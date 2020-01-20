Wallbridge Drilling Starting to Outline Open Pit Potential in Area 51

"Our focus on the property over the last few months has been dedicated to achieving several goals. Firstly, we are following up on high-grade, underground bulk-minable resource development particularly in the Lower Tabasco Zone. Secondly, while drilling for the Lower Tabasco Zone, we are testing the Area 51 zones and as such are beginning to determine both the open-pit and underground bulk mining resource potential for Area 51. The wide intersections of near-surface gold mineralization, such as 1.21 g/t Au over 70.99 metres in hole FA-19-080 , identified in the Andromeda Corridor of Area 51, have the potential to positively impact the overall economics at Fenelon", stated Marz Kord, President & CEO of Wallbridge. "Fenelon is situated along the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, the same structure which hosts the Detour Lake mine, one of Canada's largest open pit gold mines; the near-surface drill results to date and the indications of its expansion to the south and to the west are reminiscent of the Detour Gold's early development."

Area 51 Andromeda Corridor Highlights (Exploration Drilling)

FA-19-080: 1.21 g/t Au over 70.99 metres in the Enterprise zone, including 5.13 g/t Au over 7.29 metres, 38.26 g/t Au over 0.59 metres and 3.56 g/t Au over 3.66 metres 5.72 g/t Au over 3.83 metres in the Milky Way zone and 11.21 g/t Au over 1.87 metres in the MIB zone (see Figs. 1, 2 and 4)



19-0915-011: 1.01 g/t Au over 132.00 metres, including 20.05 g/t Au over 3.88 metres (which includes 101.00 g/t Au over 0.67 metres) in the

Interstellar zone, 2.68 g/t Au over 4.11 metres in the Enterprise zone, and 2.35 g/t Au over 7.80 metres (which includes 15.48 g/t Au over 0.91 metres) in the Laika zone (see Figs. 1,2, 8 and 9)



19-0915-016: 0.88 g/t Au over 167.31 metres, including 18.81 g/t Au over 0.67 metres in the Interstellar zone, 2.05 g/t Au over 44.47 metres (which

includes 6.81 g/t Au over 6.29 metres and 3.46 g/t Au over 9.63 metres) in the Laika zone and

10.40 g/t Au over 1.73 metres in the Titan zone (see Figs. 1,2 and 9)



FA-19-090: 1.52 g/t Au over 31.10 metres, including 10.85 g/t Au over 1.78 metres and 13.56 g/t Au over 1.60 metres in the Laika zone and 3.15 g/t Au over 10.84 metres, including 12.56 g/t Au over 2.47 metres in the Titan zone (see Figs. 1,2and 9)



FA-19-092: 1.53 g/t Au over 19.95 metres, including 13.81 g/t Au over 0.85 metres (see Figs. 1, 2 and 9)



FA-19-099: 1.86 g/t Au over 18.92 metres, including 7.73 g/t Au over 3.53 metres in the Titan zone (see

Figs. 1 and 9)

Lower Tabasco Zone Highlights (Exploration Drilling)

FA-19-099: Further gold-bearing assay results have been received surrounding the interval of 5.06 g/t Au over 15.15 metres announced in Wallbridge Press Release dated January 06, 2020. The intersection is now updated as follows (see Figs. 1,3 and 9):





4.16 g/t Au over 35.55 metres, including









6.95 g/t Au over 7.50 metres and









6.72 g/t Au over 7.50 metres



FA-19-075: 3.03 g/t Au over 18.49 metres, including 6.18 g/t Au over 8.00 metres (see Figs. 1,3 and 6)

"The updated interval of 4.16 g/t Au over 35.55 metres in FA-19-099, which is currently our deepest intersection at Fenelon, highlights the continuing strength of the gold system at 850 metres vertical depth and we are looking forward to testing this zone down to 1,500 metres with this year's drill program," stated Attila Péntek, Vice President Exploration of Wallbridge. "In addition to receiving assays over the next several weeks from a number of visually strong intersections in the Lower Tabasco Zone, such as FA-019-096, -098, -103 and -104, we are looking forward to results from several near-surface intersections, such as in holes FA-19-098 and FA-19-106, to continue demonstrating the open pit resource potential in the Andromeda Corridor."

Main Gabbro, Serrano Zone Highlights (Definition Drilling)

19-1110-004: 4.74 g/t Au over 5.88 metres, including 31.90 g/t Au over 0.60 metres 19-1110-010: 19.44 g/t Au over 3.27 metres, including 65.20 g/t Au over 0.80 metres

2019/2020 Drill Program

Six drill rigs are currently active on the Property: five are focusing on exploration drilling from surface, doing large-spaced step-outs to define the footprint of the Fenelon gold system, and one underground drill rig is doing more closely spaced definition drilling of the Main Gabbro zones near the existing mine workings. A total of 75,000 metres were drilled in 2019 and the program will be continuing in 2020 with the same drilling rate of approximately 9,000 metres per month for a total of 100,000 to 120,000 metres.

