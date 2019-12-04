Waterloo Brewing Ltd. Reports Third Quarter EBITDA of $3.4M, excluding one-time costs

Third Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue increased 14.9% to $16.3 million up from $14.2 million in the prior year.

up from in the prior year. Gross margin improved to 32.6%, compared to 28.1% in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.

Selling, Marketing, and Administration ("SM&A") expenses were $3.4 million up from $2.2 million prior year.

up from prior year. EBITDA* increased 21.2% to $3.4 million , compared to $2.8 million prior year, excluding one-time costs.

, compared to prior year, excluding one-time costs. The Board of Directors approved an increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.02625 /share, payable January 29, 2020 , to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2020 . The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.

Year-to-date Highlights:

Net revenue increased 10.5% to $45.7 million up from $41.3 million in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.

up from in the prior year, excluding one-time costs. Gross Margin improved to 30.6%, compared to 27.8% in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.

Selling, Marketing, and Administration ("SM&A") expenses were $9.3 million up from $7.2 million prior year.

up from prior year. EBITDA* increased 19.2% to $8.6 million , compared to $7.2 million in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.

KITCHENER, ON, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery, today released results for the third quarter ended October 27, 2019.

Net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 grew to $16.3 million, up from $14.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Gross margin for the quarter increased to 32.6% versus 28.1% in Q3 of the prior year. Margin expansion was supported by pricing, enhanced co-pack volume as well as overall cost reductions in operations. EBITDA for the third quarter improved to $3.4 million, reflecting an acceleration of strong results in fiscal 2020.

"We are extremely pleased with our third-quarter results. We have outstanding momentum in all of our key sales categories and are reporting 15% growth in revenue and 21% growth in EBITDA" noted George Croft, President, and CEO. "Our Laker brand posted 27% volume growth and our LandShark brand continued to find new consumers and grew volume 28% in the quarter. Our Waterloo brand volume improved 7% in the face of craft beer proliferation and strong competitive category pressure. Overall, our Owner Brand volumes grew 27% in the quarter, exceptional performance considering that the overall beer industry saw a decline of 3.5% versus the prior year".

As a result of the strength in operating and financial performance, Waterloo Brewing is announcing a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend, to $0.02625/share, up from $0.025/share. The dividend is payable January 29, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2020. "The increase in the dividend is consistent with our commitment to deliver value to shareholders. While we have made a significant capital investment in the last 12 months, we strongly believe in our ability to deliver long term sustainable results through these investments in support of our long-term goals and objectives" said David Birch, Chief Financial Officer.

Croft added, "Our goal is to finish the fiscal year strong and continue the momentum into next year. All indicators are giving us reasons to be very optimistic about the bright future ahead."

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements of the Company prepared under IFRS for the year ended January 31, 2019.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization, and Share Based Payments (EBITDA)*







Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended (in thousands of dollars) October 27, 20191 October 28, 2018 October 27, 20191 October 28, 20182









Net income $ 588 $ 1,025 $ 1,433 $ 604









Add (deduct):







Income tax provision 341 395 688 233 Depreciation and amortization 1,577 1,101 4,399 3,178 Gain (loss) on disposal of property, plant & equipment and







right-of-use assets (14) - (28) 251 Share-based payments 276 132 626 334 Finance costs 452 151 1,133 348 Subtotal 2,632 1,779 6,818 4,344









EBITDA * 3,220 2,804 8,251 4,948





1. As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 effective February 1, 2019, for the quarter and fiscal year-to-date periods ended October 28, 2019, respectively, EBITDA* increased by approximately $0.2 million and $0.7 million, depreciation and amortization increased by $0.2 million and $0.5 million, and finance costs increased by $0.2 million and $0.4 million.



