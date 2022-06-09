Waterloo Brewing teams up with Wilfrid Laurier Athletic Sponsorship/Scholarships

KITCHENER, ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

Waterloo Brewing is the new sponsor of Wilfrid Laurier University Athletics & Recreation

Athletics & Recreation This five-year deal will contribute more than $360,000 in support for student-athletes and athletics at Laurier

in support for student-athletes and athletics at Laurier The partnership will include pouring rights for Waterloo Brewing full portfolio including; Waterloo craft beer, LandShark Lager and Seagram seltzers, ciders and coolers

Waterloo Brewing is the new official beer, cider and ready-to-drink sponsor of Wilfrid Laurier University Athletics & Recreation. This new partnership is part of Waterloo Brewing's ongoing commitment to support and give back in our home market – Waterloo Region.

This partnership will provide over $360,000 to Laurier's outstanding athletic program over the next five years. Additionally, as included in the sponsorship, Waterloo Brewing has committed to offering three annual athletic scholarships with a goal to help BIPOC and 2SLGBTQ+ students.

"We couldn't be happier knowing our investment will create a positive impact for the university and community alike. We believe access to education helps build strong communities, so we hope to help inspire Laurier's student-athletes as they work hard at their post-secondary education, both on and off the field," said George Croft, President and CEO of Waterloo Brewing.

Waterloo Brewing has noted that Laurier Athletics' three core pillars of academic, athletic and community development align with their own commitment to give back to Ontario in a meaningful way.

"We were also searching for ways to help marginalized groups and individuals in our own community, and we think this new partnership with Laurier is a really intentional way to offer support," said Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing at Waterloo Brewing.

"This sponsorship demonstrates Waterloo Brewing's local commitment and unwavering support for the many people who benefit from our athletic and recreation programs each year." Said KP Anand, associate director, business development and operations with the Laurier Golden Hawks. Welcoming back in-person events and games this season will be nicely paired with a "golden pour" from the Waterloo Brewing family line up of products! Go Golden Hawks!

