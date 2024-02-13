WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2024 OUTLOOK

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $2.036 billion , up 8.9% year over year

Net income (a) of $126.8 million , and adjusted EBITDA (b) of $656.0 million , up 16.4% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA (b) margin of 32.2% of revenue, up 200 basis points year over year

Momentum from accelerating margin expansion and acquisition activity sets up 2024 for outsized growth

Full Year 2023 Highlights

Revenue of $8.022 billion , up 11.2% year over year

Net income of $762.8 million , and adjusted net income (b) of $1.081 billion

Adjusted EBITDA (b) of $2.523 billion , up 13.6%, and 31.5% of revenue, up 70 basis points year over year

Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.127 billion and adjusted free cash flow (b) of $1.224 billion

Completes acquisitions with approximately $215 million of total annualized revenue in 2023

Expectations for 2024

Adjusted EBITDA growth of over 13%

Outsized adjusted EBITDA (b) margin expansion of 120 basis points, or 32.7%

Revenue contribution of approximately 4% from acquisitions already completed

Additional acquisitions, further increases in values for recovered commodities or reduction of inflationary pressures to provide upside to 2024 outlook

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and outlook for 2024.

"Adjusted EBITDA(b) margin expansion of 200 basis points in Q4 capped off a remarkable year for Waste Connections, driven by solid execution and continued improvement in operating trends. Solid waste organic growth led by 8.7% core pricing was bolstered by improvements in commodity-driven revenues during the quarter, providing momentum for 2024. Acquisition activity also accelerated into year-end, as we announced the acquisition of the $225 million (US$) revenue E&P waste disposal-oriented assets of Secure Energy in Western Canada, which closed February 1st, bringing expected 2024 acquisition revenue contribution to approximately $325 million, with dialogue ongoing," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Looking at our differentiated results during the full year 2023, we delivered 70 basis points adjusted EBITDA(b) margin expansion after overcoming 60 basis points in headwinds from recovered commodity values to report industry-leading margin of 31.5%. Double-digit growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA(b) from price-led organic solid waste growth and outsized acquisition contribution, along with disciplined execution and focus on quality of revenue, drove adjusted free cash flow(b) of $1.224 billion, or 15.3% of revenue," added Mr. Mittelstaedt. "Moreover, both employee turnover and safety incident rates exited 2023 at multi-year lows, setting up 2024 for continued improvement in trends, along with the opportunity for outsized margin expansion."

Mr. Mittelstatedt concluded, "We are extremely pleased by our 2023 results and our positioning for outsized growth in 2024. We applaud the resilience of our 23,000 dedicated employees who enabled us to deliver on our commitments and once again drive industry-leading results. Their efforts have already positioned us for 120 basis points adjusted EBITDA(b) margin expansion in 2024 on approaching double-digit revenue growth, with upside from continued improvement in recovered commodity values or inflationary pressures, as well as any additional acquisition activity."

Q4 2023 Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $2.036 billion, up from $1.869 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $224.5 million, which included $169.6 million in impairments primarily associated with adjustments to landfill closure and post-closure costs and $2.9 million primarily associated with transaction-related expenses. This compares to operating income of $312.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included $4.7 million primarily in transaction-related expenses. Net income in the fourth quarter was $126.8 million, or $0.49 per share on a diluted basis of 258.3 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $194.4 million, or $0.75 per share on a diluted basis of 258.0 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the fourth quarter was $285.5 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, up from $229.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the fourth quarter was $656.0 million, as compared to $563.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and transaction-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Full Year 2023 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2023, revenue was $8.022 billion, up from $7.212 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $1.236 billion, which included $238.8 million primarily related to adjustments associated with landfill closure and post-closure costs and other impairments, $10.7 million associated with transaction-related expenses and $14.4 million primarily related to executive separation costs and fair value changes to equity awards. In the year ago period, operating income was $1.242 billion, which included $43.2 million primarily attributable to transaction-related expenses and impairments and other operating items.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $762.8 million, or $2.95 per share on a diluted basis of 258.1 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $835.7 million, or $3.24 per share on a diluted basis of 258.0 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $1.081 billion, or $4.19 per diluted share, as compared to $985.3 million, or $3.82 per diluted share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $2.523 billion, up from $2.221 billion in the prior year period.

