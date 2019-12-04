Waterloo Brewing Ltd. Reports Third Quarter EBITDA of $3.4M, excluding one-time costs
Third Quarter Highlights:
- Net revenue increased 14.9% to $16.3 million up from $14.2 million in the prior year.
- Gross margin improved to 32.6%, compared to 28.1% in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.
- Selling, Marketing, and Administration ("SM&A") expenses were $3.4 million up from $2.2 million prior year.
- EBITDA* increased 21.2% to $3.4 million, compared to $2.8 million prior year, excluding one-time costs.
- The Board of Directors approved an increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.02625/share, payable January 29, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2020. The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.
Year-to-date Highlights:
- Net revenue increased 10.5% to $45.7 million up from $41.3 million in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.
- Gross Margin improved to 30.6%, compared to 27.8% in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.
- Selling, Marketing, and Administration ("SM&A") expenses were $9.3 million up from $7.2 million prior year.
- EBITDA* increased 19.2% to $8.6 million, compared to $7.2 million in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.
KITCHENER, ON, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery, today released results for the third quarter ended October 27, 2019.
Net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 grew to $16.3 million, up from $14.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Gross margin for the quarter increased to 32.6% versus 28.1% in Q3 of the prior year. Margin expansion was supported by pricing, enhanced co-pack volume as well as overall cost reductions in operations. EBITDA for the third quarter improved to $3.4 million, reflecting an acceleration of strong results in fiscal 2020.
"We are extremely pleased with our third-quarter results. We have outstanding momentum in all of our key sales categories and are reporting 15% growth in revenue and 21% growth in EBITDA" noted George Croft, President, and CEO. "Our Laker brand posted 27% volume growth and our LandShark brand continued to find new consumers and grew volume 28% in the quarter. Our Waterloo brand volume improved 7% in the face of craft beer proliferation and strong competitive category pressure. Overall, our Owner Brand volumes grew 27% in the quarter, exceptional performance considering that the overall beer industry saw a decline of 3.5% versus the prior year".
As a result of the strength in operating and financial performance, Waterloo Brewing is announcing a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend, to $0.02625/share, up from $0.025/share. The dividend is payable January 29, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2020. "The increase in the dividend is consistent with our commitment to deliver value to shareholders. While we have made a significant capital investment in the last 12 months, we strongly believe in our ability to deliver long term sustainable results through these investments in support of our long-term goals and objectives" said David Birch, Chief Financial Officer.
Croft added, "Our goal is to finish the fiscal year strong and continue the momentum into next year. All indicators are giving us reasons to be very optimistic about the bright future ahead."
The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements of the Company prepared under IFRS for the year ended January 31, 2019.
|
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization, and Share Based Payments (EBITDA)*
|
Quarter ended
|
Fiscal year-to-date ended
|
(in thousands of dollars)
|
October 27, 20191
|
October 28, 2018
|
October 27, 20191
|
October 28, 20182
|
Net income
|
$
|
588
|
$
|
1,025
|
$
|
1,433
|
$
|
604
|
Add (deduct):
|
Income tax provision
|
341
|
395
|
688
|
233
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,577
|
1,101
|
4,399
|
3,178
|
Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant & equipment and
|
right-of-use assets
|
(14)
|
-
|
(28)
|
251
|
Share-based payments
|
276
|
132
|
626
|
334
|
Finance costs
|
452
|
151
|
1,133
|
348
|
Subtotal
|
2,632
|
1,779
|
6,818
|
4,344
|
EBITDA *
|
3,220
|
2,804
|
8,251
|
4,948
|
1.
|
As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 effective February 1, 2019, for the quarter and fiscal year-to-date periods ended October 28, 2019, respectively, EBITDA* increased by approximately $0.2 million and $0.7 million, depreciation and amortization increased by $0.2 million and $0.5 million, and finance costs increased by $0.2 million and $0.4 million.
|
2.
