A New Paradigm for Manufacturing, redefining how mission-critical components are produced

MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Watch Out Group*, the company behind the first AI-native Autonomous Micro-Factory platform, announced today the completion of the latest phase of its financing effort, bringing funds raised to $100M CAD.

These Micro-Factories bring to life the original vision of Watch Out and LISI: solving the challenges of skilled labor shortage, reindustrialization needs, demand for scalability, quality and traceability.

Watch Out will then scale the first industrial application of its technology: an Autonomous Micro-Factory manufacturing high-precision metal components used across aerospace, space, defense, electronics, and medical sectors.

The financing effort includes participation from long-standing industrial partner LISI Group, and strategic financial investor EMTEK.

A Decade building the Foundation of Autonomous Manufacturing with Aerospace Partners

The Watch Out platform is the result of ten years of development at Watch Out Switzerland R&D center, in collaboration with LISI Group, a global leader in high-performance assembly solutions and structural components.

At a LISI Aerospace facility in Europe, ten Autonomous Micro-Factories are already working as a fleet – the first deployment of AI-operated precision manufacturing units. Each Micro-Factory continuously learns from real-time data, contributing to a fleet-level AI model that strengthens performance and creates a compounding data advantage.

Scaling across North America and Europe

The first North American deployment will take place in Canada in 2026, supported by Watch Out's AI Lab at Mila (Quebec AI Institute) and by Watch Out's R&D and Assembly Center at Espace Aero's YMX Innovation Hub. This rollout will demonstrate how Micro-Factories are designed to enable rapid commissioning of autonomous, aerospace-grade production sites across continents.

About

LISI GROUP

LISI is a global industrial group specializing in the manufacture of high value-added assembly solutions and components for the aerospace and automotive sectors. As a partner to the world's leading players and driven by long-standing family values, LISI innovates and invests in research and development for the products of tomorrow in order to meet its customers' needs, particularly in terms of quality, safety, and performance. The LISI Group stands out by relying on two strategic pillars: innovation and operational excellence, while integrating a strong CSR culture.

For more information, visit www.lisi-group.com

EMTEK

EMTEK is a long-term European private investor founded by three former Carlyle global partners. EMTEK supports industrial technology, B2B software and B2B distribution businesses with long-term capital and strategic guidance.

WATCH OUT GROUP

Watch Out Group comprises two entities: Watch Out, a technology company pioneering AI-native Autonomous Systems for precision manufacturing, and ARD Canada, a precision manufacturing company dedicated to aerospace applications. Headquartered in Montreal, Watch Out Group operates R&D and production facilities in Canada (Quebec) and Europe (Switzerland).

Watch Out Group's management team thanks McCarthy Tétrault and Accuracy for their support through the fundraising process.

Contacts

Watch Out Group

Bernard Mariette

+1.514.512.7397

Executive Chairman

[email protected]

LISI Group

Emmanuel VIELLARD

+33.3.84.57.00.77

[email protected]



EMTEK

Benoit Colas

[email protected]

SOURCE Watch Out Group