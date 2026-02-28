LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Waterdrop Filter, a global leader in water purification, wrapped up a successful showcase at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando. As the North America's largest event for kitchen and bath design, this event drew over 622 exhibitors and over 33,000 professional attendees. Waterdrop Filter showcased its latest innovative products spanning whole-house and countertop Reverse Osmosis (RO) solutions.

Waterdrop Filter KBIS 2026

Throughout the event, the Waterdrop Filter's booth was a major draw, buzzing with thousands of visitors, including designers and industry experts, expressing high praise for its innovative, full-scenario RO systems. Furthermore, retail giants like Costco, Sam's Club, and Walmart, along with key distributors, visited the booth to experience these systems firsthand and engaged in future strategic partnerships.

At KBIS 2026, Waterdrop Filter's latest flagship innovations commanded significant attention:

Waterdrop MASTER WHS01 Whole House RO System: This system marks Waterdrop Filter's entry into the whole-house RO market. It reflects the shift from single-point filtration to whole-home family protection; ensuring clean water reaches every corner of the house. Featuring a 0.0001μm high-precision RO membrane, it aggressively targets heavy metals and fluorides. With smart monitoring and whisper-quiet operation, it is the ultimate "health shield" for modern, high-end households.

Waterdrop IM1 Ultimate All-in-One Countertop RO System: The latest evolution in Hot & Cold All-in-One countertop series, the IM1 seamlessly blends 9-stage RO filtration with a built-in pure ice maker. It features a superior 3:1 pure-to-drain ratio and a dual-mode option (piped or tank version), allowing users to enjoy crystal-clear ice and chilled drinks anytime.

Waterdrop WHR01 Whole House Water Softener : Using high-efficiency ion exchange to remove calcium and magnesium, this softener prevents scale buildup, extends the life of appliances like water heaters and washing machines, and improves the feel of better skin and cleaner-feeling laundry.

Amid the growing industry focus on "wellness," "personalization," and "smart integration" seen at KBIS 2026, Waterdrop Filter also showcased its broader ecosystem, including the WD-ED10G Electric Pitcher, the under-sink RO series X14, X16, G3P800, K8 and so on, addressing needs ranging from convenient daily hydration to high-capacity water purification.

Waterdrop Filter's showcase at KBIS 2026 not only responded to growing demand for healthier drinking water, but also reinforced its long-term vision for full-scenario RO innovation and ecosystem development, advancing smarter and more efficient water purification solutions for modern households.

About Waterdrop

Founded in 2015, Waterdrop Filter is a water purification company that offers solutions for homes, offices, and outdoor use. Its product range includes under-sink and countertop Reverse Osmosis (RO) systems, pitchers, and whole-house filters. With the mission of making clean water accessible worldwide, Waterdrop Filter provides water filtration products trusted by over 40 million families globally. Learn more from www.waterdropfilter.com

