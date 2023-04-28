WALLIX ANNOUNCES SALES PARTNERSHIP WITH BRITIVE

- WALLIX, the Privileged Access Management (PAM) cybersecurity firm named a leader by Gartner, is pleased to announce a new "Go-To-Market" sales partnership with Britive to deliver holistic PAM capability and bolster cloud security.

- WALLIX provides Best-of-Breed PAM for the enterprise, mid-market and OT/ICS/Critical Infrastructure, and Britive provides PAM and Entitlements Management for multi-cloud infrastructure and microservices (Compute, Database, Storage, Serverless, Apps, etc.).

- Britive is the leader in Multi-Cloud Security by automating access and approvals via a unified, cross-cloud identity platform, helping enable a JIT, Least Privilege security posture.

- Better Together: The combined solutions provide a simple, cost-effective and holistic approach to PAM for Enterprise & Multi-Cloud environments.

BOSTON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ -- WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software publisher and expert in access and identity security solutions, creator of the WALLIX PAM4ALL & PAM4OT unified solution, today announced a joint "Go-To-Market" selling partnership with Britive, a leading cloud identity security platform. This synergistic partnership will include referrals, joint selling, joint marketing activity and mutual RFP support for the rapid-growth PAM market.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Britive and enabling a holistic approach to PAM for both the On-Premises and Cloud Infrastructure environments. WALLIX continues to engage in 'Best-of-Breed' technology and sales partnerships in our pursuit of excellence in Cyber and Identity Security which create true product synergy and value for joint Customers," said Richard A Weeks, SVP Global Alliances & Americas Channels WALLIX USA. "Identity is the new cybersecurity perimeter and PAM is the tip of the Identity spear. Multi-Cloud environments create additional PAM challenges and complexity. Our partnership with Britive will allow joint Customers to secure their on-premises, private and public cloud infrastructures to lower the risk of a catastrophic data breach and provide meaningful controls for cyberinsurability."

"Britive is pleased to announce our partnership with WALLIX," said Jason Turner, Director of Channel & Alliances. "Clients are looking for PAM solutions which control access and lower risk for their entire IT estate – including the extended datacenter (on prem, private/public cloud). Many are also on a Zero Trust journey and need JIT access to both on-prem and cloud resources, especially cloud infrastructure. The combination of WALLIX & Britive creates a holistic PAM solution which provides robust security via privileged access control and entitlements management, while enforcing the principle of Least Privilege. We're happy to offer this best-of-breed, joint solution to the marketplace."

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions, named a leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Privileged Access Management. WALLIX PAM4ALL, the unified privilege management solution, enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. It guarantees detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solution also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX PAM4ALL Recognized as the Best PAM Solution on the Market by the US Analyst Firm Frost & Sullivan. WALLIX PAM4ALL is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1900 organizations in securing their digital transformation.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.WALLIX.com

ABOUT BRITIVE

Britive is a cloud-native security solution built for the most demanding cloud-forward enterprises. The Britive platform empowers teams across cloud infrastructure, DevOps, and security functions with dynamic and intelligent privileged access administration solutions for multi-cloud environments. Using deep API-based integrations, our patent-pending technology orchestrates permissioning for the modern enterprise cloud infrastructure and applications. The Britive platform helps organizations implement cloud security best practices like Just-In-Time (JIT) access and zero standing privileges (ZSP) to prevent security breaches and operational disruptions, while increasing efficiency and user productivity. Customers include medium to large businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises across healthcare, automotive, retail, media & entertainment, and other industries. Britive was founded by security industry veterans with a track record as successful entrepreneurs and innovators.

To learn more about Britive's cloud security solutions, visit https://www.britive.com.

