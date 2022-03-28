Wasabi Technologies Brings Best-in-Class Hot Cloud Storage to Toronto

Latest Wasabi expansion delivers on the modern cloud storage needs of Toronto's booming, data-intensive industries

BOSTON and TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- Wasabi Technologies , the hot cloud storage company , has announced the opening of its new storage region in Toronto to provide key proximity to customers and partners further in North America. The Toronto location is Wasabi's 11th overall, following recent expansions into Frankfurt, Paris, and London as the demand for Wasabi hot cloud storage surges globally.

With digitalization transforming numerous industries, including sports, media and entertainment production, healthcare, video surveillance and more, the bandwidth and resources needed to effectively store this data in a cost-effective and reliable way has become a challenge. Wasabi has revolutionized the cloud storage industry with a simple solution that is 1/5th the cost of Amazon S3, with no fees for egress or API requests and no vendor lock-in. Businesses are able to securely and affordably store all of their data and access it the moment they need it without complex pricing tiers. The model has already attracted customers in over 100 countries, and 10,000 channel partners and growing.

Housed in the Equinix Toronto location, Wasabi's Toronto region is equipped with a fully scalable space, industry-leading speed and access in the region, extensive environmental and energy efficiency standards, and the ability to accommodate data sovereignty needs as Wasabi's reach continues to expand.

"We are proud to collaborate with Wasabi on its first storage region in Canada," said Jon Lin, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Data Center Services & President, Americas (Interim), Equinix. "Wasabi's growing global footprint across Europe, APAC and North America now provides its customers with innovative low-cost object storage connected to Equinix Metal and Equinix Fabric in multiple regions around the world."

"Toronto is renowned globally for its innovation, technology, and leadership position in key industries like film and television production that require a new approach to modern cloud storage," said David Friend, co-founder and CEO, Wasabi Technologies. "We've recognized this need to bring cost-effective, high-performance storage solutions to customers and partners where they are, and Toronto was the logical next step in our expansion. In strategic partnership with Equinix, we will accelerate our mission to help organizations realize the ROI of their data, rather than worrying about how their data is stored and how much it will cost them."

For more information about Wasabi and its storage regions, please visit https://wasabi.com/locations/ .

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston.

Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and our blog .

Wasabi Technologies PR contact:

Kaley Carpenter

Inkhouse for Wasabi

[email protected]

SOURCE Wasabi Technologies