2024 Outlook

Waste Connections also announced its outlook for 2024, which assumes no change in the current economic environment. The Company's outlook excludes any impact from additional acquisitions that may close during the year, and expensing of transaction-related items. The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2024 are subject to quarterly fluctuations. See reconciliations in the attached tables.

Revenue is estimated at approximately $8.750 billion ;

; Net income is estimated at approximately $1.096 billion ;

; Adjusted EBITDA (b) is estimated at approximately $2.860 billion and 32.7% of revenue, up 120 basis points year over year;

is estimated at approximately and 32.7% of revenue, up 120 basis points year over year; Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated at approximately $2.350 billion ;

; Capital expenditures are estimated at $1.150 billion , including $150 million for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) facilities; and

, including for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) facilities; and Adjusted free cash flow(b) is estimated at $1.200 billion , including $150 million in RNG-related capex and $75 million in closure-related outlays at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill; adjusted free cash flow(b) normalized for RNG and Chiquita outlays is estimated at $1.425 billion .

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections". (b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Waste Connections will be hosting a conference call related to fourth quarter earnings on February 14th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, conference call participants can preregister by clicking here. Registered participants will receive dial-in instructions and a personalized code for entry to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until February 21, 2024, by calling 877-344-7529 (within North America) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering Passcode #4262752.

Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on February 14th, providing the Company's first quarter 2024 outlook for revenue, price plus volume growth for solid waste, and adjusted EBITDA(b).

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( wasteconnections.com ) is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, including by rail, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves approximately nine million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 44 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S. and Canada, as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation and focused on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement. Visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability for more information and updates on our progress towards targeted achievement.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect Waste Connections' current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "expects," "estimate," "continue," "intends" or other words of similar meaning. All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA and applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about expected 2024 financial results, outlook and related assumptions, and potential acquisition activity. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Waste Connections undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2023 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

































Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,





2022

2023

2022

2023





















Revenues

$ 1,869,302

$ 2,035,609

$ 7,211,859

$ 8,021,951

Operating expenses:

























Cost of operations



1,137,973



1,195,620



4,336,012



4,744,513

Selling, general and administrative



177,763



192,752



696,467



799,119

Depreciation



201,111



213,291



763,285



845,638

Amortization of intangibles



41,719



39,833



155,675



157,573

Impairments and other operating items



(1,237)



169,595



18,230



238,796

Operating income



311,973



224,518



1,242,190



1,236,312





























Interest expense



(64,766)



(69,728)



(202,331)



(274,642)

Interest income



3,376



2,464



5,950



9,350

Other income, net



781



4,135



3,154



12,481

Income before income tax provision



251,364



161,389



1,048,963



983,501





























Income tax provision



(57,063)



(34,760)



(212,962)



(220,675)

Net income



194,301



126,629



836,001



762,826

Plus/(less): Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



51



124



(339)



(26)

Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 194,352

$ 126,753

$ 835,662

$ 762,800





























Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:

























Basic

$ 0.76

$ 0.49

$ 3.25

$ 2.96





























Diluted

$ 0.75

$ 0.49

$ 3.24

$ 2.95





























Shares used in the per share calculations:

