Assay results of 8 surface holes and 23 underground holes of the 2019 exploration drill program are reported in Table 1 and the Figures. Assays are pending for 24 surface drill holes and 82 underground holes with the majority of the latter being short (< 50 m) definition drill holes in the Main Gabbro Zone.

All figures and a table with drill hole information of recently completed holes can be found on the Company website.

Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2019 Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To From To Length Au Au Cut(2) VG(3) Zone/Corridor

(m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t)



19-0915-003 No assays greater than 1 g/t Au 19-0915-007 4.40 5.60



1.20 2.28 2.28

Guntur 19-0915-007 64.60 65.60



1.00 1.18 1.18

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-008 No assays greater than 1 g/t Au 19-0915-011 7.20 9.30



2.10 1.30 1.30

Guntur 19-0915-011 21.72 23.22



1.50 1.63 1.63

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 277.86 279.09



1.23 1.11 1.11

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 283.12 283.65



0.53 1.68 1.68

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 292.04 293.60



1.56 3.88 3.88

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 Including 292.95 293.60 0.65 8.14 8.14

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 365.60 497.60



132.00 1.01 1.01

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 Including 365.60 369.71 4.11 2.68 2.68

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 And 406.14 410.02 3.88 20.05 20.05

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 Which Includes 409.35 410.02 0.67 101.00 101.00 VG Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 And 463.50 471.30 7.80 2.35 2.35

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 Which Includes 466.09 467.00 0.91 15.48 15.48

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 And 496.94 497.60 0.66 8.85 8.85

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 510.98 512.43



1.45 1.47 1.47

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-011 572.96 573.65



0.69 6.76 6.76

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 165.00 166.24



1.24 1.52 1.52

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 278.42 445.73



167.31 0.88 0.88



19-0915-016 Including 278.42 279.09 0.67 18.81 18.81 VG Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 And 308.30 313.52 5.22 1.83 1.83

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 And 345.53 390.00 44.47 2.05 2.05

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 Which Includes 345.53 351.82 6.29 6.81 6.81

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 And 368.07 377.70 9.63 3.46 3.46 VG Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 And 385.63 390.00 4.37 2.11 2.11 VG Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 And 400.40 400.92 0.52 1.09 1.09

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 And 417.00 417.95 0.95 3.52 3.52

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 And 427.40 428.00 0.60 3.15 3.15 VG Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 And 444.00 445.73 1.73 10.40 10.40 VG Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 452.45 453.40



0.95 1.09 1.09

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 462.85 464.08



1.23 1.84 1.84

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 502.15 503.15



1.00 3.59 3.59

Area 51, Andromeda 19-0915-016 523.18 526.10



2.92 1.19 1.19

Area 51, Andromeda 19-1000-010 16.58 18.00



1.42 1.40 1.40



19-1000-011 No assays greater than 1 g/t Au 19-1000-012 128.20 129.00



0.80 3.16 3.16

Main Gabbro, Naga V 19-1000-012 134.45 135.95



1.50 1.00 1.00

Main Gabbro, Naga V 19-1025-002 190.55 192.00



1.45 1.03 1.03

Main Gabbro, Naga V 19-1035-008 156.20 156.52



0.32 4.95 4.95

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1035-010 No assays greater than 1 g/t Au 19-1035-011 No assays greater than 1 g/t Au 19-1110-001 46.78 48.50



1.72 2.96 2.96

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-002 45.00 45.92



0.92 1.77 1.77

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-002 48.84 49.97



1.13 2.08 2.08

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-003 49.90 51.00



1.10 1.52 1.52

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-003 62.26 64.05



1.79 6.61 6.61

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-004 47.85 53.73



5.88 4.74 4.74

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-004 Including 53.13 53.73 0.60 31.90 31.90 VG Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-005 45.00 51.73



6.73 2.95 2.95

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-006 45.00 48.00



3.00 3.18 3.18

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-007 48.00 49.00



1.00 7.68 7.68

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-008 45.02 52.06



7.04 1.75 1.75

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-009 No assays greater than 1 g/t Au 19-1110-010 49.48 52.75



3.27 19.44 19.44

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-010 Including 51.20 52.00 0.80 65.20 65.20 VG Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-011 45.15 61.50



16.35 1.64 1.64

Main Gabbro, Serrano 19-1110-011 Including 59.35 60.47 1.12 6.27 6.27

Main Gabbro, Serrano FA-19-075 308.67 309.00



0.33 1.04 1.04 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-075 418.26 428.67



