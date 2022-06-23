Waterloo Brewing Joins Sustainable Waterloo Region's Impact Network

KITCHENER, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

Waterloo Brewing is Sustainable Waterloo Region's newest member of the Impact Network, joining as an Observing Organization

As a member, Waterloo Brewing will become connected to an extensive network of like-minded organizations to share and learn best practices, invest in understanding the impacts of operations and build a workplace culture that advocates for sustainability

With sustainable practices already in place, joining the Impact Network was a logical next step that Waterloo Brewing was eager to take

As a member, Waterloo Brewing will become connected to an extensive network of like-minded organizations to share and learn best practices. Members in the network have invested in better understanding the impacts of their operations on environmental sustainability. They use program resources to build a culture of sustainability among employees and to engage employees as sustainability advocates, while also adapting policy and reducing impact through realistic sustainability targets.

"As a pillar in our local community, and a leader in sustainable beverage production, we are so thrilled to announce Waterloo Brewing as the newest member of the Sustainable Waterloo Region network. Over the years, their commitment to sustainability has included the building of a leading edge, low energy brewhouse, hiring a sustainability dedicated lead, and now working with our team to measure their impact and work to reduce it! We are excited to work together through the next steps!" said Tova Davidson, Executive Director of Sustainable Waterloo Region.

As leaders in Canada's craft brewing space, it's important for Waterloo Brewing to demonstrate a commitment to environmental responsibility.

"Partnering with Sustainable Waterloo Region was a logical next step in our journey," said Kirk Massey, Director of Quality and Food Safety for Waterloo Brewing. "Their expertise will assist us in our long-range sustainability plan and setting targets, while holding us accountable."

For years, Waterloo Brewing has been demonstrating strong sustainability efforts as one of North America's most sustainable breweries. In 2015, they installed a new state-of-the-art environmentally friendly Brewhouse. They use the latest Bavarian brewing technology and equipment, which improves material utilization, lowers energy consumption and reduces waste and wastewater discharge. Further, they have upgraded their existing can line and installed a new line with energy efficient pasteurization equipment.

In addition to these equipment upgrades, Waterloo Brewing has also installed energy efficient lighting, upgraded their cooling systems, installed Energy Monitoring Systems, and installed two new high-efficiency boilers to further reduce their carbon footprint. Additionally, they have invested in new eco-friendly packaging, replacing single-use plastic shrink wrap on some products for recyclable cardboard packaging. The company began shipping this first of their new eco-friendly packs this May, with plans for full transition in 2023.

"Sustainability is, and has been, a top priority for us at Waterloo Brewing. This most recent initiative and investment is a positive example of how we can shift towards a greener future," said George Croft, President and CEO, Waterloo Brewing.

Consistent with their long-term objectives, Waterloo Brewing continues to find opportunities to manage and reduce their carbon footprint, waste diversion and water footprint. Joining Sustainable Waterloo Region's Impact Network was one of those opportunities they eagerly took.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

