Waterloo Brewing Reports Results of Election of Directors

KITCHENER, ON, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") today announced that at the annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting"), each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 3, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 24,628,965 common shares or 68.63% of Waterloo Brewing's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each item of business. The detailed results of the vote in respect of the directors of the Company are set out below.

Nominee Votes For* Votes Withheld* Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes

Withheld Edward H. Kernaghan 23,586,543 962,790 96.08% 3.92% Stan G. Dunford 24,487,242 62,091 99.75% 0.25% Peter J. Schwartz 24,486,292 63,041 99.74% 0.26% David R. Shaw 22,481,998 2,067,335 91.58% 8.42% George H. Croft 24,506,699 42,634 99.83% 0.17% John H. Bowey 23,597,283 952,050 96.12% 3.88%

* 24,628,965 shares (68.63% of outstanding shares) were voted by proxy. No shares were voted at the Meeting.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: Enida Zaimi, Chief Financial Officer, (647) 271-0011, E-mail: [email protected]