10.41 1.10 1.10

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-075 Including 418.26 419.32 1.06 5.71 5.71 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-075 543.00 544.23



1.23 2.96 2.96

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-075 552.00 553.25



1.25 1.11 1.11

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-075 554.17 555.00



0.83 1.08 1.08

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-075 569.55 570.80



1.25 1.07 1.07

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-075 598.01 616.50



18.49 3.03 3.03

Lower Tabasco FA-19-075 Including 608.50 616.50 8.00 6.18 6.18

Lower Tabasco FA-19-075 652.80 654.15



1.35 1.26 1.26

Cayenne FA-19-078 668.00 669.00



1.00 1.56 1.56

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-078 679.97 680.69



0.72 5.56 5.56

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-078 690.47 705.59



15.12 1.35 1.35

Lower Tabasco FA-19-078 Including 704.51 705.59 1.08 11.03 11.03

Lower Tabasco FA-19-078 725.50 726.00



0.50 1.21 1.21

Cayenne FA-19-078 790.37 790.92



0.55 3.43 3.43

Cayenne FA-19-079 144.65 145.47



0.82 1.33 1.33

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-079 181.60 190.70



9.10 2.01 2.01

Upper Tabasco FA-19-079 Including 188.02 188.80 0.78 10.78 10.78

Upper Tabasco FA-19-079 237.20 238.00



0.80 1.84 1.84

Upper Tabasco FA-19-080 87.91 88.87



0.96 1.22 1.22

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 112.03 112.63



0.60 4.29 4.29

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 131.84 202.83



70.99 1.21 1.21

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 Including 131.84 139.13 7.29 5.13 5.13

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 And 131.84 132.44 0.60 26.54 26.54 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 And 138.47 139.13 0.66 31.04 31.04 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 And 170.69 171.28 0.59 38.26 38.26 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 And 199.17 202.83 3.66 3.56 3.56 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 319.05 322.88



3.83 5.72 5.72

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 Including 319.05 320.40 1.35 9.29 9.29

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 341.70 342.28



0.58 1.59 1.59

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 358.15 360.70



2.55 2.66 2.66

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 396.92 398.34



1.42 1.59 1.59

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-080 409.91 411.78



1.87 11.21 11.21 V G Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-088 51.00 56.16



5.16 2.40 2.40

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-088 Including 51.00 52.50 1.50 6.65 6.65

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-088 75.42 77.23



1.81 2.69 2.69

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-088 87.00 87.95



0.95 1.15 1.15

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-088 89.85 90.77



0.92 1.89 1.89

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 68.75 69.82



1.07 2.85 2.85

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 123.49 124.25



0.76 1.09 1.09

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 225.00 235.84



10.84 3.15 3.15

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 Including 225.00 227.47 2.47 12.56 12.56

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 325.42 326.82



1.40 5.37 5.37

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 372.84 373.45



0.61 3.41 3.41

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 404.73 405.25



0.52 1.26 1.26

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 408.32 409.55



1.23 2.20 2.20

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 425.70 456.80



31.10 1.52 1.52

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 Including 425.70 427.48 1.78 10.85 10.85

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 And 455.20 456.80 1.60 13.56 13.56

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 521.48 528.00



6.52 1.39 1.39

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 566.60 575.32



8.72 1.38 1.38

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 Including 574.52 575.32 0.80 8.87 8.87

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 606.96 607.50



0.54 1.93 1.93 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-090 688.79 690.00



1.21 1.11 1.11

New zone FA-19-092 433.84 435.25



1.41 1.46 1.46

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 478.16 482.45



4.29 2.70 2.70

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 494.64 495.50



0.86 1.05 1.05

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 499.33 499.95



0.62 2.41 2.41

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 508.78 516.90



8.12 2.31 2.31

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 Including 512.01 512.63 0.62 13.63 13.63

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 And 515.74 516.25 0.51 11.68 11.68 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 560.11 560.90



0.79 1.98 1.98

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 564.31 565.53



1.22 1.23 1.23

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 580.15 581.51



1.36 1.00 1.00

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 587.05 607.00



19.95 1.53 1.53

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 Including 606.15 607.00 0.85 13.81 13.81

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 638.65 646.78



8.13 2.20 2.20 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 Including 638.65 640.76 2.11 6.57 6.57

