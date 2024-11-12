Waterfall and GoCloud Forge Powerful New Partnership to Secure North-America's Largest Maritime Port

The new partnership will also help U.S. ports rapidly adhere to new standards initiated by the Whitehouse, and issued as a directive by the U.S. Coast Guard for securing ship-to-shore cranes manufactured by the People's Republic of China. Waterfall's unidirectional technology not only provides hardware-enforced cybersecurity form external threats but can also effectively safeguards against embedded threats, showcasing its versatility and robustness. GoCloud will deploy Waterfall's unidirectional security gateways to the Port of Miami, providing robust protections against any external threats to the ship-to-shore cranes, even if part of the external threat's attack-chain exploits embedded elements.

"Cyber threats to critical infrastructure are constantly evolving. The need for powerful, secure solutions has never been more urgent," said Lior Frenkel, CEO of Waterfall Security Solutions. "We're happy to partner with GoCloud to bring our unidirectional technology to the Port of Miami. By combining our strengths, we're not only securing this critical infrastructure, but also establishing a model for cybersecurity that can help organizations comply with recent standards and regulation."

Javier Dugarte, The CEO of GoCloud shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Waterfall Security empowers us to significantly enhance the level of protection we provide to critical infrastructure clients, such as the Port of Miami Crane Management. We are proud to play a key role in this essential security initiative, ensuring that the port's operations remain resilient and secure from emerging cyber threats."

GoCloud states, "Our collaboration with Waterfall to meet MARSEC compliance has resulted in an exceptionally secure solution, surpassing all other options we evaluated in both effectiveness and cost efficiency, without causing any operational downtime. The decision to implement Waterfall's solution was clear from every perspective."

The deployment of Waterfall's technology in the Port of Miami's crane management system marks a significant leap forward for cybersecurity in the maritime industry. This initiative sets a new standard for security compliance in the United States. By combining Waterfall's unidirectional gateways with GoCloud's IT and cybersecurity expertise, the partnership delivers unparalleled protection and operational reliability for critical infrastructure.

About Waterfall Security

Waterfall Security provides hardware-enforced OT security that keeps our world running. For more than 15 years, critical industries and infrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure, and reliable operations. Waterfall's global install-base includes customers in national infrastructures, power plants, nuclear reactors, onshore and offshore oil & gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utilities, and more. Waterfall's patented technologies combine the benefits of both hardware and software to provide deterministic security that enable industrial operations and systems in today's, and tomorrow's, OT threat environment. For more information, visit: waterfall-security.com

About GoCloud

GoCloud is a leading IT services company with over a decade of proven expertise in delivering cost-effective solutions tailored to the unique needs of small and medium-sized organizations. GoCloud's comprehensive offerings include cybersecurity, IT/OT compliance, and managed services.

GoCloud specializes in supporting Municipalities, Law Firms, Financial Institutions, Healthcare organizations, and Government entities. GoCloud's focus is on helping these organizations achieve their technology objectives and maintain governance standards. We ensure our clients remain secure, compliant, and competitive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit: gocloudinc.net

