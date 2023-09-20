Warner Records and Teddy Swims Team Up with TerraZero for First Intraverse PRO Music Experience

VANCOUVER, BC and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences, proudly announces the launch of an experience on their Intraverse PRO Music Platform with Warner Records and the artist Teddy Swims. Starting September 20th, 2023, fans can enter the Teddy Swims Intraverse PRO at https://lounge.teddyswims.com.

TerraZero recently announced Intraverse PRO, and a Music Platform for Intraverse PRO, and now, TerraZero is launching a special experience with Teddy Swims and Warner Records in anticipation of their Intraverse PRO beta in January of 2024—set to redefine how businesses, creators, artists, and individuals interact and engage within immersive 3D environments, similar to templated, plug-and-play subscription-based website-building platforms. TerraZero sees Intraverse PRO as the next frontier of music distribution and fan interaction.

Teddy Swims has amassed over 7,000,000 followers on social media, showing how artists thrive based on how they engage with their fans and audiences. Now, with Teddy Swims's new album, "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)" released to the public, Teddy Swims is the first artist to launch on Intraverse PRO. Ryan Kieffer, Co-COO and Chief Metaverse Officer of TerraZero, sees Intraverse PRO as a major opportunity for up-and-coming and major artists alike, "Having engaged with artists, labels and managers, we understand what it means to build experiences that expand the art form and give audiences more to have fun with. Intraverse PRO is simply the next evolution of that experience. We are now inviting all artists to join our upcoming beta and try this new experience out for themselves and connect with their fans."

Part of the value for an artist like Teddy Swims is the value it gives his fans. Brandon F. Johnson, Co-COO and Chief Experience Officer of TerraZero anticipates more features for Intraverse PRO to evolve over time, helping bring fans closer with artists, creators and anyone looking to grow their audience, "Where YouTube is immediate video distribution, and twitch is immediate live video distribution, we want the Intraverse to immediately bring fans and what they love together, in real time. Intraverse PRO is designed for elevated engagement, where fans can tap a button and jump into the artistic output of their favorite musician—and with Intraverse PRO, that musician can elevate their artistic output, without having to build something completely custom from scratch."

Intraverse PRO's Music Platform, with its modular design, presents a studio artistically portraying the identity of "I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1)", complete with virtual recreations of Teddy Swims and his band, interactive track 'remix' game, music video content, streamable Teddy Swims music for users with Spotify Premium, and a way to leave Teddy a special note. Intraverse PRO represents an opportunity where artists like Teddy Swims and up-and-coming artists alike can create templated virtual experiences similar to subscription-based website-building platforms. Fans can jump right into Teddy Swims's Intraverse PRO at https://lounge.teddyswims.com via desktop, mobile device or tablet starting September 20th, 2023.

TerraZero is slated to launch the Intraverse PRO beta in January 2024. Bands and artists looking to step into new spaces and levels of fan engagement with Intraverse can learn more by contacting [email protected] and going online to terrazero.com.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero") is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. The Company's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, Metaverse platforms, and web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) Immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact [email protected].

