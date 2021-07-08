Waterloo Brewing chooses Zulu Alpha Kilo

KITCHENER, ON, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -

HIGHLIGHTS:

Waterloo Brewing selected Zulu Alpha Kilo as their new marketing agency partner.

Zulu's incredible creative work, category experience and unique integrated production model set the stage for Waterloo Brewing's continued growth.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WRB) have selected Zulu Alpha Kilo as their marketing agency of record. This news comes out of a competitive agency search that included seven agencies across Canada. The agency of record assignment will tap into Zulu's capabilities across brand strategy, creative and production.

"We set out to find a passionate agency partner that can help us energize our brands for continued long-term sustainable growth," said George Croft, President and CEO, Waterloo Brewing. "Zulu really stood out because of their incredible creative work, category experience, and their unique, integrated production model."

Waterloo Brewing is the largest Canadian-owned brewer in Ontario and the province's first craft brewery. Zulu's remit will support all of Waterloo's brands including Waterloo's craft portfolio, Laker, LandShark and Seagram families. The company is experiencing exponential growth, and the selection of Zulu Alpha Kilo has set the stage for continued long-term profitable success.

"As we met with the Waterloo Brewing team throughout this process, not only did we feel great chemistry, but we really believed in the vision Croft and his team have to break the mold and chart new territory," said Mike Sutton, President and CEO of Zulu Alpha Kilo. "Most of all, their belief in craftsmanship and innovation aligns well with who we are as an agency."

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: and interview requests please contact: Kim Mannerow, Waterloo Brewing, Director of Marketing, 519-742-2732, x105, [email protected]; Kelly Flynn, Zulu Alpha Kilo, Creative Manager, 416-777-ZULU (9858), [email protected]

Related Links

waterloobrewing.com

