Waterloo Brewing's English Style IPA wins Bronze at the 2021 Canadian Brewing Awards

Waterloo Brewing (TSX: WBR) is proud to announce its English Style IPA was awarded Bronze in the corresponding category at the 2021 Canadian Brewing Awards — Canada's national competition for judging the quality of Canadian manufactured beer.

"A Canadian Brewing Award medal is a widely recognized symbol of Canadian brewing excellence. It's an honour to see our commitment to crafting the highest quality beer rewarded at this distinguished competition," said Trish Benne, Director of Brewing and Blending.

Building on its quality credentials, Waterloo Brewing was recently recertified with FSSC 22000 (Food Safety System Certification) after another successful audit.

"Waterloo Brewing has been proudly certified under the Global Food Safety Initiative since 2011. Our food safety program drives our consumer and customer first initiative, ensuring our products are produced with the highest quality and a food safe commitment from everyone here at Waterloo Brewing," said Kirk Massey, Director of Quality & Food Safety.

Waterloo Brewing's commitment to quality allows them to deliver phenomenal quality products that are recognized on a national scale via peer reviewed awards. This commitment also continues to make the company a supplier of choice for co-manufacturing , landing contracts with North American and global beverage alcohol companies.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

