Waterloo Brewing's fourth quarter EBITDA* grows +67% to $5.4 million and annual EBITDA* grows +38.2% to $21.0 million

KITCHENER, ON, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery, has released results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 31, 2022. Waterloo Brewing posted a record annual EBITDA* of $21.0 million on net revenue of $111.8 million, which represents growth of 38% and 29% respectively.

"We are very proud of these results," said George Croft, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Waterloo Brewing. "Despite challenges across the industry such as supply chain disruptions, inflationary cost pressures and overall beer category softness, Waterloo Brewing continues to grow aggressively."

Waterloo Brewing was a top performer in an industry that experienced an overall volume decline of 3.2%. Nonetheless, Waterloo Brewing was able to attract and retain co-manufacturing partners and deliver strong results. Versus the prior year, co- manufacturing volume grew by 73% and overall owner brands volume remained flat. The Company's current record of performance is unique in the industry and is a testament to the Company's ability to capitalize on opportunities and maximize the potential for growth.

"Co-manufacturing is an essential part of our business," said Croft. "We are grateful for our partners and look forward to another successful year where we produce really innovative products for other growing brands."

With the newly installed second can line now fully operational, Waterloo Brewing is experiencing margin and revenue growth. To maintain this momentum and mitigate supply chain risks in the coming year, Waterloo Brewing is proactively securing supply of critical materials, as well as locking in pricing on key contracts in anticipation of continued rising supply costs.

"We would not see this level of growth without our phenomenally committed team," Croft said. "The level of dedication here at Waterloo Brewing is what will propel us forward into another year of great success and rapid growth."

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements of the Company prepared under IFRS for the year ended January 31, 2022.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA*





Fiscal year ended (in thousands of dollars) January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021





Net income $ 5,803 $ 3,000





Add (deduct):



Income tax expense 2,363 1,254 Gain on misappropriated funds (900) - Depreciation and amortization 10,407 7,811 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant & equipment and right-of-use assets (37) 216 Share-based payments 918 792 Finance costs 2,742 1,980 Unrealized gain on foreign exchange contracts (312) 127





Subtotal 15,181 12,180





EBITDA* $ 20,984 $ 15,180

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



As at January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021





January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021





ASSETS



Current assets



Accounts receivable and contract assets 15,526,799 9,871,061 Inventories 15,841,135 14,344,496 Prepaid expenses 754,088 729,260

32,122,022 24,944,817 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 51,930,553 46,630,107 Right-of-use assets 32,067,772 26,936,861 Intangible assets 14,846,687 15,002,826 Construction deposits 466,818 1,949,074

99,311,830 90,518,868 TOTAL ASSETS 131,433,852 115,463,685





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 16,861,218 3,366,489 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14,062,415 21,341,335 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,134,584 3,282,080 Non-revolving demand loans - 25,896,379 Current portion of long-term debt 5,327,821 510,275

40,386,038 54,396,558 Non-current liabilities



Provisions 1,211,324 1,019,962 Lease liabilities 25,535,180 21,522,379 Long-term debt 21,751,775 1,367,930 Deferred income tax liability 5,825,398 3,462,495

54,323,677 27,372,766 TOTAL LIABILITIES 94,709,715 81,769,324 Equity



Share capital 40,618,496 39,546,216 Share-based payments reserves 2,447,275 2,245,415 Deficit (6,341,634) (8,097,270) TOTAL EQUITY 36,724,137 33,694,361





COMMITMENTS















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 131,433,852 $ 115,463,685

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Fiscal years ended January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021









January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021





Revenue $ 111,765,449 $ 86,699,345 Cost of sales 83,093,238 66,000,997 Gross profit 28,672,211 20,698,348





Selling, marketing and administration expenses 15,086,127 11,853,169 Other expenses 3,615,873 2,395,392 Finance costs 2,741,802 1,980,470 Gain on misappropriated funds, net (899,647) - Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and

equipment and right-of-use assets (37,388) 215,756 Income before tax 8,165,444 4,253,561





Income tax expense 2,362,903 1,253,548 Net income and comprehensive

income for the year $ 5,802,541 $ 3,000,013











Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.09 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.08

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Fiscal years ended January 31, 2022 and January 31, 2021



January 31, 2022 January 31, 2021





Operating activities



Net income $ 5,802,541 $ 3,000,013 Adjustments for:



Income tax expense 2,362,903 1,253,548 Finance costs 2,741,802 1,980,470 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and

equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles 10,407,242 7,810,676 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment and

right-of-use assets (37,388) 215,756 Gain on misappropriated funds, net (899,647) - Share-based payments 918,642 792,327 Change in non-cash working capital (14,167,338) (315,868) Less:



Interest paid (2,652,611) (1,859,817) Cash provided by operating activities 4,476,146 12,877,105





Investing activities



Purchase of property, plant and equipment (9,302,670) (18,407,338) Construction deposit paid (466,818) (1,949,074) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net 38,989 9,555 Purchase of intangible assets (52,989) (25,659) Cash used in investing activities (9,783,488) (20,372,516)





Financing activities



Increase in bank indebtedness 13,494,729 2,583,412 Issuance of long-term debt 4,536,234 - Issuance of non-revolving demand loans - 14,505,315 Repayment of long-term debt (5,235,060) (671,169) Repayment of non-revolving demand loans - (2,357,903) Repayment of lease liabilities (3,797,154) (2,579,763) Dividends paid (4,046,905) (3,748,831) Issuance of shares 237,260 29,368 Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees - (377,058) Proceeds from stock option exercise, net of costs 118,238 112,040 Cash generated from financing activities 5,307,342 7,495,411





Net increase/(decrease) in cash - -





Cash, beginning of year - -





Cash, end of year $ - $ -





Non-cash investing activities:









Acquisition of assets under lease $ 8,712,979 $ 1,311,281

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets, gain on misappropriated funds, unrealized gain on foreign exchange contracts, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance. See the section titled "Results of Operations in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended January 31, 2022, for a quantitative reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA.

