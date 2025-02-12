WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2025 OUTLOOK

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights

Strong finish to the year led by solid execution and accelerating improvement in operating trends in the fourth quarter, providing momentum for 2025

Full year 2024 revenue of $8.920 billion , up 11.2% year over year

Net income (a) of $617.6 million , adjusted net income (b) of $1.239 billion , and adjusted EBITDA (b) of $2.902 billion , up 15.0%, and 32.5% of revenue, up 100 basis points year over year

Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.229 billion and adjusted free cash flow (b) of $1.218 billion

Record year of private company acquisitions of approximately $750 million in annualized revenue

Expectations for 2025

Revenue in the range of $9.45 billion to $9.60 billion

Net income of $1.186 billion to $1.224 billion and adjusted EBITDA (b) margin expansion of up to 80 basis points, or 33.3%

Net cash provided by operating activities in the range of $2.500 billion to $2.575 billion and adjusted free cash flow (b) of between $1.300 billion and $1.350 billion , or over $1.550 billion on a normalized basis

Ongoing acquisition-related dialogue with strong pipeline, along with expectations for improving commodity-driven revenues, position for high end of range or above

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and outlook for 2025.

"Q4 provided a solid finish to a year of extraordinary accomplishments for Waste Connections both financially, with double-digit growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA(b), and operationally, with accelerating improvements in employee engagement and retention, along with the integration of record levels of private company acquisition activity, which totaled approximately $750 million in annualized revenues in 2024," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our differentiated results in 2024 include 100 basis points adjusted EBITDA(b) margin expansion for industry-leading margin of 32.5% led by 7% solid waste core price complemented by outsized acquisition contribution," added Mr. Mittelstaedt. "Most importantly, our continued focus on human capital resulted in multi-year lows for employee turnover, now down over one thousand basis points from 2022, setting up for continued outsized margin expansion."

Mr. Mittelstaedt concluded, "We are extremely pleased by our industry-leading results in 2024 driven by approximately 24,000 dedicated employees whose efforts truly set us apart as we continued to execute on a proven playbook. We are well-positioned for another year of outsized growth in 2025 from price-led organic solid waste growth, with improving commodities and ongoing acquisition activity positioning us at or above the high end of our range of potential outcomes and normalized adjusted free cash flow(b) in excess of $1.550 billion. With year-end leverage of less than 2.7 times, the strength of our balance sheet continues to provide tremendous optionality to fund outsized acquisition activity and invest in sustainability-related projects, along with an increasing return of capital to shareholders."

Q4 2024 Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $2.260 billion, up from $2.036 billion in the year ago period. Operating loss was $199.2 million, which included $601.6 million in impairments primarily related to the early closure of a landfill and adjustments to landfill closure and post-closure costs, and $0.9 million from transaction-related expenses. This compares to operating income of $224.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included $172.5 million primarily in impairments associated with adjustments to landfill closure and post-closure costs and transaction-related expenses. Net loss in the fourth quarter was $196.0 million, or $0.76 per share on a diluted basis of 258.8 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $126.8 million, or $0.49 per share on a diluted basis of 258.3 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the fourth quarter was $300.6 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, up from $285.5 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the fourth quarter was $731.9 million, as compared to $656.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and transaction-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Full Year 2024 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenue was $8.920 billion, up from $8.022 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $1.068 billion, which included $613.0 million in impairments primarily related to the early closure of a landfill and closure and post-closure costs, $26.1 million in transaction-related expenses and $1.6 million in fair value changes to certain equity awards. In the year ago period, operating income was $1.236 billion, which included $263.8 million primarily from impairments and other operating items attributable to landfill closure and post-closure costs, transaction-related expenses and executive separation costs.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $617.6 million, or $2.39 per share on a diluted basis of 258.7 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $762.8 million, or $2.95 per share on a diluted basis of 258.1 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $1.239 billion, or $4.79 per diluted share, as compared to $1.081 billion, or $4.19 per diluted share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $2.902 billion, up from $2.523 billion in the prior year period.