2. As a result of a one-time adjustment during the quarter ended April 29, 2018, associated with TBS' change to a consignment basis, net income decreased by $1.6 million and EBITDA* decreased by $2.2 million.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarters ended October 27, 2019 and October 28, 2018





Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended



October 27, 2019 October 28, 2018 October 27, 2019 October 28, 2018











Revenue

$ 16,283,899 $ 14,169,490 $ 45,683,062 $ 37,745,557 Cost of sales

11,151,543 10,185,405 32,095,705 28,538,993 Gross profit

5,132,356 3,984,085 13,587,357 9,206,564 Selling, marketing and administration expenses

3,384,260 2,224,770 9,283,721 7,153,180 Other expenses

380,446 187,763 1,078,167 616,205 Finance costs

452,288 151,411 1,132,549 348,484 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and









equipment and right-of-use assets

(14,035) - (28,248) 251,405 Income before tax

929,397 1,420,141 2,121,168 837,290











Income tax expense

340,988 395,281 687,834 233,320 Net income and comprehensive

















income

$ 588,409 $ 1,024,860 $ 1,433,334 $ 603,970























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ -

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Quarters ended October 27, 2019 and January 31, 2019





October 27, 2019 January 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash

$ 559,770 $ - Accounts receivable

5,204,701 4,851,774 Inventories

10,004,804 10,316,767 Prepaid expenses

766,724 562,756



16,535,999 15,731,297 Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment

27,980,457 24,645,925 Right-of-use assets

27,584,808 4,747,572 Intangible assets

15,237,503 15,253,736 Construction deposits

270,704 1,386,464



71,073,472 46,033,697 TOTAL ASSETS

87,609,471 61,764,994







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Bank indebtedness

- 1,887,253 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

13,031,683 7,303,233 Dividends payable

882,512 - Current portion of lease liabilities

2,011,735 799,736 Current portion of long-term debt

1,907,145 1,859,922



17,833,075 11,850,144 Non-current liabilities





Provisions

709,610 553,535 Lease liabilities

23,953,133 2,212,157 Long-term debt

7,012,529 8,420,927 Deferred income tax liability

2,359,003 1,671,576



34,034,275 12,858,195 TOTAL LIABILITIES

51,867,350 24,708,339 Equity





Share capital

39,373,547 40,001,097 Share-based payments reserves

1,856,602 1,325,150 Deficit

(5,488,028) (4,269,592) TOTAL EQUITY

35,742,121 37,056,655







COMMITMENTS





SUBSEQUENT EVENT













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 87,609,471 $ 61,764,994

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Quarters ended October 27, 2019 and October 28, 2018





Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended



October 27, 2019 October 28, 2018 October 27, 2019 October 28, 2018











Operating activities









Net income

$ 588,409 $ 1,024,860 $ 1,433,334 $ 603,970 Adjustments for:









Income tax expense

340,988 395,281 687,834 233,320 Finance costs

452,288 151,411 1,132,549 348,484 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and









equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles

1,576,833 1,100,576 4,398,808 3,178,450 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment and









right-of-use assets

(14,035) - (28,248) 251,405 Share-based payments

275,334 132,083 625,963 334,475 Change in non-cash working capital related to operations

655,636 (1,875,576) 5,338,618 3,499,070 Less:









Interest paid

(357,234) (145,927) (945,703) (386,780) Cash provided by operating activities

3,518,219 782,708 12,643,155 8,062,394











Investing activities









Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of reimbursements

(2,170,156) (886,648) (4,980,311) (4,968,523) Construction deposit paid

(221,223) (151,069) (270,704) (409,025) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net

- - - 280,000 Proceeds from sale of right-of-use assets

17,692 - 31,736 - Purchase of intangible assets

(10,744) (23,501) (134,565) (65,200) Cash used in investing activities

(2,384,431) (1,061,218) (5,353,844) (5,162,748)











Financing activities









Decrease in bank indebtedness

- - (1,887,253) (787,843) Issuance of long-term debt, net of fees

- - - 2,600,000 Repayment of long-term debt

(469,117) (419,008) (1,369,445) (1,115,763) Repayment of obligation under finance lease

(357,295) (193,395) (981,525) (574,724) Dividends paid

(884,727) (709,363) (1,769,256) (2,123,972) Issuance of shares, net of fees

4,440 - 5,920 - Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees

(290,523) - (770,591) - Stock option costs

- - (17,169) (18,510) Proceeds from stock option exercise

- 1,077 59,779 195,319 Cash used in financing activities

(1,997,222) (1,320,689) (6,729,540) (1,825,493)











Net increase/(decrease) in cash

(863,434) (1,599,200) 559,770 1,074,152











Cash, beginning of period

1,423,204 2,673,352 - -



















Cash, end of period

$ 559,770 $ 1,074,152 $ 559,770 $ 1,074,152











Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Acquisition of assets under lease

$ 12,600,547 $ - $ 12,600,547 $ -

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, gain or loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.

