Waterloo Brewing Ltd. Reports Second Quarter EBITDA of $3.6M, excluding one-time costs

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue increased 2.7% to $17.0 million up from $16.6 million in the prior year.

up from in the prior year. Gross margin improved to 35.3%, compared to 30.9% the prior year, excluding one-time costs.

Selling, Marketing, and Administration ("SM&A") expenses were $3.8 million up from $2.8 million prior year.

up from prior year. EBITDA* increased 8.1% to $3.6 million , compared to $3.3 million prior year, excluding one-time costs.

, compared to prior year, excluding one-time costs. The Board of Directors approved the quarterly dividend, $0.025 /share, payable October 30, 2019 , to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2019 . The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.

First Half Highlights:

Net revenue increased 7.6% to $29.4 million up from $27.3 million in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.

up from in the prior year, excluding one-time costs. Gross Margin improved to 29.3%, compared to 27.4% the prior year, excluding one-time costs.

Selling, Marketing, and Administration ("SM&A") expenses were $5.9 million up from $4.9 million prior year.

up from prior year. EBITDA* increased 18% to $5.2 million , compared to $4.4 million in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's first Craft Brewery, announced financial results for the second quarter ended July 28, 2019. Waterloo Brewing reported EBITDA of $3.6 million on net revenue of $17.0 million.

"We are extremely pleased with our overall second-quarter results. The incremental investment in our brands resulted in strong volume growth, enhanced revenue, margin expansion, and improved EBITDA performance. Despite the 3.4% drop in overall Ontario beer industry volume, the Laker family grew 12% and our summer-themed brands LandShark® and Margaritaville® grew 14%", commented George Croft, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our warehouse expansion, cannabis-infused beverage facility, non-alcoholic beer equipment, and new Small Batch Brewhouse / Taphouse are all on schedule and on budget. We are unbelievably excited about the impacts that these projects will bring to the organization in terms of new capacity, new capabilities, and product innovation", commented Russell Tabata, Chief Operating Officer.

Solid top-line revenue growth of 5.8% delivered positive margin recovery in the second quarter. Despite the negative pressure caused by competitive pricing and increased taxes, margins have returned to a plus 30% level. "Co-pack continues to be a strong and healthy part of the business and continues to generate incremental cash flow. YTD the business has grown 9.7% and we expect strong growth for the balance of the year," commented George Croft.

Waterloo Brewing's board of directors has approved the quarterly dividend at $0.025/share. The dividend is payable on October 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2019.

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements of the Company prepared under IFRS for the year ended January 31, 2019.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization, and Share Based Payments

(EBITDA)*







Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended (in thousands of dollars) July 28, 20191 July 29, 2018 July 28, 2019 1 July 29, 20182









Net income $ 952 $ 1,430 $ 845 $ (421)









Add (deduct):







Income tax provision (recovery) 347 575 347 (162) Depreciation and amortization 1,388 1,068 2,822 2,078 Gain on disposal of right-of-use assets (1) - (14) 251 Share-based payments 274 120 351 202 Finance costs 416 120 680 197 Subtotal 2,424 1,883 4,186 2,566









EBITDA * 3,376 3,313 5,031 2,145





1. As a result of the adoption of IFRS 16 effective February 1, 2019, for the quarter and fiscal year-to-date periods ended July 28, 2019, respectively, EBITDA* increased by approximately $0.2 million and $0.5 million, depreciation and amortization increased by $0.2 million and $0.3 million, and finance costs increased by $0.1 million $0.3 million.



2. As a result of a one-time adjustment during the quarter ended April 29, 2018, associated with TBS' change to a consignment basis, net income decreased by $1.6 million and EBITDA* decreased by $2.2 million.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Quarters ended July 28, 2019 and July 29, 2018





Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended



July 28, 2019 July 29, 2018 July 28, 2019 July 29, 2018











Revenue

$ 17,014,274 $ 16,564,080 $ 29,357,153 $ 23,576,067 Cost of sales

11,208,470 11,442,470 20,944,163 18,353,588 Gross profit

5,805,804 5,121,610 8,412,990 5,222,479 Selling, marketing and administration expenses

3,784,237 2,810,473 5,857,451 4,928,410 Other expenses

307,532 185,855 697,720 428,442 Finance costs

416,469 120,486 680,262 197,073 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(1,133) - (14,213) 251,405 Income before tax

