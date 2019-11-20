Warrior Gold Completes 2019 Phase 2 Drilling at A Zone

"We are very pleased with the efficiency and quality of work delivered by the drilling company . Work was completed ahead of schedule and in a very professional manner. We look forward to receiving the assay results for this phase of the drill program. Our interpretation of these drill results will guide our next steps at the A Zone and assist in our approach in planning for drill targets at the C Zone, which has never been tested below a depth of 100 m," stated Tom Neelands, Chief Geologist, Warrior Gold.

Table 1. Diamond Drill hole location, azimuth and length

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Northing Easting Length (m) GK19-016 024º -45º 5338683.8 573754.3 138 GK19-017 025º -55º 5338684 573753.9 190 GK19-018 016º -45º 5338626.3 573719.6 261 GK19-019 027º -50º 5338665.1 573641.5 255 GK19-020 022º -50º 5338629.2 573797.8 201 GK19-021 022º -60º 5338626.5 573797.8 185 GK19-022 037º -50º 5338654.2 573560.4 309 GK19-023 022º -45º 5338699.9 573653.7 159 GK19-024 020º -60º 5338699.9 573653.7 153 GK19-025 050º -50º 5338701 573653.3 255 All holes UTM zone 17N



Total m 2,106

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange - listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world's highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by approximately 3 km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast-trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone which is on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

