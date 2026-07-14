Wafra Holds Final Close of Constellation Generation V at $2 Billion

Latest vehicle exceeds its $1.5 billion target, expands Capital Constellation's global institutional investor base committed to supporting the next generation of alternative asset managers

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Wafra Inc. ("Wafra"), a leading New York-based alternative investment firm, announced the final close of Constellation Generation V ("CG V") at $2.0 billion, surpassing its $1.5 billion fundraising target.

Capital Constellation is Wafra's dedicated next-generation manager strategy making minority investments alongside catalytic commitments in high-quality, specialized alternative asset managers. By pairing permanent capital with institutional expertise, Capital Constellation partners with firms to build and scale enduring investment management franchises.

CG V is the largest investment vehicle raised for Capital Constellation since Wafra began pursuing the strategy in 2012. The vehicle attracted strong support from existing investors and welcomed new institutional partners from Asia, Australia, and Latin America, further broadening Capital Constellation's global investor base. CG V has already begun deploying capital through strategic partnerships with Niobrara Capital and Gallatin Point Capital.

"Capital Constellation was created to partner with firms at pivotal moments in their growth, helping them build lasting businesses while preserving the entrepreneurial culture that makes them successful," said Adel Alderbas, Chief Investment Officer at Wafra and President of Capital Constellation. "The strong support we received for CG V from both longstanding and new asset owners reflects continued confidence in our approach. We are grateful for the trust of those asset owners who have backed us over five vintages and are pleased to welcome our new institutional partners. We believe that growing Capital Constellation thoughtfully with long-term, value-added investors will strengthen the support we are able to provide our partner managers."

The successful close of CG V builds on Wafra's broader Strategic Partnerships platform, co-led by Gustavo Cardenas, Lauren Rich, and Jordan Siskin. The platform partners with alternative asset managers across their lifecycle, from next-generation managers through Capital Constellation to established platforms through a separate permanent capital vehicle. Since 2012, Wafra has committed over $8 billion across 32 managers, reflecting the firm's long-term commitment to supporting leading alternative asset management businesses.

About Wafra

Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $30 billion in assets under management across strategic partnerships, real assets & infrastructure, and real estate. For more than 40 years, Wafra has provided flexible and accretive capital solutions across asset classes while building enduring partnerships with high-quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com.

About Capital Constellation

Capital Constellation is Wafra's dedicated next-generation manager strategy. The platform makes strategic minority investments alongside catalytic commitments in alternative asset managers, pairing long-term capital with strategic guidance, institutional expertise and aligned partnership to help firms build, scale and institutionalize enduring investment management franchises. Capital Constellation also brings together a global network of institutional asset owners committed to supporting the next generation of alternative asset managers through long-term collaboration and shared engagement.

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners on behalf of Wafra

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SOURCE Wafra