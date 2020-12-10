Waterloo Brewing delivers Third Quarter EBITDA of $4.0M up +19% from prior year

Third Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue for the third quarter increased +40.2% to $22.8 million compared to $16.3 million in the prior year.

compared to in the prior year. Gross profit margin for the third quarter declined to 21.9% versus 31.5% in the prior year.

Selling, Marketing, and Administration expenses were $2.6 million , down from $3.4 million prior year.

, down from prior year. EBITDA* for the third quarter increased +18.7% to $4.0 million compared to $3.4 million in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.

compared to in the prior year, excluding one-time costs. The Board of Directors approved a 5% increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.0276 /share, payable January 29, 2021 , to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2021 . The dividend is classified as an eligible dividend.

Year-to-Date Highlights:

Net revenue increased +36.2% to $62.2 million , from $45.7 million in the prior year.

, from in the prior year. Gross profit margin declined to 26.1% vs 29.7% in the prior year.

Selling, Marketing, and Administration expenses were $8.9 million , down from $9.3 million prior year.

, down from prior year. EBITDA* for the nine months improved by 38.4% to $11.9 million , up from $8.6 million in the prior year, excluding one-time costs.

KITCHENER, ON, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. ("Waterloo Brewing" or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), Ontario's first craft brewery, announced financial results for the third quarter ending October 25, 2020.

Net revenue grew +40.2% to $22.8 million, and EBITDA grew +18.7% to $4.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit margin declined in the third quarter to 21.9%.

"We are pleased with our performance in the third quarter, posting revenue growth of +40.2% and EBITDA growth of +18.7% compared to the previous year," stated George Croft, President, and CEO, Waterloo Brewing. "The strength of our brands is particularly evident in all retail channels where growth on our Laker family is +5%, Landshark +16%, and Waterloo Craft +16%. The grocery channel continues to expand during the COVID pandemic and pushed our third quarter growth to +51% in this channel."

"The challenges of last nine months presented a number of new obstacles for us, as it did for many other businesses. This included the increased cost and availability of aluminum cans, the associated cost of COVID related to keeping our employees safe, and the need to outsource some owner brand production to meet demand in advance of new operating capital being commissioned. We met each challenge head-on and we never lost sight of our goals or the path we set out on early in the year. We continue to execute our strategy that allows us to drive growth now and into the future,". added Croft.

"To support this rate of growth we invested $13.4 million of capital in capacity and capabilities, which are not yet fully installed," continued Croft. "Most importantly, the installation of our new can line is on track for completion in Spring 2021 and will add 750 thousand hectoliters per year of incremental capacity. Over the last few months, demand for our brands and co-manufacturing outstripped our can line capacity. Prior to the completion of the new can line in Spring 2021, we are using outsourced production solutions in the interim to allow us to continue to grow both our owner brand and co-manufacturing businesses".

As a result of the strength in operating and financial performance, Waterloo Brewing is announcing a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend, to $0.02756 share, up from $0.02625/share. The dividend is payable January 29, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2021. "The increase in the dividend is simply our commitment to deliver value to shareholders. We believe in our ability to deliver sustainable results and increasing shareholder return supports our long-term goals," said David Birch, Chief Financial Officer.

"Our business has solid momentum, and that momentum continues to build," added Croft. "Strong brands, clear choices, and a group of the most resilient people have us set up to deliver another record-setting year for Waterloo Brewing."

The following financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited annual financial statements of the company prepared under IFRS for the year ended January 31, 2020.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization, and Share Based

Payments (EBITDA)*











Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended (in thousands of dollars) October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019 October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019









Net income $ 965 $ 588 $ 2,891 $ 1,433









Add (deduct):







Income tax expense 432 341 1,258 688 Depreciation and amortization 1,963 1,577 5,587 4,399 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant & equipment and right-of-use assets 6 (14) 221 (28) Share-based payments 203 276 568 626 Finance costs 466 452 1,420 1,132 Subtotal 3,070 2,632 9,054 6,817









EBITDA * 4,035 3,220 11,945 8,250

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended

October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019 October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019









Revenue $ 22,824,769 $ 16,283,899 $ 62,240,746 $ 45,683,062 Cost of sales 17,836,211 11,151,543 45,969,697 32,095,705 Gross profit 4,988,558 5,132,356 16,271,049 13,587,357









Selling, marketing and administration expenses 2,609,776 3,384,260 8,871,482 9,283,721 Other expenses 510,195 380,446 1,609,892 1,078,167 Finance costs 465,720 452,288 1,420,140 1,132,549 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment,







and right-of-use assets 6,128 (14,035) 220,533 (28,248) Income before tax 1,396,739 929,397 4,149,002 2,121,168









