date periods ended October 31, 2021 and October 25, 2020
(Not audited or reviewed by the Company's external auditor)
|
Quarter ended
|
Fiscal year-to-date ended
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 25, 2020
|
October 31, 2021
|
October 25, 2020
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
738,146
|
$
|
965,105
|
$
|
4,792,366
|
$
|
2,890,883
|
Adjustments for:
|
Income tax expense
|
267,649
|
431,634
|
1,681,105
|
1,258,119
|
Finance costs
|
576,828
|
465,720
|
1,884,712
|
1,420,140
|
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and
|
equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles
|
2,490,806
|
1,963,432
|
7,475,000
|
5,587,401
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment and
|
right-of-use assets
|
(14,902)
|
6,128
|
(37,389)
|
220,533
|
Share-based payments
|
275,228
|
202,792
|
684,616
|
567,976
|
Change in non-cash working capital related to operations
|
(1,754,639)
|
(13,003,152)
|
(8,019,483)
|
332,173
|
Less:
|
Interest paid
|
(577,315)
|
(440,933)
|
(1,897,011)
|
(1,319,741)
|
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
2,001,801
|
(9,409,274)
|
6,563,916
|
10,957,484
|
Investing activities
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
|
(2,056,111)
|
(3,765,744)
|
(9,943,507)
|
(10,836,188)
|
Construction deposit paid
|
(448,737)
|
(1,171,450)
|
(679,973)
|
(2,452,930)
|
Proceeds from sale of right-of-use assets, net
|
15,090
|
-
|
38,989
|
2,538
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(1,313)
|
(2,045)
|
(46,777)
|
(25,145)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(2,491,071)
|
(4,939,239)
|
(10,631,268)
|
(13,311,725)
|
Financing activities
|
Increase in bank indebtedness
|
881,037
|
2,113,211
|
6,401,928
|
1,330,134
|
Issuance of long-term debt, net of fees
|
-
|
5,000,000
|
4,536,234
|
7,041,549
|
Increase to obligation under finance lease
|
2,656,846
|
-
|
2,656,846
|
-
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(1,231,564)
|
(778,999)
|
(3,869,213)
|
(1,886,520)
|
Repayment of obligation under finance lease
|
(829,864)
|
(552,267)
|
(2,815,891)
|
(1,985,534)
|
Dividends paid
|
(987,186)
|
-
|
(2,956,986)
|
(1,846,271)
|
Issuance of shares, net of fees
|
-
|
-
|
115,943
|
-
|
Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees
|
-
|
(36,664)
|
-
|
(377,057)
|
Stock option costs
|
-
|
-
|
(10,809)
|
-
|
Proceeds from stock option exercise
|
-
|
-
|
9,299
|
77,940
|
Cash generated from financing activities
|
489,270
|
5,745,281
|
4,067,352
|
2,354,241
|
Net increase in cash
|
-
|
(8,603,232)
|
-
|
-
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
-
|
8,603,232
|
-
|
-
|
Cash, end of period
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
Acquisition of assets under lease
|
$
|
3,991,554
|
$
|
88,557
|
$
|
6,268,994
|
$
|
321,900
About Waterloo Brewing
Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts, including but not limited to the anticipated quarterly dividend payment date of January 28, 2022, constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.
* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets, gain on misappropriated funds, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.
SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.
For further information: Enida Zaimi, Chief Financial Officer, (519) 742-2732 x106, E-mail: [email protected]
