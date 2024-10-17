OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ -



Product: Ham in Jelly (Jelly Pork)

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Listeria

Distribution: Ontario

Wagener's brand Ham in Jelly (Jelly Pork) recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes - Canada.ca

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]