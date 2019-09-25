Warrior Gold Announces Results of 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 23, 2019. A total of 19,697,419 common shares of the Company were voted at the meeting, representing 34.26 % of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company. At the Meeting, all three director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated August 19, 2019, were elected as directors of the Company with 100% voted for each of the director nominees. In addition, shareholders voted to re-appoint Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors for the Company and re-approved the Company's rolling 10% Stock Option Plan.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Company that owns the Goodfish-Kirana Property located five km from the Town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is located in the historic Kirkland Lake Gold Camp which is situated in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, recognized as one of the world's highest grade greenstone belts with over 200 million ounces of gold produced to date.

The Goodfish-Kirana Property is 11.5 km long by roughly three km wide (34 km2) and contains three major structural trends: the east-west trending Kirana Deformation Zone; the northeast trending Goodfish Deformation Zone; and the Victoria Creek Deformation Zone on the recently acquired Sutton claims on the northeast side of the property. The Property contains numerous historical gold showings, as well as 18 historical pits and shafts.

For additional information please contact:

Danièle Spethmann, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Warrior Gold Inc.

+1 647 344-3433

dspethmann@warriorgoldinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements.

