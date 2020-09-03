Waterloo Brewing Quarterly EBITDA surges 61.5% versus prior year
Second Quarter Highlights:
- Net revenue increased 44.4% to $24.6 million, up from $17.0 million in the prior year.
- Gross margin declined slightly to 30.9%, compared to 34.1% the prior year.
- Selling, Marketing, and Administration expenses were $3.4 million, down from $3.8 million prior year.
- EBITDA* increased 61.5% to $5.8 million, compared to $3.6 million prior year.
- Core owned brands (+28% versus prior year) are becoming formidable competitors in the highly profitable beer and beverage alcohol categories.
- The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend, $0.02625/share, payable October 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2020. The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.
First Half Highlights:
- Net revenue increased 34.3% to $39.4 million up from $29.4 million in the prior year.
- Gross Margin was flat at 28.6% compared to the prior year.
- Selling, Marketing, and Administration expenses were $6.3 million up slightly from $5.9 million prior year.
- EBITDA* increased 51.1% to $7.9 million, compared to $5.2 million in the prior year.
KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's first craft brewery, announced financial results for the second quarter ending July 26, 2020. Waterloo Brewing reported EBITDA growth of +61.5% to $5.8 million on net revenue of $24.6 million.
"The strength of our business strategy has been put to the test in these past few months, and it has been reassuringly successful," said George Croft, President, and CEO, Waterloo Brewing. "Our choice to embrace our Ontario roots reflects growing consumer interest in buying local. Our choice to provide reliably good value reflects the challenges of hardworking people's budgets. Our choice for a diverse portfolio of value, premium and craft beers, complemented by our Seagram family of ciders, coolers and future beverage alcohol innovation, is growing at +28% versus prior year. This is an exciting chapter of intensive growth and expansion for our Company."
"This past quarter is a watershed moment for our business," continued Croft. "firmly establishing the foundation of healthy brands, superior quality standards, relentlessly efficient operations and the solid financials needed to become a formidable player in the national beverage alcohol market."
"These past few months have also reinforced just how important our hometown of Kitchener-Waterloo is to our business, and we are to the community," continued Croft. "The outstanding growth we're experiencing is the result of a commitment from everyone here at Waterloo Brewing to help each other through this time, and help our Company and our community emerge stronger for the experience."
Waterloo Brewing's board of directors has approved the quarterly dividend at $0.02625/share. The dividend is payable on October 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2020.
|
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization, and Share Based Payments
|
Quarter ended
|
Fiscal year-to-date ended
|
(in thousands of dollars)
|
July 26, 2020
|
July 28, 2019
|
July 26, 2020
|
July 28, 2019
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,221
|
$
|
952
|
$
|
1,926
|
$
|
845
|
Add (deduct):
|
Income tax expense
|
953
|
347
|
827
|
347
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,889
|
1,387
|
3,626
|
2,822
|
Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant & equipment and right-of-use assets
|
(4)
|
(1)
|
214
|
(14)
|
Share-based payments
|
196
|
274
|
365
|
350
|
Finance costs
|
526
|
416
|
954
|
680
|
Subtotal
|
3,560
|
2,423
|
5,986
|
4,185
|
EBITDA *
|
5,781
|
3,376
|
7,912
|
5,030
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
Quarter ended
|
Fiscal year-to-date ended
|
July 26, 2020
|
July 28, 2019
|
July 26, 2020
|
July 28, 2019
|
Revenue
|
$
|
24,573,498
|
$
|
17,014,274
|
$
|
39,415,977
|
$
|
29,357,153
|
Cost of sales
|
16,988,040
|
11,208,470
|
28,133,486
|
20,944,163
|
Gross profit
|
7,585,458
|
5,805,804
|
11,282,491
|
8,412,990
|
Selling, marketing and administration expenses
|
3,422,457
|
3,784,237
|
6,261,706
|
5,857,451
|
Other expenses
|
466,877
|
307,532
|
1,099,697
|
697,720
|
Finance costs
|
525,975
|
416,469
|
954,420
|
680,262
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets
|
(3,658)
|
(1,133)
|
214,405
|
(14,213)
|
Income before tax
|
3,173,807
|
1,298,699
|
2,752,263
|
1,191,770
|
Income tax expense
|
952,949
|
346,846
|
826,485
|
346,846
|
Net income and comprehensive
|
$
|
2,220,858
|
$
|
951,853
|
$
|
1,925,778
|
$
|
844,924
|
