WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS HELD ON JUNE 12, 2026

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Wall Financial Corporation

Jun 15, 2026, 22:59 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 12, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM").

A total of 25 shareholders were represented at the meeting, being 79.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.  Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the AGM including setting the number of directors at seven, and the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year.

Detailed results of the votes for the election of directors are provided below:

Name

Votes in Favour 

Votes Withheld 

Oliver Borgers

25,313,681

(100.00 %)

1,000

(0.00 %)

Lorne Burns

25,312,861

(99.99 %)

1,820

(0.01 %)

Sandra Cawley

25,310,001

(99.98 %)

4,680

(0.02 %)

Michael Redekop 

25,313,681

(100.00 %)

1,000

(0.00 %)

Peter Ufford

25,313,681

(100.00 %)

1,000

(0.00 %)

Aliaksandra Wall

25,310,720

(99.98 %)

3,961

(0.02 %)

Bruno Wall

25,313,717

(100.00 %)

1,101

(0.00 %)

Wall Financial Corporation is a B.C. based real estate company active in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties.

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

For further information, contact Bruno Wall, Chief Executive Officer, WALL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (TSX: WFC), 1010 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 2R9, 604.893.7131.

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Wall Financial Corporation