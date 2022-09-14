Waterloo Brewing's Signature Series Collection is back with bold new flavours

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

Highlights:

Waterloo Brewing Signature Series Collection (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

The Waterloo Signature Series Collection is back with three new small batch premium brews

Curated for the changing seasons, this new pack features crisp new flavours

This Premium mix 6-pack will be available for only $21.95

Waterloo Brewing is turning up the taste this season with a new collection of three carefully curated small batch beers.

Consumers will enjoy two cans of each new brew, made with changing seasons in mind. The first in the series is a bold but smooth Irish Cream Stout, featuring notes of creamy chocolate, vanilla and brown sugar. Next is Roasted Vanilla Espresso Dark Lager, with hints of espresso beans, vanilla and dark chocolate, in what is sure to be the gold standard for craft aficionados. There's always room for dessert, which is why fans will love Apple Crumble Porter, featuring a pinch of cinnamon and delicious apple.

"Fall is the perfect time to experiment with new flavours, and we believe there's something for everyone in this new installment of our Signature Series Collection," says Trish Benne, Director of Brewing & Blending.

"As Ontario's first craft brewer, we're proud of our heritage and the bold spirit of the Waterloo Signature Series," says Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing. "Our brew master gets to experiment with fresh flavours and our fans get the chance to treat their taste buds."

This premium mix pack has 6x473ml cans at 6% alcohol for $21.95. Available at The Beer Store, LCBO, select grocery locations, and in-store or online at the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store.

So, break out that favorite knitted sweater and sip on these soon-to-be fall favorites.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Waterloo Brewing, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732, x105, [email protected]