income
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.02
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.02
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
Quarter ended
|
July 26, 2020
|
January 31, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$
|
8,603,232
|
-
|
Accounts receivable
|
8,818,191
|
$
|
4,976,226
|
Inventories
|
11,359,975
|
10,482,912
|
Prepaid expenses
|
765,560
|
787,448
|
29,546,958
|
16,246,586
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
38,220,164
|
32,808,678
|
Right-of-use assets
|
27,017,924
|
27,840,996
|
Intangible assets
|
15,106,213
|
15,184,333
|
Construction deposits
|
1,296,460
|
1,050,425
|
81,640,761
|
76,884,432
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
111,187,719
|
93,131,018
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Bank indebtedness
|
-
|
783,077
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
30,981,970
|
12,909,771
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
2,599,943
|
2,869,733
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
3,227,603
|
2,946,038
|
36,809,516
|
19,508,619
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Provisions
|
988,994
|
958,025
|
Lease liabilities
|
22,284,877
|
23,226,137
|
Long-term debt
|
14,000,160
|
13,342,788
|
Deferred income tax liability
|
3,035,432
|
2,208,947
|
40,309,463
|
39,735,897
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
77,118,979
|
59,244,516
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
38,884,048
|
39,126,283
|
Share-based payments reserves
|
2,453,637
|
2,108,671
|
Deficit
|
(7,268,945)
|
(7,348,452)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
34,068,740
|
33,886,502
|
COMMITMENTS
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$
|
111,187,719
|
$
|
93,131,018
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
Cash Flow Statements
|
Quarter ended
|
Fiscal year-to-date ended
|
July 26, 2020
|
July 28,2019
|
July 26, 2020
|
July 28, 2019
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
2,220,858
|
$
|
951,853
|
$
|
1,925,778
|
$
|
844,924
|
Adjustments for:
|
Income tax expense
|
952,949
|
346,846
|
826,485
|
346,846
|
Finance costs
|
525,975
|
416,469
|
954,420
|
680,262
|
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and
|
1,888,290
|
1,388,160
|
3,623,969
|
2,821,975
|
equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of right-of-use assets
|
(3,658)
|
(1,133)
|
214,405
|
(14,213)
|
Share-based payments
|
195,712
|
274,105
|
365,184
|
350,629
|
Change in non-cash working capital related to operations
|
11,600,805
|
1,060,176
|
13,335,325
|
4,682,982
|
Less:
|
Interest paid
|
(464,854)
|
(298,290)
|
(878,808)
|
(588,469)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
16,916,077
|
4,138,186
|
20,366,758
|
9,124,936
|
Investing activities
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of reimbursements
|
(2,947,759)
|
105,556
|
(7,055,464)
|
(2,810,155)
|
Construction deposit paid
|
(1,296,460)
|
(49,481)
|
(1,296,460)
|
(49,481)
|
Proceeds from sale of right-of-use assets
|
2,538
|
964
|
2,538
|
14,044
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(1,287)
|
(9,980)
|
(23,100)
|
(123,821)
|
Cash generated from (used in) investing activities
|
(4,242,968)
|
47,059
|
(8,372,486)
|
(2,969,413)
|
Financing activities
|
Decrease in bank indebtedness
|
(1,036,758)
|
(945,896)
|
(783,077)
|
(1,887,253)
|
Issuance of long-term debt, net of fees
|
-
|
-
|
2,041,549
|
-
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(559,814)
|
(465,533)
|
(1,107,521)
|
(900,328)
|
Repayment of obligation under finance lease
|
(552,207)
|
(315,720)
|
(1,433,267)
|
(624,230)
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,846,271)
|
(884,530)
|
(1,846,271)
|
(884,530)
|
Issuance of shares, net of fees
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,480
|
Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees
|
(152,767)
|
(190,392)
|
(340,393)
|
(480,068)
|
Proceeds from stock option exercise
|
77,940
|
57,199
|
77,940
|
59,779
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(4,069,877)
|
(2,762,041)
|
(3,391,040)
|
(4,732,319)
|
Net increase in cash
|
8,603,232
|
1,423,204
|
8,603,232
|
1,423,204
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Cash, end of period
|
$
|
8,603,232
|
$
|
1,423,204
|
$
|
8,603,232
|
$
|
1,423,204
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
Acquisition of assets under lease
|
$
|
233,343
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
233,343
|
$
|
-
About Waterloo Brewing
Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.
* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, gain or loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.
