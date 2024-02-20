Warframe is Now Available on the App Store for iOS

Bullet-Jump onto mobile and experience Warframe's sprawling action sci-fi universe on the go

LONDON, ON., Canada, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Digital Extremes and development partner Nitro Games have launched Warframe on the App Store for iOS. An Android version of Warframe for mobile is in development for release this year.

Mobile play is a long-awaited new frontier for the Warframe team, who are working alongside Nitro Games to deliver a best-in-class experience for players on the go:

"Our team is dedicated to delivering the smoothest Warframe experience on mobile possible," says Jussi Tähtinen, CEO of Nitro Games. We are excited to be taking on this challenge of craft in pairing Warframe's fast-paced gameplay and immersive world with accessible, smooth touchscreen controls for untethered players. The team is really looking forward to player reception and feedback as we continue to enhance the mobile experience."

Known for slick gameplay, crafted Cinematic Quest experiences, and endless ways to customize playstyle, Warframe has blossomed over ten+ years into a multi-generational game. It has evolved from an open beta launch with one tileset and four Warframes to 20 Planets with 4 Open Worlds, more than 30 Quests, and 55 base Warframes available today. Now, new and veteran players can experience Warframe's rich universe and evolving world, including the acclaimed Whispers in the Walls Update, by joining millions of other players across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch for endless adventures through the Origin System with Cross Platform Save and Cross Platform Play.

"We'd like to extend a warm welcome to the iOS players joining the tens of millions of Warframe players who form our global community," says Sheldon Carter, President of Digital Extremes. "We're so thankful to be working with an accomplished partner in Nitro Games, who understands how player-driven our development philosophy is. We're just getting started - but we can't wait to bring these players the same level of passion and commitment we bring to existing players on PC and console."

For mobile players jumping in, Digital Extremes is offering a new Starter Weapon Pack, which includes the Aeolak primary weapon, a Maxed Serration Mod, and 100 Platinum, Warframe's premium in-game currency. The Starter Weapon Pack is also available to purchase on all other platforms. As a day one log-in reward, all Warframe players will also receive a Bombyx Syandana and a 3-day Affinity booster.

Hold the power of a Warframe in the palm of your hand with the launch trailer here .

About Digital Extremes

Founded in 1993 by James Schmalz, Digital Extremes ranks as one of the world's top independent video game development studios. Originating with the co-creation of Epic Games' multi-million unit selling Unreal® franchise, including Unreal and Unreal Tournament, Digital Extremes went on to develop Dark Sector®, BioShock® for the PlayStation®3, the BioShock 2 multiplayer campaign, and The Darkness® II. The studio reached critical and commercial success with the free-to-play action game, Warframe®, supporting a global community of 75+ million registered players across all major core gaming platforms. For more information about Digital Extremes, visit www.digitalextremes.com .

About Nitro Games

Nitro Games is a mobile game developer and publisher. Nitro Games team is a multinational group of mobile gaming professionals that has the expertise from development to publishing to live-operations. The Company focuses on producing high quality mobile games mostly for the mid-core audience. Nitro Games is specialized in the category of shooter games. With Nitro Games' powerful NG Platform and the NG MVP process, the Company is able to carry out market validation with its games during development. Nitro Games has developed several games such as Autogun Heroes, NERF: Superblast, Lootland, Heroes of Warland, Medals of War, Raids of Glory. The company offers its services also to selected customers and has developed several successful projects to leading mobile gaming companies.

Nitro Games' shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker NITRO. The Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected].

