Waste Connections Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
Sep 30, 2019, 16:05 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2019 after the close of the stock market on October 28, 2019. The Company will be hosting an investor conference call related to this release on October 29th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.
To access the call, listeners should dial 800-734-8582 (within North America) or 212-231-2922 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask the operator for the Waste Connections conference call (a passcode is not required). A replay of the conference call will be available until November 5, 2019 by calling 800-633-8284 (within North America) or 402-977-9140 (international) and entering Passcode #21930467. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet through a link on the Company's website at www.wasteconnections.com. A playback of the call will be available on the Company's website. Copies of financial literature, including this release, are available on the Waste Connections website at www.wasteconnections.com or by contacting the Company directly at 832-442-2200.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the U.S. and Canada. Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resource producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than seven million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 42 states in the U.S., and six provinces in Canada. The Company also provides intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.
