Wanglaoji Accelerates International Market Expansion by Launching the International Brand Identity WALOVI in Thailand

GUANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- On March 30, in Bangkok, Thailand, Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (GPHL) held a ceremony for signing up Wanglaoji (Bangkok) Herbal Tea Museum and launching Wanglaoji international brand identity (Bangkok). This event aims at being based on Thailand, radiating to Southeast Asia, promoting further internationalization of Wanglaoji herbal tea.

With more attention of consumers to health and nutrition, natural plant drinks boast great potential. As the No. 1 natural plant drink brand in the world, Wanglaoji launched the international brand identity WALOVI to accelerate its pace of internationalization. It has planned to build 56 herbal tea museums around the globe to convey Eastern health philosophy and Chinese auspicious culture to the rest of the world. The Wanglaoji (Bangkok) Herbal Tea Museum project signed this time is one of Wanglaoji's plans to build 56 global herbal tea museums.

Today, the sales network of Wanglaoji has accessed to more than 150 countries and regions, and has achieved good results in markets such as Southeast Asia, North America, Australia, and Europe.

The Southeast Asian market is a key overseas sales market for Wanglaoji. Its products cover Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and other countries. In some markets in Southeast Asia, it has been achieved coveraging full channel. Among them, the Thailand market is highly recognized for outstanding performance and is expected to maintain rapid development momentum this year.In addition, the products of Ciningji and Lixiaoji are gradually being promoted in the Southeast Asian market.In the future, consumers can drink more diverse health drinks from Wanglaoji in Thailand.

Li Chuyuan, Party Secretary and Chairman of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (GPHL), said, "Thailand is the cultural and economic center of Southeast Asia, and an important market for us in Southeast Asia. I believe that Wanglaoji can establish closer ties with consumers in Thailand and other countries, sharing the charm of Eastern health philosophy with the world."

In the future, with the successive release of international brand identities and the accelerated layout of overseas herbal tea museums, Wanglaoji is expected to achieve greater breakthroughs in the international market, deeply integrate into overseas local markets, provide global consumers with more diversified natural plant drinks, and establish itself a global super beverage brand.

SOURCE Guangzhou Wanglaoji Health Industry Co.,Ltd.

For further information: PeiShan Yang, [email protected]