Income tax expense 431,634 340,988 1,258,119 687,834 Net income and comprehensive















income $ 965,105 $ 588,409 $ 2,890,883 $ 1,433,334



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.04 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.04

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



Quarter ended

October 25, 2020 January 31, 2020 ASSETS



Current assets



Accounts receivable 10,207,927 $ 4,976,226 Inventories 13,734,922 10,482,912 Prepaid expenses 688,924 787,448

24,631,773 16,246,586 Non-current assets



Property, plant and equipment 40,616,118 32,808,678 Right-of-use assets 26,572,923 27,840,996 Intangible assets 15,057,026 15,184,333 Construction deposits 2,452,930 1,050,425

84,698,997 76,884,432 TOTAL ASSETS 109,330,770 93,131,018





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness 2,113,211 783,077 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,673,864 12,909,771 Dividends payable 926,124 - Current portion of lease liabilities 2,632,742 2,869,733 Current portion of long-term debt 3,809,735 2,946,038

31,155,676 2,946,038 Non-current liabilities



Provisions 1,004,478 958,025 Lease liabilities 21,788,368 23,226,137 Long-term debt 17,641,332 13,342,788 Deferred income tax liability 3,467,066 2,208,947

43,901,244 39,735,897 TOTAL LIABILITIES 75,056,920 59,244,516 Equity



Share capital 39,260,522 39,126,283 Share-based payments reserves 2,243,291 2,108,671 Deficit (7,229,963) (7,348,452) TOTAL EQUITY 34,273,850 33,886,502





COMMITMENTS









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 109,330,770 $ 93,131,018

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Quarter ended Fiscal year-to-date ended

October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019 October 25, 2020 October 27, 2019









Operating activities







Net income $ 965,105 $ 588,409 $ 2,890,883 $ 1,433,334 Adjustments for:







Income tax expense 431,634 340,988 1,258,119 687,834 Finance costs 465,720 452,288 1,420,140 1,132,549 Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and







equipment, right-of-use assets and intangibles 1,963,432 1,576,833 5,587,401 4,398,808 Loss (gain) on disposal of right-of-use assets 6,128 (14,035) 220,533 (28,248) Share-based payments 202,792 275,334 567,976 625,963 Change in non-cash working capital related to operations (13,003,152) 655,636 332,173 5,338,618 Less:







Interest paid (440,933) (357,234) (1,319,741) (945,703) Cash provided by operating activities (9,409,274) 3,518,219 10,957,484 12,643,155









Investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net of reimbursements (3,765,744) (2,170,156) (10,836,188) (4,980,311) Construction deposit paid (1,171,450) (221,223) (2,452,930) (270,704) Proceeds from sale of right-of-use assets - 17,692 2,538 31,736 Purchase of intangible assets (2,045) (10,744) (25,145) (134,565) Cash generated from (used in) investing activities (4,939,239) (2,384,431) (13,311,725) (5,353,844)









Financing activities







Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness 2,113,211 - 1,330,134 (1,887,253) Issuance of long-term debt, net of fees 5,000,000 - 7,041,549 - Repayment of long-term debt (778,999) (469,117) (1,886,520) (1,369,445) Repayment of obligation under finance lease (552,267) (357,295) (1,985,534) (981,525) Dividends paid - (884,727) (1,846,271) (1,769,256) Issuance of shares, net of fees - 4,440 - 5,920 Shares repurchased and cancelled, including fees (36,664) (290,523) (377,057) (770,591) Proceeds from stock option exercise - - 77,940 59,779 Cash used in financing activities 5,745,281 (1,997,222) 2,354,241 (6,729,540)









Net increase (decrease) in cash (8,603,232) (863,434) - 559,770









Cash, beginning of period 8,603,232 1,423,204 - -

















Cash, end of period $ - $ 559,770 $ - $ 559,770









Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Acquisition of assets under lease $ 88,557 $ 12,600,547 $ 321,900 $ 12,600,547

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

* EBITDA is a non-IFRS earnings measure, therefore it does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and may not be similar to measures presented by other companies. EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain or loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets, and share-based payments. Management uses this measurement to evaluate the operating results of the Company. This measure is also important to management since it is used by the Company's lenders to evaluate the ongoing cash-generating capability of the Company and therefore the amounts those lenders are willing to lend to the Company. Investors find EBITDA to be useful information because it provides a measure of the Company's operating performance.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: David J Birch, Chief Financial Officer, (519) 742-2732 Ext. 106, E-mail: [email protected]

