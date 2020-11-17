Waterloo Brewing shines bright with another Gold for Waterloo Dark

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Dark was awarded a Gold in the International Lager Category at the Ontario Brewing Awards, held on Saturday November 14 th .





. The virtual ceremony celebrated the best Canadian-owned brewers, brewing in Ontario , across 36 categories. Waterloo Brewing was one of over 100 Ontario breweries who collectively submitted 400 entries.





, across 36 categories. Waterloo Brewing was one of over 100 Ontario breweries who collectively submitted 400 entries. Waterloo Dark Lager has been a big award winner for Waterloo Brewing since 1984 when introduced to the market as Ontario's first craft beer. It stands as a testament to Waterloo Brewing's continued commitment of quality, craftsmanship and a sprit that spans across time.

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, Waterloo Brewing won Gold in the International Lager category at the Ontario Brewing Awards. A distinction, not unfamiliar to the beer that has been celebrated as the leading dark larger since its introduction in 1984.

"Waterloo Dark is Ontario's first craft beer" confirms Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing for Waterloo Brewing. "This award reinforces its position as the leading dark larger despite the increased competition over the years. It's always wonderful to be recognized for our commitment to quality and craftsmanship. We couldn't be more proud."

This is not the first win Waterloo Dark has earned since its introduction. It has been awarded accolades from the World Cup of Beer, Canadian Brewing Awards, Monde Selection International Quality Institute, and previous years at the Ontario Brewing Awards.

"This year's win is especially gratifying" adds Trish Benne, Director of Brewing and Blending. She notes that there were more entries for awards this year, than last, with the market for craft beer in Ontario continuing to grow and becoming increasingly competitive. "After all these years, the superior quality of the brew continues to stand out among the competition.

Waterloo Dark is 5% alc./vol. and available in 473 mL cans at the LCBO, The Beer Store, select grocery stores and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store (400 Bingemans Centre Drive in Kitchener).

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732 x105, [email protected]

