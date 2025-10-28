Walmart Canada Announced as First Anchor Tenant in Taza Park West, one of North America's Most Significant First Nation Developments

Major milestone marks beginning of large-scale retail growth within Taza – located in Tsuut'ina Nation, Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Ushering in a pivotal chapter in the evolution of Taza Park West, Walmart Canada is confirmed as the first major anchor tenant of the landmark 1,200-acre development, led in partnership between Tsuut'ina Nation and Canderel.

The new Taza Walmart Supercentre is expected to open in 2027 and will serve as the primary grocery and general merchandise retailer in Taza Park, expanding access to fresh food, household essentials, and everyday convenience for surrounding communities. As Taza Park's first large-format retail offering, this development signals growing momentum in the region's transformation into a vibrant urban hub.

"The arrival of Walmart Canada represents a major milestone in the realization of our shared vision for Taza," said James Robertson, President of Taza Development Corporation. "It affirms the strength of our partnership with Tsuut'ina Nation and the momentum we've built together. More than just a retailer, our collaboration with Walmart Canada is a foundational piece in shaping a connected, accessible, and economically diverse community that welcomes everyone."

"As we expand our footprint across the country through our landmark $6.5 billion investment in Canada over the next five years, we're proud to be part of this historic development in Tsuut'ina Nation," said Paula Bonner, VP Format Development, Walmart Canada. "We're looking forward to bringing local jobs and everyday low prices to this community."

Taza will begin work on-site this fall, with Walmart Canada construction beginning in 2026. In addition to serving as a retail anchor, the project will contribute to job creation during both construction and ongoing operations--bringing employment opportunities to residents of Tsuut'ina Nation, the surrounding Calgary area, and beyond.

This announcement adds to a series of recent milestones for Taza. More than 50 businesses have already opened in Taza Park and Buffalo Run, with more announcements to come. Residential construction is also underway, with homes from Brookfield Residential, Crystal Creek Homes, and Homes by Avi.

About Taza

Decades in the making, Taza is one of the largest and most influential First Nation development projects located on 1,200 acres of Tsuut'ina land. Consisting of three unique, but related community villages--Taza Park, Buffalo Run and The Crossing, Taza is integrated through a comprehensive framework of Tsuut'ina and City of Calgary infrastructure. The villages are physically connected via Tsuut'ina Trail, which is part of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road, a critical piece of transportation infrastructure for the Calgary and Southern Alberta regions. Each community village has a distinct character built around a guiding philosophy and distinct design principles. Led by Taza Development Corporation, Taza will create a unique sense of place, drawing on the history, culture and stories of the Tsuut'ina Nation.

About Taza Development Corporation

Taza Development Corp. (TDC) is a strategic partnership between Tsuut'ina Nation and Canderel, a leading Canadian privately held real estate company with 50 years of operation. The Tsuut'ina Nation, home to 2,400 members, is located adjacent to the southwest quadrant of the City of Calgary, Alberta. Governed by a Board of Directors, TDC is responsible for overseeing the development of three interconnected villages--Taza Park, Buffalo Run, and The Crossing. This ambitious 1,200-acre project is set to drive substantial social and economic benefits to the region, positioning Tsuut'ina Nation as a major contributor to the real estate sector over the next 25+ years.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $850 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

