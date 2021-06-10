Waterloo Brewing Reports Results of Election of Directors

KITCHENER, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) ("Waterloo" or the "Company") today announced that at the annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting"), each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 5, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 24,913,565 common shares or 69.98% of Waterloo's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each item of business. The detailed results of the vote in respect of the directors of the Company are set out below.

Nominee Votes For* Votes Withheld* Percentage of

Votes For Percentage of Votes

Withheld Edward H. Kernaghan 23,008,303 1,820,245 92.67% 7.33% Stan G. Dunford 24,826,897 1,651 99.99% 0.01% Peter J. Schwartz 24,827,897 651 100.00% 0.00% David R. Shaw 22,603,883 2,224,665 91.04% 8.96% George H. Croft 24,827,998 550 100.00% 0.00% John H. Bowey 24,822,497 6,051 99.98% 0.02%





* 24,913,565 shares (69.98% of outstanding shares) were voted by proxy in connection with the Meeting.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

For further information: David J. Birch, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 895-4824, E-mail: [email protected]