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 659.66 661.07



1.41 2.07 2.07

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-092 742.41 743.61



1.20 2.88 2.88

New Zone FA-19-092 754.00 757.19



3.19 2.14 2.14

New Zone FA-19-092 852.00 853.58



1.58 6.56 6.56

Cayenne FA-19-099 69.00 69.50



0.50 3.44 3.44

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 148.39 149.87



1.48 1.16 1.16

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 327.21 328.44



1.23 2.26 2.26

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 389.49 390.00



0.51 1.54 1.54

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 414.00 415.16



1.16 1.70 1.70

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 435.00 435.78



0.78 2.91 2.91

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 446.71 447.43



0.72 5.23 5.23

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 614.69 623.03



8.34 1.29 1.29

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 Including 616.92 617.56 0.64 6.67 6.67

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 643.40 662.32



18.92 1.86 1.86

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 Including 658.79 662.32 3.53 7.73 7.73

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 689.00 690.00



1.00 4.44 4.44

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 724.00 724.57



0.57 2.48 2.48

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 732.15 736.17



4.02 1.16 1.16

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 746.11 746.71



0.60 1.28 1.28

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 767.18 768.00



0.82 3.48 3.48

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 781.38 782.14



0.76 1.03 1.03

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 786.00 787.20



1.20 1.24 1.24

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 818.49 819.29



0.80 1.02 1.02

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 847.10 847.85



0.75 2.18 2.18

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 894.51 895.15



0.64 4.87 4.87

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 901.84 903.00



1.16 1.34 1.34

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 910.03 910.66



0.63 7.39 7.39

Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 950.90 951.55



0.65 4.01 4.01 VG Area 51, Andromeda FA-19-099 1008.45 1044.00



35.55 4.16 4.16

Lower Tabasco (4) FA-19-099 Including 1009.00 1016.50 7.50 6.95 6.95 VG Lower Tabasco FA-19-099 And 1036.50 1044.00 7.50 6.72 6.72

Lower Tabasco FA-19-099 1075.50 1076.50



1.00 1.01 1.01

Cayenne FA-19-099 1083.25 1085.25



2.00 5.31 5.31

Cayenne

(1) Table includes only highlight assay results received since the latest press release (2) Au cut at 140 g/t following InnovExplo's 2016 Mineral Resource Estimate (3) Intervals containing visible gold ("VG") (4) Interval changed from that previously reported in Wallbridge Press Release dated January 06, 2020 after receiving further surrounding assay results Note: True widths are estimated to be 50-80% of the reported core length intervals

About the Fenelon Gold Property

The Fenelon Gold Property is located proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec. This major east-west structure in the northern Abitibi greenstone belt hosts the Detour Lake mine, and is very similar to other breaks controlling world-class gold camps in the southern Abitibi, yet it remains underexplored due to thick glacial cover.

At Fenelon, secondary splays of the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone have controlled the emplacement of a significant gold system along and within the Jeremie Pluton. Historically, exploration has focused on high-grade shear zones hosted in the Main Gabbro, and this is where Wallbridge completed a bulk sample of 33,500 tonnes grading 18.49 g/t gold.

In late 2018, exploration drilling discovered a new geologic setting with extensive vein- and shear-hosted gold mineralization along and within the pluton, naming it Area 51. The 75,000 m 2019 drill program has proven the connectivity of Area 51 through the sediment-hosted Tabasco and Cayenne Zones to the Main Gabbro and has significantly expanded the footprint and depth extent of the Fenelon gold system. The ongoing, fully funded 100,000 to 120,000 metre 2020 drill program is aiming to further define the size potential of the deposit and complete in-fill drilling in support of a maiden 43-101 resource estimate.

Assay QA/QC and Qualified Persons

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon are cut and bagged either on site or by contractors and transported to either SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd for analysis. Samples, along with standards, blanks and duplicates included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% or 95% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to >95% passing 106 microns or 85% passing 75 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. At SGS, samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Evan Slater, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Project Geologist of Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable 100,000 ounce-plus annual gold production as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

The Company is currently developing its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property, which is located proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec with ongoing 100,000 to 120,000 m exploration drill program in 2020 and a 33,500-tonne bulk sample and 75,000 m drilling completed in 2019. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 20% shareholder in, Loncan Canada Inc., a privately-held company with a large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to, among other things, the operations of Wallbridge and the environment in which it operates. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Wallbridge has relied on a number of assumptions and estimates in making such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. Such assumptions and estimates are made in light of the trends and conditions that are considered to be relevant and reasonable based on information available and the circumstances existing at this time. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or outcomes of such exploration and/or mine development to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the possibility of changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned exploration and future drilling programs, the need for additional funding to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and those other risks set forth in Wallbridge's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public filings. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond the control of Wallbridge. Although Wallbridge has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are given as of the date hereof.

Wallbridge disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.

SOURCE Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

For further information: please visit the Company's website at www.wallbridgemining.com or contact: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited, Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO, Tel: (705) 682-9297 ext. 251, Email: [email protected]; Brian Penny, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 716-8346, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.wallbridgemining.com

