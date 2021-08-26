Waterloo Brewing's Salted Caramel Porter Returns This Fall

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Salted Caramel Porter (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

Waterloo Brewing's Salted Caramel Porter is back this fall for the fourth year in a row.

Rich caramel balanced with a subtle hint of savoury sea salt come together to create this deep brown porter, perfect for the holiday season.

Available this fall in 473mL tall cans for only $2.95 at LCBO Stores, The Beer Store, select grocery stores, and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store, while supplies last.

Get ready to cozy up to the fall season! Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) is bringing back Salted Caramel Porter for the fourth year in a row.

Making its original debut in 2018, this small-batch seasonal brew hits you with the smooth, creamy taste of caramel complemented by a subtle hint of sea salt. When paired together with the rich flavour of roasted malts, the result is a deliciously balanced deep brown porter that begs to be enjoyed over a warm fall meal and good company.

"Year after year the Salted Caramel Porter continues to be one of our most sought-after seasonal beers," Kim Mannerow, Director of Marketing for Waterloo Brewing said. "It's become a staple in the rotation that superfans expect from us and actively ask about as the season approaches – sometimes as early as July."

"It's always fun to brew this fan-favourite," Jim Manz, VP Sales & Key Accounts said. "Porters are one of the oldest styles of beer, so we put our own unique twist on the style and created the perfect after-dinner drink to enjoy over the holidays."

At 6% alc./vol., the popular seasonal brew will be on shelves for a limited time in 473mL cans for $2.95 at LCBO stores, The Beer Store, select grocery stores and the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store (400 Bingemans Centre Dr, Kitchener). Available this fall.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: and interview requests please contact: Kim Mannerow | Waterloo Brewing | Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732, x105 | [email protected]

Related Links

waterloobrewing.com

