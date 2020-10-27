Waste Connections Releases 2020 Sustainability Report And Commits Over $500 Million For Related Investments

"Our values and safety-focused, Servant Leadership-driven culture have guided Waste Connections' response to this year's unprecedented health, economic and social challenges, allowing us to execute at a high level while continuing to pursue sustainability initiatives, which are integral to and consistent with our strategy and focus on long-term value creation for our shareholders," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights of the 2020 Sustainability Report include:

Addressing Unprecedented Challenges : As an essential services provider during uncertain times, Waste Connections recognized that reducing employee concerns regarding income, healthcare and family obligations would enable the Company to meet customer commitments, reduce voluntary turnover and further improve safety performance. To provide that support, Waste Connections committed more than $35 million in incremental costs primarily directed to discretionary supplemental pay for frontline employees, and, among other initiatives, increased its minimum wage target to $15 /hour, expanded benefits and provided scheduling flexibility to accommodate employee needs.





The Company also recognized the challenges faced by the communities it serves, increasing the level of charitable contributions to assist food banks, families at risk, and organizations with a focus on addressing racial inequities at a local or national level.





Advancing Diversity and Inclusion : Waste Connections is a signatory to the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace, and maintains a formal Diversity Policy for the Board of Directors and Senior Management. In 2020, in keeping with its efforts to advance diversity and inclusion, the Company focused its leadership summit on understanding and mitigating unintended biases, incorporated diversity and inclusion into both Servant Leadership training and assessments of managers by employees, enhanced recruiting practices to ensure the broadest candidate pools, and supported the development of employee resource groups including the Waste Connections Women's Network and Veterans' S.E.R.V.E. Network.

The Waste Connections 2020 Sustainability Report is available at www.wasteconnections.com/sustainability.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with recycling and resource recovery, in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 42 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

