WASTE CONNECTIONS DEMONSTRATES PROGRESS TOWARDS ESG GOALS IN UPDATED 2024 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today released its 2024 Sustainability Report – Connecting with the Sustainable Future. The report demonstrates progress toward the Company's aspirational ESG targets and sustainability-related objectives.

"2023 was another year of progress towards our sustainability-related goals, which we believe are inextricably linked to our focus on value creation in our business," said Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With a multi-year reduction of 40% in emissions intensity, we have demonstrated that outsized growth is compatible with the achievement of our long-term aspirational ESG targets."

Mr. Mittelstaedt added, "I would like to thank our 24,000 employees who embody our core values and drive our results. I'm particularly pleased by the notable momentum from reductions in voluntary turnover and the related impacts to safety-related metrics, both of which are showing ongoing improvement in 2024."

Highlights of the 2024 Sustainability Report include:

Notable Gains in Employee Engagement: Voluntary turnover declined 22% in 2023, with continued improvement in 2024 bringing total declines of over 40% from peak levels in 2022.





Voluntary turnover declined 22% in 2023, with continued improvement in 2024 bringing total declines of over 40% from peak levels in 2022. Improved Safety Metrics: Incident rates were reduced by 7% in 2023, with ongoing momentum in 2024 bringing a total decline to 13% from 2022 levels.





Incident rates were reduced by 7% in 2023, with ongoing momentum in 2024 bringing a total decline to 13% from 2022 levels. Emissions Intensity Continues to Decline: Reductions in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity of over 40% from the 2019 baseline with absolute emissions down 13%.





Reductions in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity of over 40% from the 2019 baseline with absolute emissions down 13%. Increased Resource Recovery: Continued increases in recycling and biogas recovery and beneficial reuse, including through investments in new facilities.





Continued increases in recycling and biogas recovery and beneficial reuse, including through investments in new facilities. Reducing Fleet Emissions: Initiated testing of electric vehicles in New York City as part of commercial franchise introduction, with additional units on order.

The Waste Connections 2024 Sustainability Report is available at wasteconnections.com/sustainability or by clicking the following link: Waste Connections 2024 Sustainability Report.

