Waste Connections Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

To access the call, listeners should dial 800-734-8582 (within North America) or 212-231-2922 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask the operator for the Waste Connections conference call (a passcode is not required). A replay of the conference call will be available until November 5, 2019 by calling 800-633-8284 (within North America) or 402-977-9140 (international) and entering Passcode #21930467. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet through a link on the Company's website at www.wasteconnections.com. A playback of the call will be available on the Company's website. Copies of financial literature, including this release, are available on the Waste Connections website at www.wasteconnections.com or by contacting the Company directly at 832-442-2200.