|
As a result of a one-time adjustment during the quarter ended April 29, 2018, associated with TBS' change to a consignment basis, net income decreased by $1.6 million and EBITDA* decreased by $2.2 million.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Quarters ended October 27, 2019 and October 28, 2018
|
Quarter ended
|
Fiscal year-to-date ended
|
October 27, 2019
|
October 28, 2018
|
October 27, 2019
|
October 28, 2018
|
Revenue
|
$
|
16,283,899
|
$
|
14,169,490
|
$
|
45,683,062
|
$
|
37,745,557
|
Cost of sales
|
11,151,543
|
10,185,405
|
32,095,705
|
28,538,993
|
Gross profit
|
5,132,356
|
3,984,085
|
13,587,357
|
9,206,564
|
Selling, marketing and administration expenses
|
3,384,260
|
2,224,770
|
9,283,721
|
7,153,180
|
Other expenses
|
380,446
|
187,763
|
1,078,167
|
616,205
|
Finance costs
|
452,288
|
151,411
|
1,132,549
|
348,484
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and
|
equipment and right-of-use assets
|
(14,035)
|
-
|
(28,248)
|
251,405
|
Income before tax
|
929,397
|
1,420,141
|
2,121,168
|
837,290
|
Income tax expense
|
340,988
|
395,281
|
687,834
|
233,320
|
Net income and comprehensive
|
income
|
$
|
588,409
|
$
|
1,024,860
|
$
|
1,433,334
|
$
|
603,970
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.02
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
0.03
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
-
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Quarters ended October 27, 2019 and January 31, 2019
|
October 27, 2019
|
January 31, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$
|
559,770
|
$
|
-
|
Accounts receivable
|
5,204,701
|
4,851,774
|
Inventories
|
10,004,804
|
10,316,767
|
Prepaid expenses
|
766,724
|
562,756
|
16,535,999
|
15,731,297
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
27,980,457
|
24,645,925
|
Right-of-use assets
|
27,584,808
|
4,747,572
|
Intangible assets
|
15,237,503
|
15,253,736
|
Construction deposits
|
270,704
|
1,386,464
|
71,073,472
|
46,033,697
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
87,609,471
|
61,764,994
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Bank indebtedness
|
-
|
1,887,253
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
13,031,683
|
7,303,233
|
Dividends payable
|
882,512
|
-
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
2,011,735
|
799,736
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
1,907,145
|
1,859,922
|
17,833,075
|
11,850,144
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Provisions
|
709,610
|
553,535
|
Lease liabilities
|
23,953,133
|
2,212,157
|
Long-term debt
|
7,012,529
|
8,420,927
|
Deferred income tax liability
|
2,359,003
|
1,671,576
|
34,034,275
|
12,858,195
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
51,867,350
|
24,708,339
|
Equity
|
Share capital
|
39,373,547
|
40,001,097
|
Share-based payments reserves
|
1,856,602
|
1,325,150
|
Deficit
|
(5,488,028)
|
(4,269,592)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
35,742,121
|
37,056,655
|
COMMITMENTS
|
SUBSEQUENT EVENT
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$
|
87,609,471
|
$
|
61,764,994
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Quarters ended October 27, 2019 and October 28, 2018
|
Quarter ended
|
Fiscal year-to-date ended
|
October 27, 2019
|
October 28, 2018
|
October 27, 2019
|
October 28, 2018
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
588,409
|
$
|
1,024,860
|
$
|
1,433,334
|
$
|
603,970
|
Adjustments for:
|
Income tax expense
|
340,988
|
395,281
|
687,834
|
233,320
|
Finance costs
|
452,288
|
151,411
|
1,132,549
|
348,484
|
Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and
|
equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles
|
1,576,833
|
1,100,576
|
4,398,808
|
3,178,450
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment and
|
right-of-use assets
|
(14,035)
|
-
|
(28,248)
|
251,405
|
Share-based payments
|
275,334
|
132,083
|
625,963
|
334,475
|
Change in non-cash working capital related to operations
|
655,636
|
(1,875,576)
|
5,338,618
|
3,499,070
|
Less:
|
Interest paid
|
(357,234)
|
(145,927)
|
(945,703)
|
(386,780)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
3,518,219
|
782,708
|
12,643,155
|
8,062,394
|
Investing activities
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of reimbursements
|
(2,170,156)
|
(886,648)
|
(4,980,311)
|
(4,968,523)
|
Construction deposit paid
|
(221,223)
|
(151,069)
|
(270,704)
|
(409,025)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
280,000
|
Proceeds from sale of right-of-use assets
|
17,692
|
-
|
31,736
|
-
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(10,744)
|
(23,501)
|
(134,565)
|
(65,200)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(2,384,431)
|
(1,061,218)
|
(5,353,844)
|
(5,162,748)
|
Financing activities
|
Decrease in bank indebtedness
|
-
|
-
|
(1,887,253)
|
(787,843)
|
Issuance of long-term debt, net of fees
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,600,000
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(469,117)
|
(419,008)
|
(1,369,445)
|
(1,115,763)
|
Repayment of obligation under finance lease
|
(357,295)
|
(193,395)
|
(981,525)
|
(574,724)
|
Dividends paid
|
(884,727)
|
(709,363)
|
(1,769,256)
|
(2,123,972)
|
Issuance of shares, net of fees
|
4,440
|
-
|
5,920
|
-
|
Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees
|
(290,523)
|
-
|
(770,591)
|
-
|
Stock option costs
|
-
|
-
|
(17,169)
|
(18,510)
|
Proceeds from stock option exercise
|
-
|
1,077
|
59,779
|
195,319
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(1,997,222)
|
(1,320,689)
|
(6,729,540)
|
(1,825,493)
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash
|
(863,434)
|
(1,599,200)
|
559,770
|
1,074,152
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
1,423,204
|
2,673,352
|
-
|
-
|
Cash, end of period
|
$
|
559,770
|
$
|
1,074,152
|
$
|
559,770
|
$
|
1,074,152
|
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
Acquisition of assets under lease
|
$
|
12,600,547
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
12,600,547
|
$
|
-
About Waterloo Brewing
Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.
* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, gain or loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.