Basic



257,219,843



257,636,137



257,383,578



257,551,129

Diluted



257,974,749



258,303,370



258,038,801



258,149,244

























































Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.255

$ 0.285

$ 0.945

$ 1.05



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





















December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and equivalents

$ 78,637

$ 78,399

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $22,939 and $23,553

at December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively



833,862



856,953

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



205,146



206,433

Total current assets



1,117,645



1,141,785

















Restricted cash



102,727



105,639

Restricted investments



68,099



70,350

Property and equipment, net



6,950,915



7,228,331

Operating lease right-of-use assets



192,506



261,782

Goodwill



6,902,297



7,404,400

Intangible assets, net



1,673,917



1,603,541

Other assets, net



126,497



100,048

Total assets

$ 17,134,603

$ 17,915,876

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 638,728

$ 642,455

Book overdraft



15,645



14,855

Deferred revenue



325,002



355,203

Accrued liabilities



431,247



521,428

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



35,170



32,533

Current portion of contingent consideration



60,092



94,996

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



6,759



26,462

Total current liabilities



1,512,643



1,687,932

















Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



6,890,149



6,724,771

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



165,462



238,440

Long-term portion of contingent consideration



21,323



20,034

Deferred income taxes



1,013,742



1,022,480

Other long-term liabilities



417,640



524,438

Total liabilities



10,020,959



10,218,095

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Common shares: 257,211,175 shares issued and 257,145,716 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2022; 257,659,921 shares issued and 257,600,479 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2023



3,271,958



3,276,661

Additional paid-in capital



244,076



284,284

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(56,830)



(9,826)

Treasury shares: 65,459 and 59,442 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively



-



-

Retained earnings



3,649,494



4,141,690

Total Waste Connections' equity



7,108,698



7,692,809

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,946



4,972

Total equity



7,113,644



7,697,781

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,134,603

$ 17,915,876



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2023 (Unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





















Twelve months ended December 31,





2022

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 836,001

$ 762,826

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



9,519



38,877

Adjustment to closure and post-closure liabilities



-



159,547

Depreciation



763,285



845,638

Amortization of intangibles



155,675



157,573

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



93,481



6,329

Current period provision for expected credit losses



17,353



17,430

Amortization of debt issuance costs



5,454



6,483

Share-based compensation



63,485



70,436

Interest accretion



17,668



22,720

Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings



(2,982)



-

Adjustments to contingent consideration



(1,030)



30,367

Other



(8,217)



(3,943)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



72,800



12,534

Net cash provided by operating activities



2,022,492



2,126,817

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(2,206,901)



(676,793)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(912,677)



(934,000)

Proceeds from disposal of assets



30,676



31,581

Other



1,731



(1,867)

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,087,171)



(1,581,079)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt



4,816,146



1,818,765

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(3,073,985)



(2,052,153)

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(16,911)



(13,317)

Change in book overdraft



(1,076)



(790)

Payments for repurchase of common shares



(424,999)



-

Payments for cash dividends



(243,013)



(270,604)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(18,358)



(31,009)

Debt issuance costs



(13,271)



-

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



3,270



3,909

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



660



794

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



1,028,463



(544,405)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(2,035)



1,341

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(38,251)



2,674

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



219,615



181,364

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 181,364

$ 184,038



ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2023:





Three months ended December 31, 2023

Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 Core Price



8.7 %



9.5 % Surcharges



(0.8 %)



(0.5 %) Volume



(2.3 %)



(2.0 %) Recycling



0.8 %



(0.8 %) Foreign Exchange Impact



(0.1 %)



(0.5 %) Total



6.3 %



5.7 %

Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2023:































Three months ended December 31, 2022





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,385,682

$ (6,093)

$ 1,379,589

73.8 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



619,176



(254,381)



364,795

19.5 % Solid Waste Recycling



26,031



(496)



25,535

1.4 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



55,857



(3,296)



52,561

2.8 % Intermodal and Other



48,865



(2,043)



46,822

2.5 % Total

$ 2,135,611

$ (266,309)

$ 1,869,302

100.0 %





Three months ended December 31, 2023





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,501,882

$ (4,220)

$ 1,497,662

73.6 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



672,318



(279,231)



393,087

19.3 % Solid Waste Recycling



41,316



(1,462)



39,854

2.0 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



59,780



(3,677)



56,103

2.7 % Intermodal and Other



49,066



(163)



48,903

2.4 % Total

$ 2,324,362

$ (288,753)

$ 2,035,609

100.0 %

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2023:































Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Acquisitions, net

$ 149,994

$ 51,011

$ 552,001

$ 407,313































ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2023:































Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Cash Interest Paid

$ 58,883

$ 69,868

$ 177,424

$ 260,923 Cash Taxes Paid



46,556



81,470



100,156



207,020

Debt to Book Capitalization as of December 31, 2023: 47%

Internalization for the three months ended December 31, 2023: 55%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2023: 39 (23 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended December 31, 2023:







Basic shares outstanding

257,636,138 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

667,232 Diluted shares outstanding

258,303,370

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income, plus loss on early extinguishment of debt. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.































Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 194,352

$ 126,753

$ 835,662

$ 762,800 Plus/(Less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(51)



(124)



339



26 Plus: Income tax provision



57,063



34,760



212,962



220,675 Plus: Interest expense



64,766



69,728



202,331



274,642 Less: Interest income



(3,376)



(2,464)



(5,950)



(9,350) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



242,830



253,124



918,960



1,003,211 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



4,105



5,909



16,253



19,605 Plus/(Less): Impairments and other operating items



(1,237)



169,595



18,230



238,796 Less: Other income, net



(781)



(4,135)



(3,154)



(12,481) Adjustments:























Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



6,239



3,639



24,933



10,653 Plus/(Less): Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



(263)



(1,791)



86



(1,726) Plus: Executive separation costs(c)



-



1,042



-



16,105 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 563,647

$ 656,036

$ 2,220,652

$ 2,522,956

























As % of revenues



30.2 %



32.2 %



30.8 %



31.5 %

____________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (c) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with an executive departure.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and periodic distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.

































Twelve months ended

December 31,







2022

2023

Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 2,022,492

$ 2,126,817

Less: Change in book overdraft





(1,076)



(790)

Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets





30,676



31,581

Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment





(912,677)



(934,000)

Adjustments:















Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings(a)





2,982



-

Cash received for divestitures(b)





(5,671)



(6,194)

Transaction-related expenses(c)





30,825



5,519

Executive separation costs (d)





-



1,686

Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(e)





286



1,285

Tax effect(f)





(2,993)



(1,772)

Adjusted free cash flow



$ 1,164,844

$ 1,224,132



















As % of revenues





16.2 %



15.3 %







































___________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date. (b) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and in 2022, the settlement of an acquired tax liability. (d) Reflects the cash component of severance expense associated with an executive departure. (e) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (f) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.































Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2022

2023

2022

2023 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 194,352

$ 126,753

$ 835,662

$ 762,800 Adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles(a)



41,719



39,833



155,675



157,573 Impairments and other operating items(b)



(1,237)



169,595



18,230



238,796 Transaction-related expenses(c)



6,239



3,639



24,933



10,653 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



(263)



(1,791)



86



(1,726) Executive separation costs(e)



-



1,042



-



16,105 Tax effect(f)



(11,053)



(53,592)



(49,312)



(102,948) Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 229,757

$ 285,479

$ 985,274

$ 1,081,253 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:























Reported net income

$ 0.75

$ 0.49

$ 3.24

$ 2.95 Adjusted net income

$ 0.89

$ 1.11

$ 3.82

$ 4.19





















































____________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects adjustments for impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) Reflects the cash and non-cash components of severance expense associated with an executive departure. (f) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

2024 OUTLOOK

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:







2024 Outlook





Estimates

Observation Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 1,096,000



Plus: Income tax provision



336,000

Approximate 23.5% effective rate Plus: Interest expense, net



280,000



Plus: Depreciation and Depletion



948,000

Approximately 10.8% of revenue Plus: Amortization



172,000

Approximately 2.0% of revenue Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



28,000



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,860,000

Approximately 32.7% of revenue

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:











2024 Outlook Estimates Net cash provided by operating activities(a)

$ 2,350,000 Less: Capital expenditures(b)



(1,150,000) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 1,200,000

____________________________ (a) Net cash provided by operating activities includes $75 million in closure-related outlays at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill. (b) Capital expenditures of $1.150 billion includes $150 million associated with renewable natural gas facilities.

