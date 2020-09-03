Waterloo Brewing Quarterly EBITDA surges 61.5% versus prior year

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue increased 44.4% to $24.6 million , up from $17.0 million in the prior year.

, up from in the prior year. Gross margin declined slightly to 30.9%, compared to 34.1% the prior year.

Selling, Marketing, and Administration expenses were $3.4 million , down from $3.8 million prior year.

, down from prior year. EBITDA* increased 61.5% to $5.8 million , compared to $3.6 million prior year.

, compared to prior year. Core owned brands (+28% versus prior year) are becoming formidable competitors in the highly profitable beer and beverage alcohol categories.

The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend, $0.02625 /share, payable October 30, 2020 , to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2020 . The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.

First Half Highlights:

Net revenue increased 34.3% to $39.4 million up from $29.4 million in the prior year.

up from in the prior year. Gross Margin was flat at 28.6% compared to the prior year.

Selling, Marketing, and Administration expenses were $6.3 million up slightly from $5.9 million prior year.

up slightly from prior year. EBITDA* increased 51.1% to $7.9 million , compared to $5.2 million in the prior year.

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's first craft brewery, announced financial results for the second quarter ending July 26, 2020. Waterloo Brewing reported EBITDA growth of +61.5% to $5.8 million on net revenue of $24.6 million.

"The strength of our business strategy has been put to the test in these past few months, and it has been reassuringly successful," said George Croft, President, and CEO, Waterloo Brewing. "Our choice to embrace our Ontario roots reflects growing consumer interest in buying local. Our choice to provide reliably good value reflects the challenges of hardworking people's budgets. Our choice for a diverse portfolio of value, premium and craft beers, complemented by our Seagram family of ciders, coolers and future beverage alcohol innovation, is growing at +28% versus prior year. This is an exciting chapter of intensive growth and expansion for our Company."

"This past quarter is a watershed moment for our business," continued Croft. "firmly establishing the foundation of healthy brands, superior quality standards, relentlessly efficient operations and the solid financials needed to become a formidable player in the national beverage alcohol market."

"These past few months have also reinforced just how important our hometown of Kitchener-Waterloo is to our business, and we are to the community," continued Croft. "The outstanding growth we're experiencing is the result of a commitment from everyone here at Waterloo Brewing to help each other through this time, and help our Company and our community emerge stronger for the experience."

Waterloo Brewing's board of directors has approved the quarterly dividend at $0.02625/share. The dividend is payable on October 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2020.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization, and Share Based Payments

(EBITDA)*











Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended (in thousands of dollars) July 26, 2020 July 28, 2019 July 26, 2020 July 28, 2019









Net income $ 2,221 $ 952 $ 1,926 $ 845









Add (deduct):







Income tax expense 953 347 827 347 Depreciation and amortization 1,889 1,387 3,626 2,822 Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant & equipment and right-of-use assets (4) (1) 214 (14) Share-based payments 196 274 365 350 Finance costs 526 416 954 680 Subtotal 3,560 2,423 5,986 4,185









EBITDA * 5,781 3,376 7,912 5,030

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended

July 26, 2020 July 28, 2019 July 26, 2020 July 28, 2019









Revenue $ 24,573,498 $ 17,014,274 $ 39,415,977 $ 29,357,153 Cost of sales 16,988,040 11,208,470 28,133,486 20,944,163 Gross profit 7,585,458 5,805,804 11,282,491 8,412,990









Selling, marketing and administration expenses 3,422,457 3,784,237 6,261,706 5,857,451 Other expenses 466,877 307,532 1,099,697 697,720 Finance costs 525,975 416,469 954,420 680,262 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets (3,658) (1,133) 214,405 (14,213) Income before tax 3,173,807 1,298,699 2,752,263 1,191,770









Income tax expense 952,949 346,846 826,485 346,846 Net income and comprehensive $ 2,220,858 $ 951,853 $ 1,925,778 $ 844,924 income



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.06 $ 0.02 $ 0.05 $ 0.02

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



Quarter ended

July 26, 2020 January 31, 2020





ASSETS



Current assets



Cash $ 8,603,232 - Accounts receivable 8,818,191 $ 4,976,226 Inventories 11,359,975 10,482,912 Prepaid expenses 765,560 787,448

29,546,958 16,246,586 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 38,220,164 32,808,678 Right-of-use assets 27,017,924 27,840,996 Intangible assets 15,106,213 15,184,333 Construction deposits 1,296,460 1,050,425

81,640,761 76,884,432 TOTAL ASSETS 111,187,719 93,131,018





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness - 783,077 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 30,981,970 12,909,771 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,599,943 2,869,733 Current portion of long-term debt 3,227,603 2,946,038

36,809,516 19,508,619 Non-current liabilities



Provisions 988,994 958,025 Lease liabilities 22,284,877 23,226,137 Long-term debt 14,000,160 13,342,788 Deferred income tax liability 3,035,432 2,208,947

40,309,463 39,735,897 TOTAL LIABILITIES 77,118,979 59,244,516 Equity



Share capital 38,884,048 39,126,283 Share-based payments reserves 2,453,637 2,108,671 Deficit (7,268,945) (7,348,452) TOTAL EQUITY 34,068,740 33,886,502





COMMITMENTS









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 111,187,719 $ 93,131,018

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Cash Flow Statements









Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended

July 26, 2020 July 28,2019 July 26, 2020 July 28, 2019









Operating activities







Net income $ 2,220,858 $ 951,853 $ 1,925,778 $ 844,924 Adjustments for:







Income tax expense 952,949 346,846 826,485 346,846 Finance costs 525,975 416,469 954,420 680,262 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and 1,888,290 1,388,160 3,623,969 2,821,975 equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles Loss (gain) on disposal of right-of-use assets (3,658) (1,133) 214,405 (14,213) Share-based payments 195,712 274,105 365,184 350,629 Change in non-cash working capital related to operations 11,600,805 1,060,176 13,335,325 4,682,982 Less:







Interest paid (464,854) (298,290) (878,808) (588,469) Cash provided by operating activities 16,916,077 4,138,186 20,366,758 9,124,936









Investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of reimbursements (2,947,759) 105,556 (7,055,464) (2,810,155) Construction deposit paid (1,296,460) (49,481) (1,296,460) (49,481) Proceeds from sale of right-of-use assets 2,538 964 2,538 14,044 Purchase of intangible assets (1,287) (9,980) (23,100) (123,821) Cash generated from (used in) investing activities (4,242,968) 47,059 (8,372,486) (2,969,413)









Financing activities







Decrease in bank indebtedness (1,036,758) (945,896) (783,077) (1,887,253) Issuance of long-term debt, net of fees - - 2,041,549 - Repayment of long-term debt (559,814) (465,533) (1,107,521) (900,328) Repayment of obligation under finance lease (552,207) (315,720) (1,433,267) (624,230) Dividends paid (1,846,271) (884,530) (1,846,271) (884,530) Issuance of shares, net of fees - - - 1,480 Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees (152,767) (190,392) (340,393) (480,068) Proceeds from stock option exercise 77,940 57,199 77,940 59,779 Cash used in financing activities (4,069,877) (2,762,041) (3,391,040) (4,732,319)









Net increase in cash 8,603,232 1,423,204 8,603,232 1,423,204









Cash, beginning of period - - - - Cash, end of period $ 8,603,232 $ 1,423,204 $ 8,603,232 $ 1,423,204









Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Acquisition of assets under lease $ 233,343 $ - $ 233,343 $ -





















About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, gain or loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.

