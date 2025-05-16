WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING RESULTS

TORONTO, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) (" Waste Connections " or the " Company ") today announced the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting "). All eight director nominees in the Company's 2025 management information circular and proxy statement were nominated at the Meeting and elected as directors of the Company. Each director will serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until his or her earlier resignation, or his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.

Detailed results of the vote are:

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Andrea E. Bertone 214,127,714 96.65 7,409,752 3.34 Edward E. "Ned" Guillet 207,676,039 93.74 13,861,427 6.25 Michael W. Harlan 205,392,441 92.71 16,145,025 7.28 Elise L. Jordan 218,350,006 98.56 3,187,460 1.43 Cherlyn Harley LeBon 219,710,796 99.17 1,826,670 0.82 Susan "Sue" Lee 216,603,442 97.77 4,934,024 2.22 Ronald J. Mittelstaedt 215,273,547 97.17 6,263,919 2.82 Carl D. Sparks 219,710,824 99.17 1,826,642 0.82











All director nominees were elected in accordance with the majority voting policy included in the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines and Board Charter, with each receiving a majority of the total votes cast in respect of his or her election.

The shareholders approved on a non-binding, advisory basis the compensation of the Company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement ("Say-on-Pay").

The shareholders approved the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2025 and authorized the Company's Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the independent registered public accounting firm.

Final voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting will be filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections (wasteconnections.com) is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, including by rail, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves approximately nine million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 46 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S. and Canada, as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation and focused on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement. Visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability for more information and updates on our progress towards targeted achievement.