2025 Outlook

Waste Connections also announced its outlook for 2025, which assumes no change in the current economic environment. The Company's outlook excludes expensing of transaction-related items. The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2025 are subject to quarterly fluctuations. See reconciliations in the attached tables.

Revenue is estimated between $9.450 billion and $9.600 billion ;

and ; Net income is estimated between $1.186 billion and $1.224 billion ;

and ; Adjusted EBITDA (b) margin is estimated between 33.0% and 33.3% of revenue, up 50 to 80 basis points year over year;

margin is estimated between 33.0% and 33.3% of revenue, up 50 to 80 basis points year over year; Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated between $2.500 billion and $2.575 billion ;

and ; Capital expenditures are estimated to be between $1.200 billion and $1.225 billion , including $100 million to $150 million for RNG facilities; and

and , including to for RNG facilities; and Adjusted free cash flow(b) is estimated between $1.300 billion and $1.350 billion .

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections". (b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2024 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2023

2024

2023

2024

















Revenues

$ 2,035,609

$ 2,260,283

$ 8,021,951

$ 8,919,591 Operating expenses:























Cost of operations



1,195,620



1,324,774



4,744,513



5,191,706 Selling, general and administrative



192,752



211,335



799,119



883,445 Depreciation



213,291



261,609



845,638



974,001 Amortization of intangibles



39,833



60,184



157,573



189,768 Impairments and other operating items



169,595



601,570



238,796



613,012 Operating income (loss)



224,518



(199,189)



1,236,312



1,067,659

























Interest expense



(69,728)



(82,419)



(274,642)



(326,804) Interest income



2,464



2,215



9,350



11,607 Other income (expense), net



4,135



(2,256)



12,481



10,471 Income (loss) before income tax provision



161,389



(281,649)



983,501



762,933

























Income tax (provision) benefit



(34,760)



85,645



(220,675)



(146,363) Net income (loss)



126,629



(196,004)



762,826



616,570 Plus/(less): Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



124



-



(26)



1,003 Net income (loss) attributable to Waste Connections

$ 126,753

$ (196,004)

$ 762,800

$ 617,573

























Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:























Basic

$ 0.49

$ (0.76)

$ 2.96

$ 2.39

























Diluted

$ 0.49

$ (0.76)

$ 2.95

$ 2.39

























Shares used in the per share calculations:























Basic



257,636,137



258,043,117



257,551,129



257,965,871 Diluted



258,303,370



258,043,117



258,149,244



258,662,190



















































Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.285

$ 0.315

$ 1.05

$ 1.17

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and equivalents

$ 78,399

$ 62,366 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $23,553 and $25,730 at December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively



856,953



935,027 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



206,433



229,519 Total current assets



1,141,785



1,226,912













Restricted cash



105,639



135,807 Restricted investments



70,350



78,126 Property and equipment, net



7,228,331



8,035,929 Operating lease right-of-use assets



261,782



308,198 Goodwill



7,404,400



7,950,406 Intangible assets, net



1,603,541



1,991,619 Other assets, net



100,048



90,812 Total assets

$ 17,915,876

$ 19,817,809 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 642,455

$ 637,371 Book overdraft



14,855



14,628 Deferred revenue



355,203



382,501 Accrued liabilities



521,428



736,824 Current portion of operating lease liabilities



32,533



40,490 Current portion of contingent consideration



94,996



59,169 Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



26,462



7,851 Total current liabilities



1,687,932



1,878,834













Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



6,724,771



8,072,928 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



238,440



272,107 Long-term portion of contingent consideration



20,034



27,993 Deferred income taxes



1,022,480



958,340 Other long-term liabilities



524,438



747,253 Total liabilities



10,218,095



11,957,455 Commitments and contingencies











Equity:











Common shares: 257,659,921 shares issued and 257,600,479 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023; 258,067,487 shares issued and 258,019,389 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024



3,276,661



3,283,161 Additional paid-in capital



284,284



325,928 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9,826)



(205,740) Treasury shares: 59,442 and 48,098 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively



-



- Retained earnings



4,141,690



4,457,005 Total Waste Connections' equity



7,692,809



7,860,354 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,972



- Total equity



7,697,781



7,860,354 Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,915,876

$ 19,817,809

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2024 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Twelve months ended December 31,



2023

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 762,826

$ 616,570 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Loss from disposal of assets, impairments and other



38,877



122,641 Adjustment to closure and post-closure liabilities



159,547



480,786 Depreciation



845,638



974,001 Amortization of intangibles



157,573



189,768 Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



6,329



(57,285) Current period provision for expected credit losses



17,430



20,243 Amortization of debt issuance costs



6,483



10,007 Share-based compensation



70,436



77,885 Interest accretion



22,720



36,001 Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings



-



(35,035) Adjustments to contingent consideration



30,367



(3) Other



(3,943)



2,656 Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



12,534



(209,308) Net cash provided by operating activities



2,126,817



2,228,927













Cash flows from investing activities:











Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(676,793)



(2,120,878) Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(934,000)



(1,055,988) Proceeds from disposal of assets



31,581



7,903 Proceeds from sale of investment in noncontrolling interests



-



37,000 Other



(1,867)



(27,213) Net cash used in investing activities



(1,581,079)



(3,159,176)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from long-term debt



1,818,765



4,564,469 Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(2,052,153)



(3,245,419) Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(13,317)



(27,743) Change in book overdraft



(790)



(227) Payments for repurchase of common shares



-



- Payments for cash dividends



(270,604)



(302,258) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(31,009)



(32,928) Debt issuance costs



-



(13,449) Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



3,909



4,486 Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



794



2,014 Other



-



(4,000) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(544,405)



944,945













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,341



(561)













Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



2,674



14,135 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



181,364



184,038 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 184,038

$ 198,173



ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024:





Three months ended December 31, 2024

Twelve months ended December 31, 2024 Core Price



6.7 %



7.1 % Surcharges



(0.5 %)



(0.5 %) Volume



(3.2 %)



(2.9 %) Recycling



0.2 %



0.7 % Foreign Exchange Impact



(0.3 %)



(0.2 %) Total



2.9 %



4.2 %



Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2024:





Three months ended December 31, 2023





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,501,882

$ (4,220)

$ 1,497,662

73.6 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



672,318



(279,231)



393,087

19.3 % Solid Waste Recycling



41,316



(1,462)



39,854

2.0 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



59,780



(3,677)



56,103

2.7 % Intermodal and Other



49,066



(163)



48,903

2.4 % Total

$ 2,324,362

$ (288,753)

$ 2,035,609

100.0 %











Three months ended December 31, 2024





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,612,307

$ (4,513)

$ 1,607,794

71.1 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



718,525



(309,508)



409,017

18.1 % Solid Waste Recycling



59,802



(2,102)



57,700

2.6 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



146,328



(6,074)



140,254

6.2 % Intermodal and Other



45,908



(390)



45,518

2.0 % Total

$ 2,582,870

$ (322,587)

$ 2,260,283

100.0 %



Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2024:





Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2023

2024

2023

2024 Acquisitions, net

$ 51,011

$ 169,467

$ 407,313

$ 529,183



ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2024:





Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2023

2024

2023

2024 Cash Interest Paid

$ 69,868

$ 75,738

$ 260,923

$ 298,934 Cash Taxes Paid



81,470



51,382



207,020



215,997



Debt to Book Capitalization as of December 31, 2024: 51%

Internalization for the three months ended December 31, 2024: 58%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2024: 38 (22 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended December 31, 2024:

Basic shares outstanding

258,043,117 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

799,634 Diluted shares outstanding

258,842,751



NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.





Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2023

2024

2023

2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Waste Connections

$ 126,753

$ (196,004)

$ 762,800

$ 617,573 Plus/(Less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(124)



-



26



(1,003) Plus/(Less): Income tax provision (benefit)



34,760



(85,645)



220,675



146,363 Plus: Interest expense



69,728



82,419



274,642



326,804 Less: Interest income



(2,464)



(2,215)



(9,350)



(11,607) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



253,124



321,793



1,003,211



1,163,769 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



5,909



6,896



19,605



29,774 Plus: Impairments and other operating items



169,595



601,570



238,796



613,012 Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net



(4,135)



2,256



(12,481)



(10,471) Adjustments:























Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



3,639



890



10,653



26,059 Plus/(Less): Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



(1,791)



(11)



(1,726)



1,592 Plus: Executive separation costs(c)



1,042



-



16,105



- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 656,036

$ 731,949

$ 2,522,956

$ 2,901,865

























As % of revenues



32.2 %



32.4 %



31.5 %



32.5 %

____________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (c) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with an executive departure.



NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.







Twelve months ended

December 31,





2023

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 2,126,817

$ 2,228,927 Less: Change in book overdraft





(790)



(227) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets





31,581



7,903 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment





(934,000)



(1,055,988) Adjustments:













Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings(a)





-



35,035 Cash received for divestitures(b)





(6,194)



- Transaction-related expenses(c)





5,519



11,408 Executive separation costs (d)





1,686



1,670 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(e)





1,285



1,194 Tax effect(f)





(1,772)



(12,396) Adjusted free cash flow



$ 1,224,132

$ 1,217,526















As % of revenues





15.3 %



13.7 %

___________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date. (b) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects the cash component of severance expense associated with an executive departure. (e) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (f) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.



NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.





Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2023

2024

2023

2024 Reported net income (loss) attributable to Waste Connections

$ 126,753

$ (196,004)

$ 762,800

$ 617,573 Adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles(a)



39,833



60,184



157,573



189,768 Impairments and other operating items(b)



169,595



601,570



238,796



613,012 Transaction-related expenses(c)



3,639



890



10,653



26,059 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



(1,791)



(11)



(1,726)



1,592 Executive separation costs(e)



1,042



-



16,105



- Tax effect(f)



(53,592)



(166,051)



(102,948)



(208,711) Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 285,479

$ 300,578

$ 1,081,253

$ 1,239,293 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:























Reported net income (loss)

$ 0.49

$ (0.76)

$ 2.95

$ 2.39 Adjusted net income

$ 1.11

$ 1.16

$ 4.19

$ 4.79 Shares used in the per share calculations:

Reported diluted shares



258,303,370



258,043,117



258,149,244



258,662,190 Adjusted diluted shares(g)



258,303,370



258,842,751



258,149,244



258,662,190

____________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with an executive departure. (f) (g) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

Reflects reported diluted shares adjusted for shares that were excluded from the reported diluted shares calculation due to reporting a net loss during the three months ended December 31, 2024.

2025 OUTLOOK NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

2025 Outlook



Low

Estimate



High

Estimate



Observation Net income attributable to Waste Connections $ 1,186,000

$ 1,224,000





Plus: Income tax provision

374,000



386,000



Approximate 24.0% effective rate Plus: Interest expense, net

290,000



310,000





Plus: Depreciation and Depletion

1,040,000



1,045,000



Approximately 10.9% - 11.0% of revenue Plus: Amortization

185,000



190,000



Approximately 2.0% of revenue Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion

45,000



45,000





Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,120,000

$ 3,200,000



Approximately 33.0% - 33.3% of revenue



Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:







2025 Outlook



Low

Estimate



High

Estimate Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,500,000

$ 2,575,000 Less: Capital expenditures

(1,200,000)



(1,225,000) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 1,300,000

$ 1,350,000

