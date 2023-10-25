WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

News provided by

Waste Connections, Inc.

25 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

  • Revenue of $2.065 billion, up 9.8% year over year
  • Net income(a) of $229.0 million, and adjusted EBITDA(b) of $671.2 million, up 14.1% year over year
  • Adjusted EBITDA(b) margin of 32.5% of revenue, up 120 basis points year over year and up 140 basis points sequentially from Q2
  • Net income of $0.89 per share, and adjusted net income(b) of $1.17 per share
  • Year to date net cash provided by operating activities of $1.571 billion and adjusted free cash flow(b) of $969.3 million
  • Acquisition activity expected to continue through year-end, with an estimated rollover contribution in 2024 of almost 2% from approximately $250 million in annualized revenues signed or closed to date in 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the third quarter of 2023.   

Continue Reading
Waste Connections logo. (PRNewsFoto/Waste Connections, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/WASTE CONNECTIONS_ INC_)
Waste Connections logo. (PRNewsFoto/Waste Connections, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/WASTE CONNECTIONS_ INC_)

"We are extremely pleased by the durability of our financial and operating results in the quarter, with momentum for continued outsized margin expansion.  Solid operational execution enabled us to deliver adjusted EBITDA(b) margin of 32.5% in the third quarter, as expected, up 140 basis points sequentially and up 120 basis points year over year, in spite of over $15 million in unforeseen headwinds.  During the quarter, we overcame elevated levels of risk-related expenses and other lagging effects of higher employee turnover in prior periods, as well as site-specific incremental operating expenses at one of our landfills in California," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "The expected Q4 and ongoing expanding impacts from that evolving landfill situation are currently being evaluated, along with a recent shorter-term development at a landfill in Texas, and as such weren't anticipated in the full year outlook we provided in August. We expect to get more clarity going forward but currently estimate the range of outcomes in Q4 to include impacts of up to $20 million to revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow."

Mr. Mittelstaedt continued, "We remain encouraged by the pace of improvement in employee retention, which, along with our differentiated strategy and execution, should provide for above average underlying margin expansion in solid waste collection, transfer and disposal in 2024.  On that basis, we should be positioned for high single-digit adjusted EBITDA(b) growth in 2024 on expected mid to high single-digit revenue growth, including approximately $150 million of revenue carryover from acquisitions signed or closed year to date, with upside potential from additional acquisition activity and any further improvement in commodity-related activity."

Mr. Mittelstaedt concluded, "As anticipated, the strength of our operating performance, free cash flow generation and balance sheet positioned us for another double-digit increase to our quarterly cash dividend, demonstrating once again the compatibility of funding our differentiated growth strategy and acquisition activity, along with an increasing return of capital to shareholders."

Q3 2023 Results

Revenue in the third quarter totaled $2.065 billion, up from $1.880 billion in the year ago period.  Operating income was $353.0 million, which included $59.2 million primarily in impairments and other operating items, including $31.3 million of expenses associated with adjustments to contingent liabilities from acquisitions closed in prior periods and $25.0 million related to a non-cash impairment to adjust the carrying value of certain assets.  This compares to operating income of $326.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, which included $25.1 million primarily in impairments and other operating items and transaction-related expenses.  Net income in the third quarter was $229.0 million, or $0.89 per share on a diluted basis of 258.2 million shares.  In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $236.9 million, or $0.92 per share on a diluted basis of 257.9 million shares. 

Adjusted net income(b) in the third quarter was $303.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, versus $284.9 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the prior year period.  Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the third quarter was $671.2 million, as compared to $588.1 million in the prior year period.  Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and acquisition-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Nine Months Year to Date Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, revenue was $5.986 billion, up from $5.343 billion in the year ago period.  Operating income, which included $91.3 million primarily attributable to impairments and other operating items, executive separation costs, and transaction-related expenses, was $1.012 billion, as compared to operating income of $930.2 million in the prior year period, which included $38.5 million primarily attributable to impairments and other operating items and transaction-related expenses.   

