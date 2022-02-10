WARBURG PINCUS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF PHARMA INTELLIGENCE FROM INFORMA

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, today announced the acquisition of Pharma Intelligence, a leading provider of specialist intelligence, data, and software for clinical trials, drug development, and regulatory compliance, from Informa PLC (LSE:INF.L), the international B2B markets knowledge services and business intelligence group. Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi based investment company, joins Warburg Pincus in the investment. The investors plan to extend the company's leading position in the pharmaceutical data and analytics market, investing in the creation of innovative products for its customers. Informa will retain 15% ownership in the company.

Pharma Intelligence is a leading operator in the $22 billion global pharma and life sciences analytics markets. The company holds the leading position in the clinical trial intelligence space, providing insights on patient enrollment and demographics, trial progress, individual trial sites and investigators for more than 375,000 clinical trials across 180 countries. The company's solutions are used by 3,000 pharmaceutical companies and CROs in their clinical trial design, commercial strategy, and regulatory compliance processes to maximize the likelihood of success of introducing products to market.

The acquisition includes Informa's full portfolio of specialist brands which includes the Citeline suite of products, Trialtrove, Sitetrove, Pharmaprojects and Citeline branded products, as well as Biomedtracker, Clinerion, Datamonitor Healthcare, Pink Sheet, Scrip, Skipta, and TrialScope.

Stephen A. Carter, Group Chief Executive, Informa PLC, said "We received significant interest in the Pharma Intelligence business. We are delighted to partner with Warburg Pincus and share their view on its future growth potential, hence, we welcomed an agreement that represented value today and growth and value tomorrow.''

Adarsh Sarma, co-head of Europe and Chandler Reedy, Head of Strategic Investments at Warburg Pincus said ''Pharma Intelligence is an increasingly important company with tremendous growth potential. We believe that demand for its services will increase as the world becomes more data driven and focused on using predictive analytics to solve health issues and major diseases. As one of the world's largest investors in pharma, health tech and b2b information services, Warburg Pincus is uniquely placed to help the company achieve its growth potential. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Informa as we invest in and grow the company, building on the great work undertaken already.''

Jay Nadler, Senior Adviser to Warburg Pincus said ''Pharma Intelligence's services are of vital importance to the pharma, biotech, and healthcare community. It's a fast-growing company with outstanding products and people, and a commitment to best-in-class service with deep expertise in sectors that Warburg Pincus understands extremely well. We look forward to partnering with the company's employees and customers, working together to drive innovation to introduce more efficiency into the drug development lifecycle.''

David Reis and Amr Kronfol, Managing Directors at Warburg Pincus said "As a leading growth investor, the potential for innovation and growth are central to our investment approach and this applies to our strategy for Pharma Intelligence. We will increase focus and investment for innovation and product development to address important customer needs, working in partnership with Informa, Jay Nadler, and the Pharma Intelligence team.''

Warburg Pincus has a strong record of investing in innovative healthcare technology companies, including Aetion, Insilico, GHX, Experity, Nuance Communications, and Modernizing Medicine. Notable investments in information services include, Accelya, Interactive Data Corporation, Fortius, Gordian and MLM Information Services. Warburg Pincus has also undertaken several successful recent carve-outs, including Constructionline / Fortius from Capita and 1&1 Internet from United Internet.

The acquisition is expected to complete within the first half of 2022, subject to any relevant regulatory clearances.

About Informa

Informa is a leading international B2B markets, knowledge services and business intelligence Group. It helps commercial, professional and academic communities work smarter and make better decisions faster, through specialist content and intelligence, and opportunities to connect and learn. For more information, please visit www.informa.com

About Pharma Intelligence

A leading operator in the $22bn global pharma and life sciences analytics markets, Pharma Intelligence delivers highly valued specialist intelligence and data in areas of Clinical Trials, Drug Development and Regulatory Compliance. Its portfolio of specialist brands includes the Citeline suite of products (Citeline Predict, Citeline Engage, Citeline Connect), Biomedtracker, Datamonitor Healthcare, Scrip, Pink Sheet and TrialScope.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $73 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 235 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Founded in 1966, Warburg Pincus has raised 20 private equity and 2 real estate funds, which have invested more than $100 billion in over 1,000 companies in more than 40 countries. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's $243.4 billion portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, and Beijing.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com.