1,298,699 2,004,796 1,191,770 (582,851) Income tax expense (recovery)

346,846 574,539 346,846 (161,961) Net income and comprehensive

















income (loss)

$ 951,853 $ 1,430,257 $ 844,924 $ (420,890)



























































Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.01) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.01)

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Quarters ended July 28, 2019 and January 31, 2019





July 28, 2019 January 31, 2019







ASSETS





Current assets





Cash

$ 1,423,204 $ - Accounts receivable

6,758,925 4,851,774 Inventories

9,634,323 10,316,767 Prepaid expenses

878,407 562,756



18,694,859 15,731,297 Non-current assets





Property, plant and equipment

26,855,215 24,645,925 Right-of-use assets

20,213,513 4,747,572 Intangible assets

15,277,566 15,253,736 Construction deposits

49,481 1,386,464



62,395,775 46,033,697 TOTAL ASSETS

81,090,634 61,764,994







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Bank indebtedness

- 1,887,253 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

13,599,501 7,303,233 Dividends payable

884,727 - Current portion of lease liabilities

1,728,614 799,736 Current portion of long-term debt

1,890,591 1,859,922



18,103,433 11,850,144 Non-current liabilities





Provisions

566,887 553,535 Lease liabilities

16,859,476 2,212,157 Long-term debt

7,495,443 8,420,927 Deferred income tax liability

2,018,422 1,671,576



26,940,228 12,858,195 TOTAL LIABILITIES

45,043,661 24,708,339 Equity





Share capital

39,659,630 40,001,097 Share-based payments reserves

1,581,268 1,325,150 Deficit

(5,193,925) (4,269,592) TOTAL EQUITY

36,046,973 37,056,655







COMMITMENTS













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 81,090,634 $ 61,764,994

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Quarters ended July 28, 2019 and July 29, 2018





Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended



July 28, 2019 July 29, 2018 July 28, 2019 July 29, 2018











Operating activities









Net income (loss)

$ 951,853 $ 1,430,257 $ 844,924 $ (420,890) Adjustments for:









Income tax expense (recovery)

346,846 574,539 346,846 (161,961) Finance costs

416,469 120,486 680,262 197,073 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and

1,388,160 1,067,788 2,821,975 2,077,874 equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles









Loss (gain) on disposal of right-of-use assets

(1,133) - (14,213) 251,405 Share-based payments

274,105 119,725 350,629 202,392 Change in non-cash working capital related to operations

1,060,176 1,817,705 4,682,982 5,374,646 Less:









Interest paid

(298,290) (124,424) (588,469) (240,853) Cash provided by operating activities

4,138,186 5,006,076 9,124,936 7,279,686











Investing activities









Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of reimbursements

105,556 (868,060) (2,810,155) (2,710,939) Construction deposit paid

(49,481) (166,353) (49,481) (1,628,892) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, net

- - - 280,000 Proceeds from sale of right-of-use assets

964 - 14,044 - Purchase of intangible assets

(9,980) (37,220) (123,821) (41,699) Cash used in investing activities

47,059 (1,071,633) (2,969,413) (4,101,530)











Financing activities









Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness

(945,896) (2,086,280) (1,887,253) (787,843) Issuance of long-term debt, net of fees

- 2,600,000 - 2,600,000 Repayment of long-term debt

(465,533) (362,876) (900,328) (696,755) Repayment of obligation under finance lease

(315,720) (191,568) (624,230) (381,329) Dividends paid

(884,530) (1,414,609) (884,530) (1,414,609) Issuance of shares, net of fees

- - 1,480 - Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees

(190,392) - (480,068) - Stock option costs

(17,169) - (17,169) (18,510) Proceeds from stock option exercise

57,199 194,242 59,779 194,242 Cash generated from financing activities

(2,762,041) (1,261,091) (4,732,319) (504,804)











Net increase in cash

1,423,204 2,673,352 1,423,204 2,673,352











Cash, beginning of period

- - - - Cash, end of period

$ 1,423,204 $ 2,673,352 $ 1,423,204 $ 2,673,352











Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Acquisition of assets under lease

$ 4,859,572 $ - $ 4,859,572 $ -

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization, gain or loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: David J Birch, Chief Financial Officer, (519) 742-2732 Ext. 106, E-mail: info@waterloobrewing.com