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $636.0 million, or $2.46 per share on a diluted basis of 258.1 million shares.  In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $641.3 million, or $2.49 per share on a diluted basis of 258.1 million shares. 

Adjusted net income(b) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $795.8 million, or $3.08 per diluted share, compared to $755.5 million, or $2.93 per diluted share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $1.867  billion, as compared to $1.657 billion in the prior year period. 

 (a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections"

 (b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule

Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Waste Connections will be hosting a conference call related to third quarter earnings on October 26th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.  A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, conference call participants can preregister by clicking here.  Registered participants will receive dial-in instructions and a personalized code for entry to the conference call.  A replay of the conference call will be available until November 2, 2023, by calling 877-344-7529 (within North America) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering Passcode #5793196.   

Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on October 26th, providing the Company's fourth quarter 2023 outlook for revenue, price plus volume growth for solid waste, and adjusted EBITDA(b).

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections (wasteconnections.com) is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, including by rail, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation.  The Company serves approximately nine million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 44 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada.  Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.  Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation and focused on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement.  For more information and updates on our progress towards targeted achievement, visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect Waste Connections' current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "expects," "estimate," "continue," "intends" or other words of similar meaning. All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA and applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about expected 2023 and 2024 financial results, outlook and related assumptions, and potential acquisition activity. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada.  You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.  Waste Connections undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

– financial tables attached –

CONTACT:

Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253   

Joe Box / (832) 442-2153

[email protected] 

[email protected]  

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)




Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2022

2023

2022

2023










Revenues

$

1,879,868

$

2,064,744

$

5,342,558

$

5,986,342

Operating expenses:












Cost of operations

1,120,629

1,204,603

3,198,039

3,548,893

Selling, general and administrative

186,887

196,316

518,705

606,367

Depreciation

193,287

214,966

562,174

632,347

Amortization of intangibles

38,859

39,405

113,956

117,740

Impairments and other operating items

13,438

56,477

19,467

69,201

Operating income

326,768

352,977

930,217

1,011,794














Interest expense

(51,161)

(69,016)

(137,565)

(204,914)

Interest income

1,784

2,833

2,574

6,886

Other income, net

8,487

5,372

2,373

8,346

Income before income tax provision

285,878

292,166

797,599

822,112














Income tax provision

(48,753)

(62,975)

(155,899)

(185,915)

Net income

237,125

229,191

641,700

636,197

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(213)

(165)

(390)

(150)

Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$

236,912

$

229,026

$

641,310

$

636,047














Earnings per common share attributable to Waste
Connections' common shareholders:












Basic

$

0.92

$

0.89

$

2.49

$

2.47














Diluted

$

0.92

$

0.89

$

2.49

$

2.46














Shares used in the per share calculations:












Basic

257,197,010

257,633,703

257,438,756

257,535,408

Diluted

257,891,635

258,229,404

258,060,751

258,110,484




























Cash dividends per common share

$

0.23

$

0.255

$

0.690

$

0.765

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)




December 31,
2022

September 30,
2023

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and equivalents

$

78,637

$

96,187

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $22,939 and $23,970 at
December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively

833,862

868,093

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

205,146

187,442

Total current assets

1,117,645

1,151,722

Restricted cash

102,727

102,844

Restricted investments

68,099

75,990

Property and equipment, net

6,950,915

7,096,769

Operating lease right-of-use assets

192,506

263,491

Goodwill

6,902,297

7,313,084

Intangible assets, net

1,673,917

1,618,692

Other assets, net

126,497

108,648

Total assets

$

17,134,603

$

17,731,240

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

638,728

$

604,542

Book overdraft

15,645

15,782

Deferred revenue

325,002

342,726

Accrued liabilities

431,247

446,436

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

35,170

32,677

Current portion of contingent consideration

60,092

100,813

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

6,759

32,760

Total current liabilities

1,512,643

1,575,736








Long-term portion of debt and notes payable

6,890,149

6,803,439

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

165,462

239,768

Long-term portion of contingent consideration

21,323

21,195

Deferred income taxes

1,013,742

1,048,283

Other long-term liabilities

417,640

451,524

Total liabilities

10,020,959

10,139,945

Commitments and contingencies






Equity:






Common shares: 257,211,175 shares issued and 257,145,716 shares outstanding at
     December 31, 2022; 257,640,960 shares issued and 257,581,304 shares outstanding at
     September 30, 2023

3,271,958

3,276,631

Additional paid-in capital

244,076

270,104

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(56,830)

(49,262)

Treasury shares: 65,459 and 59,656 shares at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023,
     respectively

-

-

Retained earnings

3,649,494

4,088,726

Total Waste Connections' equity

7,108,698

7,586,199

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries

4,946

5,096

Total equity

7,113,644

7,591,295

Total liabilities and equity

$

17,134,603

$

17,731,240

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2023

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)




Nine months ended September 30,


2022

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$

641,700

$

636,197

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Loss on disposal of assets and impairments

11,503

37,470

Depreciation

562,174

632,347

Amortization of intangibles

113,956

117,740

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions

91,098

29,060

Current period provision for expected credit losses

11,097

13,363

Amortization of debt issuance costs

3,879

4,862

Share-based compensation

48,395

56,110

Interest accretion

13,218

14,827

Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings

(2,982)

-

Adjustments to contingent consideration

(1,030)

30,367

Other

(8,412)

(3,535)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions

15,541

2,068

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,500,137

1,570,876








Cash flows from investing activities:






Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,272,910)

(573,185)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment

(618,313)

(615,554)

Proceeds from disposal of assets

23,341

8,678

Other

9,296

(5,552)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,858,586)

(1,185,613)








Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from long-term debt

3,148,624

1,242,554

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt

(2,052,412)

(1,383,415)

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date

(12,114)

(4,255)

Change in book overdraft

(5,983)

137

Payments for repurchase of common shares

(424,999)

-

Payments for cash dividends

(177,710)

(196,815)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation

(17,466)

(29,415)

Debt issuance costs

(11,454)

-

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan

3,271

3,908

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust

660

765

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

450,417

(366,536)








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,210)

(1,060)








Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

88,758

17,667

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

219,615

181,364

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

308,373

$

199,031

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth:  The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023:

Three months ended

September 30, 2023

Nine months ended

September 30, 2023

Core Price

8.8 %

9.9 %

Surcharges

(1.1 %)

(0.4 %)

Volume

(2.4 %)

(1.9 %)

Recycling

(0.5 %)

(1.3 %)

Foreign Exchange Impact

(0.4 %)

(0.6 %)

Total

4.4 %

5.7 %

Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2023:














 Three months ended September 30, 2022


Revenue

Inter-company
Elimination

Reported
Revenue

%

Solid Waste Collection

$

1,368,491

$

(4,296)

$

1,364,195

72.6

%

Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer

616,900

(245,687)

371,213

19.8

%

Solid Waste Recycling

48,246

(2,332)

45,914

2.4

%

E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal

56,995

(3,978)

53,017

2.8

%

Intermodal and Other

47,604

(2,075)

45,529

2.4

%

Total

$

2,138,236

$

(258,368)

$

1,879,868

100.0

%










































 Three months ended September 30, 2023


Revenue

Inter-company
Elimination

Reported
Revenue

%

Solid Waste Collection

$

1,512,745

$

(4,742)

$

1,508,003

73.0

%

Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer

703,544

(285,292)

418,252

20.3

%

Solid Waste Recycling

36,103

(988)

35,115

1.7

%

E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal

62,066

(3,561)

58,505

2.8

%

Intermodal and Other

44,984

(115)

44,869

2.2

%

Total

$

2,359,442

$

(294,698)

$

2,064,744

100.0

%

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2023:













Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2022

2023

2022

2023

Acquisitions, net

$

150,644

$

102,908

$

402,007

$

356,301

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2023:













Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2022

2023

2022

2023

Cash Interest Paid

$

42,528

$

73,563

$

118,541

$

191,055

Cash Taxes Paid

15,787

74,510

53,599

125,550

Debt to Book Capitalization as of September 30, 2023:  47%

Internalization for the three months ended September 30, 2023:  56%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2023:  39 (23 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended September 30, 2023:

Basic shares outstanding

257,633,703

Dilutive effect of equity-based awards 

595,701

Diluted shares outstanding

258,229,404

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry.  Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations.  Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income.  Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business.  This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures.  Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently. 













Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2022

2023

2022

2023

Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$

236,912

$

229,026

$

641,310

$

636,047

Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

213

165

390

150

Plus: Income tax provision

48,753

62,975

155,899

185,915

Plus: Interest expense

51,161

69,016

137,565

204,914

Less: Interest income

(1,784)

(2,833)

(2,574)

(6,886)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

232,146

254,371

676,130

750,087

Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion

4,061

4,609

12,148

13,696

Plus: Impairments and other operating items

13,438

56,477

19,467

69,201

Less: Other income, net

(8,487)

(5,372)

(2,373)

(8,346)

Adjustments:











Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)

10,461

3,108

18,694

7,014

Plus/(Less): Fair value changes to equity awards(b)

1,196

(379)

349

65

Plus: Executive separation costs(c)

-

-

-

15,063

Adjusted EBITDA

$

588,070

$

671,163

$

1,657,005

$

1,866,920













As % of revenues

31.3 %

32.5 %

31.0 %

31.2 %




(a)

Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.

(b)

Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

(c)

Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with an executive departure. 

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry.  Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and periodic distributions to noncontrolling interests.  Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations.  This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures.  Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.













Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2022

2023

2022

2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

526,459

$

554,164

$

1,500,137

$

1,570,876

Plus/(Less): Change in book overdraft

(5,929)

371

(5,983)

137

Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets

6,447

4,859

23,341

8,678

Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment

(246,885)

(221,411)

(618,313)

(615,554)

Adjustments:











Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings(a)

2,982

-

2,982

-

Cash received for divestitures(b)

-

-

(5,671)

-

Transaction-related expenses(c)

10,461

1,572

37,558

3,836

Executive separation costs(d)

-

-

-

1,686

Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(e)

274

-

286

841

Tax effect(f)

(3,212)

(231)

(5,377)

(1,221)

Adjusted free cash flow

$

290,597

$

339,324

$

928,960

$

969,279













As % of revenues

15.5 %

16.4 %

17.4 %

16.2 %





(a)

Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date.

(b)

Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations.

(c)

Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and the settlement of an acquired tax liability.

(d)

Reflects the cash component of severance expense associated with an executive departure. 

(e)

Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period.

(f)

The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as valuation measures in the solid waste industry.  Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations.  Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods.  Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations.  Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures.  Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently. 













Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,


2022

2023

2022

2023

Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$

236,912

$

229,026

$

641,310

$

636,047

Adjustments:











Amortization of intangibles(a)

38,859

39,405

113,956

117,740

Impairments and other operating items(b)

13,438

56,477

19,467

69,201

Transaction-related expenses(c) 

10,461

3,108

18,694

7,014

Fair value changes to equity awards(d)

1,196

(379)

349

65

Executive separation costs(e)

-

-

-

15,063

Tax effect(f)

(15,944)

(24,586)

(38,260)

(49,356)

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$

284,922

$

303,051

$

755,516

$

795,774

Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste
     Connections' common shareholders:











Reported net income

$

0.92

$

0.89

$

2.49

$

2.46

Adjusted net income

$

1.10

$

1.17

$

2.93

$

3.08





(a)

Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

(b)

Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items.

(c)

Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs.

(d)

Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

(e)

Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with an executive departure.

(f)

The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.

Organization Profile

Waste Connections, Inc.