WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Better than expected financial results from price-led organic solid waste growth and continued acquisition activity provide strong start to 2025

Revenue of $2.228 billion , above outlook and up 7.5% year over year

Net income (a) of $241.5 million and adjusted EBITDA (b) of $712.2 million , above outlook and up 9.5% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA (b) margin of 32.0%, above outlook and up 60 basis points year over year

Net income and adjusted net income (b) of $0.93 and $1.13 per share, respectively

Net cash provided by operating activities of $541.5 million and adjusted free cash flow (b) of $332.1 million

Year-to-date acquired annualized revenue of over $125 million

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the first quarter of 2025.

"We're extremely pleased by the strong start to 2025 as price-led organic solid waste growth and continued acquisition activity drove a top-to-bottom beat in the quarter, positioning us well for the full year. Exemplary operational execution supported core solid waste pricing of 6.9% and drove better than expected results as we overcame incremental volume weakness from protracted weather events across many markets to exceed our outlook and deliver adjusted EBITDA(b) margin of 32.0%," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our industry-leading results are indicative of the durability of our unique approach to market selection, our decentralized operating model and the resulting projectability from our commitment to excellence," continued Mr. Mittelstaedt. "To that end, we also saw continued improvement in employee retention for the tenth consecutive quarter along with record safety performance during the period."

Mr. Mittelstaedt added, "We achieved all of these accomplishments while also continuing acquisition activity at outsized levels, with annualized revenues closed to date already over $125 million, including a state-of-the-art recycling facility in New Jersey to complement our growth in the Northeast. The strength of our financial position and free cash flow generation provides optionality for continued above-average acquisition activity during 2025, along with increasing return of capital to shareholders."

Q1 2025 Results

Revenue in the first quarter totaled $2.228 billion, up from $2.073 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $390.2 million, which included $20.2 million primarily in transaction-related expenses, impairments and other operating items and fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. This compares to operating income of $366.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, which included $11.5 million primarily related to transaction-related expenses and fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. Net income in the first quarter was $241.5 million, or $0.93 per share on a diluted basis of 258.9 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $230.1 million, or $0.89 per share on a diluted basis of 258.5 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the first quarter was $293.1 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, up from $268.7 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the first quarter was $712.2 million, as compared to $650.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and transaction-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Waste Connections will be hosting a conference call related to first quarter earnings on April 24th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wasteconnections.com and selecting "News & Events" from the website menu. Alternatively, conference call participants can preregister by clicking here. Registered participants will receive dial-in instructions and a personalized code for entry to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 1, 2025, by calling 877-344-7529 (within North America) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering Passcode #6755173.

Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on April 24th, providing the Company's second quarter 2025 outlook for revenue and adjusted EBITDA(b).

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( wasteconnections.com ) is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, including by rail, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves approximately nine million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 46 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S. and Canada, as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation and focused on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement. Visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability for more information and updates on our progress towards targeted achievement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections". (b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2025

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended

March 31,



2024

2025









Revenues

$ 2,072,653

$ 2,228,176 Operating expenses:











Cost of operations



1,221,783



1,291,443 Selling, general and administrative



220,735



250,134 Depreciation



222,691



242,307 Amortization of intangibles



40,290



47,642 Impairments and other operating items



354



6,440 Operating income



366,800



390,210













Interest expense



(78,488)



(80,875) Interest income



2,051



1,770 Other income (expense), net



(1,823)



1,872 Income before income tax provision



288,540



312,977













Income tax provision



(59,413)



(71,467) Net income



229,127



241,510 Plus: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



927



- Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 230,054

$ 241,510













Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections'

common shareholders:











Basic

$ 0.89

$ 0.94













Diluted

$ 0.89

$ 0.93













Shares used in the per share calculations:











Basic



257,801,116



258,193,975 Diluted



258,482,473



258,904,806



























Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.285

$ 0.315

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)





December 31,

2024

March 31,

2025

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and equivalents

$ 62,366

$ 111,226

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $25,730 and $25,280 at

December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively



935,027



952,010

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



229,519



217,802

Total current assets



1,226,912



1,281,038

















Restricted cash



135,807



138,220

Restricted investments



78,126



74,160

Property and equipment, net



8,035,929



8,222,980

Operating lease right-of-use assets



308,198



311,563

Goodwill



7,950,406



8,055,979

Intangible assets, net



1,991,619



2,067,264

Other assets, net



90,812



103,293

Total assets

$ 19,817,809

$ 20,254,497

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 637,371

$ 625,582

Book overdraft



14,628



14,518

Deferred revenue



382,501



404,382

Accrued liabilities



736,824



690,222

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



40,490



39,857

Current portion of contingent consideration



59,169



47,261

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



7,851



7,657

Total current liabilities



1,878,834



1,829,479

















Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



8,072,928



8,388,364

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



272,107



266,675

Long-term portion of contingent consideration



27,993



28,001

Deferred income taxes



958,340



1,011,613

Other long-term liabilities



747,253



716,185

Total liabilities



11,957,455



12,240,317

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Common shares: 258,067,487 shares issued and 258,019,389 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2024; 258,364,361 shares issued and 258,318,013 shares outstanding at

