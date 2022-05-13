Walmart Canada Hosts National Wellness Day on May 14

In partnership with Diabetes Canada, the retailer will be providing free type 2 diabetes screening and consultations, including blood sugar screenings at all Walmart pharmacies (excluding Accès pharma Quebec pharmacies). At Vision Centres (in select locations), Walmart opticians will be providing self-assessments for general eye health and diabetic retinopathy and assisting with scheduling routine eye exams as needed.

The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to encourage customers to live better, specifically to check out their health numbers, get back on track with preventive measures they may have missed over the past year or more, learn ways to improve their lifestyles and to stay well.

In addition to diabetes screening, Walmart's pharmacy team will be offering:

Blood pressure screenings

One on one consultations

Opportunity to schedule a medication review and more!

"At Walmart Canada, we're on a journey to become a regenerative company and take great pride in helping our communities live better," said Alex Hurd, Vice President, Health Services, Walmart Canada. "We recognize the important role our healthcare team plays in helping Canadians make their health a priority. Our Walmart Wellness Day is a valuable opportunity to promote good health and we hope many Canadians will join us this Saturday."

Since 2019, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 33,000 free health screenings for customers.

Destination for health and well-being

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians are supported by Walmart pharmacists and opticians. These healthcare services are one part of Walmart's health and wellness offering, which also includes medical clinics (in select stores) and access to affordable products, from fresh foods to fitness equipment, that support good health.

Walmart Healthcare facts

With 60 per cent of all households in Canada living within a 10-minute drive of a Walmart store, Walmart pharmacists and opticians can be some of the most accessible healthcare providers, offering expert advice and compassion on healthcare issues.

Walmart's 1,300 certified pharmacists and affiliated pharmacists to Accès pharma, are available seven days a week to help Canadians get the professional advice they need. Many Walmart pharmacists are Certified Diabetes Educators who have completed extra education in diabetes management.

Walmart Pharmacies have administered more than 900,000 COVID-19 vaccines to date.

Walmart Vision Centre teams have provided more than 50,000 free eye glasses adjustments and repairs since the program launched in November 2021 .

Visit your local Walmart Pharmacy or Vision Centre for more information.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca, is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart is one of Canada's largest employers, a top diversity employer and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada has made a commitment to regeneration – focusing on equitable opportunity, sustainability, community, ethics and integrity. Since 1994, Walmart Canada has raised over $500 million to support communities across Canada. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

