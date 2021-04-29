VVDN announces untimely demise of the Co-founder & CEO, Bhupender Saharan

Ramesh Singh, Chairman of the VVDN Board of Directors, issued the following statement on behalf of the Board of Directors: "Bhupi leaves behind a company built on his passion and commitment with the spirit that will forever be the foundation of VVDN. It is now our responsibility to take forward the legacy of Bhupi and fulfil our vision of making VVDN a leading Premier Electronics Engineering and Manufacturing Company. Bhupi's passion, perseverance and tenacity will continue to guide us all. To continue VVDN's journey, Puneet Agarwal (Co-founder and President Global Sales and Wireless Engineering ) has been appointed the company's new CEO and will lead the VVDN family through its journey to achieve company's vision. Entire VVDN Team and the Board is extremely confident that Puneet, with the support of its other co-Founders (Vivek Bansal and Murali Jayaraman) will continue to work with the same unwavering energy and spirit to honor and celebrate Bhupi's extraordinary life. The Board will continue to extend its support to best maximize VVDN's performance over the long term."