March 31, 2025



3,283,161



3,286,078

Additional paid-in capital



325,928



318,350

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(205,740)



(207,286)

Treasury shares: 48,098 and 46,348 shares at December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025,

respectively



-



-

Retained earnings



4,457,005



4,617,038

Total Waste Connections' equity



7,860,354



8,014,180

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



-



-

Total equity



7,860,354



8,014,180

Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,817,809

$ 20,254,497



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2025

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three months ended March 31,





2024

2025

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 229,127

$ 241,510

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Loss from disposal of assets, impairments and other



1,649



7,778

Depreciation



222,691



242,307

Amortization of intangibles



40,290



47,642

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



30,395



36,165

Current period provision for expected credit losses



3,730



2,470

Amortization of debt issuance costs



4,055



2,034

Share-based compensation



21,952



23,438

Interest accretion



11,279



12,737

Adjustments to contingent consideration



-



(1,500)

Other



902



(1,013)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



(75,761)



(72,029)

Net cash provided by operating activities



490,309



541,539

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(1,156,422)



(380,417)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(169,951)



(212,455)

Proceeds from disposal of assets



1,085



969

Other



(9,291)



(11,308)

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,334,579)



(603,211)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt



2,353,022



782,904

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(1,350,932)



(541,737)

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(11,295)



(20,137)

Change in book overdraft



(271)



(110)

Payments for cash dividends



(73,573)



(81,477)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(30,850)



(28,981)

Debt issuance costs



(10,093)



-

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



2,183



2,593

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



286



324

Net cash provided by financing activities



878,477



113,379

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(577)



(434)

















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



33,630



51,273

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



184,038



198,173

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 217,668

$ 249,446





ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three months ended March 31, 2025:





Three months ended March 31, 2025 Core Price



6.9 % Surcharges



(0.2 %) Volume(a)



(2.8 %) Recycling



(0.1 %) Foreign Exchange Impact



(0.7 %) Closed Operation



(0.9 %) Total



2.2 %









----------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) Volumes adjusted for one less workday during the period.



Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2025:































Three months ended March 31, 2024





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,515,060

$ (4,003)

$ 1,511,057

72.9 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



655,360



(282,978)



372,382

17.9 % Solid Waste Recycling



49,025



(1,839)



47,186

2.3 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



97,408



(4,543)



92,865

4.5 % Intermodal and Other



49,541



(378)



49,163

2.4 % Total

$ 2,366,394

$ (293,741)

$ 2,072,653

100.0 %





























Three months ended March 31, 2025





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,621,077

$ (4,536)

$ 1,616,541

72.5 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



658,023



(296,282)



361,741

16.2 % Solid Waste Recycling



61,341



(2,084)



59,257

2.7 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



150,899



(6,374)



144,525

6.5 % Intermodal and Other



46,549



(437)



46,112

2.1 % Total

$ 2,537,889

$ (309,713)

$ 2,228,176

100.0 %



Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three- month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2025:



















Three months ended

March 31,



2024

2025 Acquisitions, net

$ 77,988

$ 129,298



ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and 2025:



















Three months ended

March 31,



2024

2025 Cash Interest Paid

$ 66,384

$ 84,154 Cash Taxes Paid



28,406



22,176



Debt to Book Capitalization at March 31, 2025: 51%

Internalization for the three months ended March 31, 2025: 59%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2025: 38 (22 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended March 31, 2025:







Basic shares outstanding

258,193,975 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

710,831 Diluted shares outstanding

258,904,806



NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.





Three months ended

March 31,



2024

2025 Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 230,054

$ 241,510 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(927)



- Plus: Income tax provision



59,413



71,467 Plus: Interest expense



78,488



80,875 Less: Interest income



(2,051)



(1,770) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



262,981



289,949 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



9,405



11,874 Plus: Impairments and other operating items



354



6,440 Plus/(Less): Other expense (income), net



1,823



(1,872) Adjustments:











Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



9,847



11,970 Plus: Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



1,286



1,770 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 650,673

$ 712,213













As % of revenues



31.4 %



32.0 %















____________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.



NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Waste Connections calculates adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to evaluate the liquidity of its business operations. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.





Three months ended

March 31,



2024

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 490,309

$ 541,539 Less: Change in book overdraft



(271)



(110) Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets



1,085



969 Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(169,951)



(212,455) Adjustments:











Transaction-related expenses(a)



4,976



2,392 Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(b)



14



16 Executive separation costs(c)



-



449 Tax effect(d)



(1,369)



(725) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 324,793

$ 332,075













As % of revenues



15.7 %



14.9 %















___________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (c) Reflects the cash component of severance expense associated with an executive departure from 2023. (d) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (c) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.



NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as valuation measures in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.



















Three months ended

March 31,



2024

2025 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 230,054

$ 241,510 Adjustments:











Amortization of intangibles(a)



40,290



47,642 Impairments and other operating items(b)



354



6,440 Transaction-related expenses(c)



9,847



11,970 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



1,286



1,770 Tax effect(e)



(13,162)



(16,212) Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 268,669

$ 293,120 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste

Connections' common shareholders:











Reported net income

$ 0.89

$ 0.93 Adjusted net income

$ 1.04

$ 1.13















____________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects the addback of impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

