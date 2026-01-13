VVT Med Announces Acceptance of Procedure Fee for ScleroSafe® in South Korea

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - VVT Med Inc. ("VVT Med" or the "Company"), a developer of innovative minimally invasive solutions for the treatment of venous disease, is pleased to announce that a procedure fee has been accepted in South Korea for treatments performed with ScleroSafe®, marking a significant milestone toward commercial market penetration.

In South Korea, acceptance of a procedure fee is a critical step that typically follows regulatory approval and reflects clinical validation and professional consensus. Completion of this process enables approved procedures to be performed under an established procedural framework within the national healthcare system.

This achievement follows a multi-year, structured market-entry process in South Korea. VVT Med executed a distribution agreement in South Korea in 2022, establishing a local commercial framework for the technology. In 2024, ScleroSafe received regulatory approval from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety ("MFDS"), enabling its clinical use in the country. In 2025, the Korean Phlebology Society issued a supportive opinion letter highlighting ScleroSafe's clinical and economic value. Following these regulatory and professional milestones, the procedure fee was accepted in December, 2025, allowing physicians to integrate the treatment into routine clinical practice.

Supporting these regulatory and clinical milestones is an already-secured distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") in South Korea valued at approximately CAD 2.6 million, reflecting strong local confidence in the technology and enabling a structured commercial rollout.

"With the distribution framework in place since 2022, MFDS approval achieved in 2024, and now acceptance of a procedure fee, we have completed the key building blocks required for meaningful market entry," said Erez Tetro, CEO of VVT Med. "South Korea is a highly sophisticated medical market, and this milestone positions ScleroSafe for scalable clinical adoption."

With these elements now aligned, ScleroSafe is positioned for structured market penetration in South Korea beginning in 2026, supported by physician education initiatives, local distribution capabilities, and growing clinical awareness of non-thermal, minimally invasive venous treatments.

Omnibus Incentive Plan

Further to the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on December 12, 2025, the Company's shareholders approved the adoption of an omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan") for purposes of attracting, retaining and motivating key individuals. The Omnibus Plan permits such number of options (each, an "Option") to be granted equal to up to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares from time to time, together with 6,683,360 common shares of the Company available for issuance pursuant to restricted share units, deferred share units and performance share units (being 10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company when the Omnibus Plan was approved at the Meeting). The Omnibus Plan remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Option Grant to I3 Capital Group Ltd.

Further to the Company's news release dated November 3, 2025, the Company is pleased to announce that it has granted 400,000 Options to I3 Capital Group Ltd. ("I3"), a Toronto-based firm specializing in investor relations and capital markets advisory services, in connection with an investor relations agreement.

Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.34 for one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant and are being issued under the terms of the Company's Omnibus Plan. The Options, and any Common Shares issued upon exercise of the Options, are subject to a four-month and one day resale restriction from the date of grant under applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options are subject to a 12‑month vesting schedule, with 25% of the Options vesting every three (3) months following the date of grant.

About VVT Med Inc. (VVTM)

VVT Medical develops, manufactures, and distributes minimally invasive, non-thermal, non-tumescent (NT-NT) solutions for the treatment of vein diseases, starting with varicose veins. VVT's FDA-cleared and CE-marked catheter-based technologies, ScleroSafe and V-Block, enable safe, office-based procedures with no anesthesia, no downtime, and minimal pain and side effects. Addressing the widest range of vein diameters, VVT's solutions empower patients by treating both the medical and aesthetic aspects of vein disease, while enabling physicians to deliver effective, efficient, and cost-saving treatments through proprietary, simultaneous sclerosant injection and blood aspiration.

About I3 Capital

I3, a cross-border capital advisory services firm with offices in Toronto, Miami and Tel Aviv. I3 offers investor relations, corporate finance, M&A and equity research services for innovative, high-growth companies that are listed or seeking to list on North American securities exchanges. The firm's principals consist of past Presidents of two leading Canadian boutique investment banks as well as veteran investor relations and fund management professionals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of the acceptance of the procedure fee in South Korea, the potential future deployment of the Company's technology resulting from the Distribution Agreement, the expected benefits of the Company's ScleroSafe™ technology, and the Company's plans to expand awareness among investment communities.

Such statements reflect the current views of the Company and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on a number of assumptions, including the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, maintain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, and continue to develop and commercialize its technologies.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: (a) the risk that the Company's products may not be adopted as anticipated by healthcare providers; (b) the risk that the Company's initiatives may not result in increased market awareness or shareholder engagement; (c) changes in market conditions or regulatory environments; (d) the need for additional financing, which may not be available on acceptable terms; and (e) general market volatility that may affect the trading price of the Company's securities.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change thereafter. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VVT MED INC.

Media Contact: Orly Efraty, Email: [email protected]