VVT Med Inc. Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - VVT Med Inc. (TSXV: VVTM) ("VVT" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a market making service agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG") dated August 13, 2025. Pursuant to the Agreement, ITG will provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSVX") policies and will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. The Agreement is subject to final approval from the TSXV.

ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The Agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the Agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About VVT Med Inc.

VVT develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive, non-thermal, and non-tumescent solutions for the treatment of varicose veins. VVT's products offer several key competitive advantages over traditional alternatives, including faster treatment times, reduced pain without the need for anesthesia, and quicker recovery and results.

https://www.vvtmed.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements with respect to the engagement of ITG including the duration and TSXV approval of such engagement. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors.

Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information please contact: VVT Med Inc., Erez Tetro, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Tel: (972)-9766-0480