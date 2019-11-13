Warrior Gold Appoints Gary Nassif to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gary Nassif, P.Geo. as a Director of the Company effective immediately.

Gary is a professional geologist (P.Geo.) with 25+ years' experience in gold, base-metal and diamond exploration in Canada, the United States, and sub-Saharan Africa. Presently, Gary is Senior Vice President of Jerritt Canyon Gold, a private Nevada gold-producer and subsidiary (80%-owned) of Sprott Mining Inc., President & CEO of Argentum Silver Corp., a TSXV-listed explorer, and a director of Inventus Mining. Gary has been involved in exploration and production management, legal and technical due diligence and investor relations. He has served as Manager Exploration Services for Kerr Mines, Northern Gold Mining, and Trelawney Mining & Exploration, prior to its sale to IAMGOLD for $608 million in 2012. He holds an M.Sc. in Geology (McGill University), a B.Sc. in Geology (Concordia University) and a Certificate in Mining Law from Osgoode Hall.

"On behalf of Warrior Gold's Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Gary to the Company. We are confident that Gary's proficiencies, experience, and perspective will be of great value to Warrior Gold as the Company advances the Goodfish-Kirana Project in the prolific and productive gold camp of Kirkland Lake.", states Danièle Spethmann, President and CEO of Warrior Gold.

Gary Nassif states, "I look forward to being part of Warrior Gold as it explores the Goodfish-Kirana Project. My past experiences working in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, as well as with teams that have advanced opportunities from discovery through to eventual sale will complement Warrior Gold's Board of Directors' expertise."

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world's highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly 3 km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast-trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although Warrior Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Warrior Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended March 31, 2019, and the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, which are available at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Warrior Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any securities and neither this press release nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. In particular, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer would be illegal.

SOURCE Warrior Gold Inc.

For further information: Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo., President & CEO, Warrior Gold Inc., +1 647 344-3433, dspethmann@warriorgoldinc.com

Related Links

http://warriorgoldinc.com/

